통화 / COFS
COFS: ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc
29.99 USD 0.35 (1.15%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
COFS 환율이 오늘 -1.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.86이고 고가는 30.40이었습니다.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
29.86 30.40
년간 변동
24.89 38.11
- 이전 종가
- 30.34
- 시가
- 30.34
- Bid
- 29.99
- Ask
- 30.29
- 저가
- 29.86
- 고가
- 30.40
- 볼륨
- 310
- 일일 변동
- -1.15%
- 월 변동
- -1.70%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.68%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.53%
20 9월, 토요일