COFS: ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc

30.34 USD 0.46 (1.54%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

COFSの今日の為替レートは、1.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.89の安値と30.44の高値で取引されました。

ChoiceOne Financial Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
29.89 30.44
1年のレンジ
24.89 38.11
以前の終値
29.88
始値
30.16
買値
30.34
買値
30.64
安値
29.89
高値
30.44
出来高
568
1日の変化
1.54%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.56%
6ヶ月の変化
5.90%
1年の変化
-1.40%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K