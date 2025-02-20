Valute / COFS
COFS: ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc
29.99 USD 0.35 (1.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COFS ha avuto una variazione del -1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.86 e ad un massimo di 30.40.
Segui le dinamiche di ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.86 30.40
Intervallo Annuale
24.89 38.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.34
- Apertura
- 30.34
- Bid
- 29.99
- Ask
- 30.29
- Minimo
- 29.86
- Massimo
- 30.40
- Volume
- 310
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.53%
21 settembre, domenica