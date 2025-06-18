QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PTY
Tornare a Azioni

PTY: Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

14.41 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PTY ha avuto una variazione del 0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.36 e ad un massimo di 14.42.

Segui le dinamiche di Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PTY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.36 14.42
Intervallo Annuale
11.70 14.87
Chiusura Precedente
14.38
Apertura
14.37
Bid
14.41
Ask
14.71
Minimo
14.36
Massimo
14.42
Volume
790
Variazione giornaliera
0.21%
Variazione Mensile
1.98%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.62%
Variazione Annuale
-0.14%
21 settembre, domenica