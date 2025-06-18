통화 / PTY
PTY: Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
14.41 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PTY 환율이 오늘 0.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.36이고 고가는 14.42이었습니다.
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTY News
일일 변동 비율
14.36 14.42
년간 변동
11.70 14.87
- 이전 종가
- 14.38
- 시가
- 14.37
- Bid
- 14.41
- Ask
- 14.71
- 저가
- 14.36
- 고가
- 14.42
- 볼륨
- 790
- 일일 변동
- 0.21%
- 월 변동
- 1.98%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.62%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.14%
21 9월, 일요일