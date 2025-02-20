通貨 / COFS
COFS: ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc
30.34 USD 0.46 (1.54%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
COFSの今日の為替レートは、1.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.89の安値と30.44の高値で取引されました。
ChoiceOne Financial Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
29.89 30.44
1年のレンジ
24.89 38.11
- 以前の終値
- 29.88
- 始値
- 30.16
- 買値
- 30.34
- 買値
- 30.64
- 安値
- 29.89
- 高値
- 30.44
- 出来高
- 568
- 1日の変化
- 1.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.90%
- 1年の変化
- -1.40%
