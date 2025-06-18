货币 / PTY
PTY: Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
14.41 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PTY汇率已更改0.21%。当日，交易品种以低点14.36和高点14.42进行交易。
关注Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PTY新闻
日范围
14.36 14.42
年范围
11.70 14.87
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.38
- 开盘价
- 14.37
- 卖价
- 14.41
- 买价
- 14.71
- 最低价
- 14.36
- 最高价
- 14.42
- 交易量
- 790
- 日变化
- 0.21%
- 月变化
- 1.98%
- 6个月变化
- -0.62%
- 年变化
- -0.14%
21 九月, 星期日