PTY: Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

14.41 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PTY para hoje mudou para 0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.36 e o mais alto foi 14.42.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
14.36 14.42
Faixa anual
11.70 14.87
Fechamento anterior
14.38
Open
14.37
Bid
14.41
Ask
14.71
Low
14.36
High
14.42
Volume
790
Mudança diária
0.21%
Mudança mensal
1.98%
Mudança de 6 meses
-0.62%
Mudança anual
-0.14%
