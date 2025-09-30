What is GMRE-PA stock price today? Global Medical REIT Inc Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferre stock is priced at 25.39 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 25.40, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of GMRE-PA shows these updates.

Does Global Medical REIT Inc Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferre stock pay dividends? Global Medical REIT Inc Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferre is currently valued at 25.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.60% and USD. View the chart live to track GMRE-PA movements.

How to buy GMRE-PA stock? You can buy Global Medical REIT Inc Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferre shares at the current price of 25.39. Orders are usually placed near 25.39 or 25.69, while 4 and -0.27% show market activity. Follow GMRE-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GMRE-PA stock? Investing in Global Medical REIT Inc Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferre involves considering the yearly range 24.59 - 25.57 and current price 25.39. Many compare 1.16% and 1.60% before placing orders at 25.39 or 25.69. Explore the GMRE-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global Medical REIT Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Global Medical REIT Inc. in the past year was 25.57. Within 24.59 - 25.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global Medical REIT Inc Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferre performance using the live chart.

What are Global Medical REIT Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE-PA) over the year was 24.59. Comparing it with the current 25.39 and 24.59 - 25.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GMRE-PA moves on the chart live for more details.