PTY: Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

14.41 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PTY hat sich für heute um 0.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.42 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
14.36 14.42
Jahresspanne
11.70 14.87
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
14.38
Eröffnung
14.37
Bid
14.41
Ask
14.71
Tief
14.36
Hoch
14.42
Volumen
790
Tagesänderung
0.21%
Monatsänderung
1.98%
6-Monatsänderung
-0.62%
Jahresänderung
-0.14%
21 September, Sonntag