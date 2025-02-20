QuotazioniSezioni
COFS
COFS: ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc

29.99 USD 0.35 (1.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COFS ha avuto una variazione del -1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.86 e ad un massimo di 30.40.

Segui le dinamiche di ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.86 30.40
Intervallo Annuale
24.89 38.11
Chiusura Precedente
30.34
Apertura
30.34
Bid
29.99
Ask
30.29
Minimo
29.86
Massimo
30.40
Volume
310
Variazione giornaliera
-1.15%
Variazione Mensile
-1.70%
Variazione Semestrale
4.68%
Variazione Annuale
-2.53%
