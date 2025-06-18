QuotesSections
PTY: Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

14.41 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PTY exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.36 and at a high of 14.42.

Follow Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
14.36 14.42
Year Range
11.70 14.87
Previous Close
14.38
Open
14.37
Bid
14.41
Ask
14.71
Low
14.36
High
14.42
Volume
790
Daily Change
0.21%
Month Change
1.98%
6 Months Change
-0.62%
Year Change
-0.14%
