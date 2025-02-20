Currencies / COFS
COFS: ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc
29.69 USD 0.32 (1.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COFS exchange rate has changed by -1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.55 and at a high of 30.11.
Follow ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
29.55 30.11
Year Range
24.89 38.11
- Previous Close
- 30.01
- Open
- 30.11
- Bid
- 29.69
- Ask
- 29.99
- Low
- 29.55
- High
- 30.11
- Volume
- 158
- Daily Change
- -1.07%
- Month Change
- -2.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.63%
- Year Change
- -3.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%