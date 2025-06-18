クォートセクション
通貨 / PTY
株に戻る

PTY: Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

14.41 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PTYの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.36の安値と14.42の高値で取引されました。

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PTY News

1日のレンジ
14.36 14.42
1年のレンジ
11.70 14.87
以前の終値
14.38
始値
14.37
買値
14.41
買値
14.71
安値
14.36
高値
14.42
出来高
790
1日の変化
0.21%
1ヶ月の変化
1.98%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.62%
1年の変化
-0.14%
21 9月, 日曜日