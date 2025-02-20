Moedas / COFS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
COFS: ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc
30.40 USD 0.52 (1.74%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do COFS para hoje mudou para 1.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.89 e o mais alto foi 30.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COFS Notícias
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Euro zone lending growth edges up to new 2-year high
- China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged, matching forecast
- Investor Bill Ackman proposes combining Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- ChoiceOne Financial Services earnings beat by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- US existing home sales fall more than expected in June
- Moody's (MCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Earnings Preview: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- ChoiceOne maintains dividend at $0.28 per share for Q2
- Chairman Jack G. Hendon Retires from ChoiceOne Boards of Directors, Gregory A. McConnell Appointed Chairman of ChoiceOne Boards of Directors, Roxanne M. Page Appointed Vice Chairwoman of ChoiceOne Boa
- Britain to bar consumers from borrowing to buy crypto under new regime
- China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged as expected in April
- US pending home sales rebound in February
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged as expected in Feb
Faixa diária
29.89 30.44
Faixa anual
24.89 38.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.88
- Open
- 30.16
- Bid
- 30.40
- Ask
- 30.70
- Low
- 29.89
- High
- 30.44
- Volume
- 91
- Mudança diária
- 1.74%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.11%
- Mudança anual
- -1.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh