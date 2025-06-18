Währungen / PTY
PTY: Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
14.41 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PTY hat sich für heute um 0.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.42 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PTY News
Tagesspanne
14.36 14.42
Jahresspanne
11.70 14.87
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.38
- Eröffnung
- 14.37
- Bid
- 14.41
- Ask
- 14.71
- Tief
- 14.36
- Hoch
- 14.42
- Volumen
- 790
- Tagesänderung
- 0.21%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.98%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -0.62%
- Jahresänderung
- -0.14%
21 September, Sonntag