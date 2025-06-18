通貨 / PTY
PTY: Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
14.41 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PTYの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.36の安値と14.42の高値で取引されました。
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PTY News
1日のレンジ
14.36 14.42
1年のレンジ
11.70 14.87
- 以前の終値
- 14.38
- 始値
- 14.37
- 買値
- 14.41
- 買値
- 14.71
- 安値
- 14.36
- 高値
- 14.42
- 出来高
- 790
- 1日の変化
- 0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.98%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.62%
- 1年の変化
- -0.14%
21 9月, 日曜日