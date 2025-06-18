Moedas / PTY
PTY: Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
14.41 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PTY para hoje mudou para 0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.36 e o mais alto foi 14.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
14.36 14.42
Faixa anual
11.70 14.87
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.38
- Open
- 14.37
- Bid
- 14.41
- Ask
- 14.71
- Low
- 14.36
- High
- 14.42
- Volume
- 790
- Mudança diária
- 0.21%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.62%
- Mudança anual
- -0.14%
21 setembro, domingo