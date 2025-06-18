Divisas / PTY
PTY: Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
14.41 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PTY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.42.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
PTY News
Rango diario
14.36 14.42
Rango anual
11.70 14.87
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.38
- Open
- 14.37
- Bid
- 14.41
- Ask
- 14.71
- Low
- 14.36
- High
- 14.42
- Volumen
- 790
- Cambio diario
- 0.21%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.98%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.62%
- Cambio anual
- -0.14%
21 septiembre, domingo