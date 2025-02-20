CotizacionesSecciones
COFS: ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc

29.88 USD 0.19 (0.64%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de COFS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 29.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 30.55.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
29.72 30.55
Rango anual
24.89 38.11
Cierres anteriores
29.69
Open
29.89
Bid
29.88
Ask
30.18
Low
29.72
High
30.55
Volumen
416
Cambio diario
0.64%
Cambio mensual
-2.06%
Cambio a 6 meses
4.29%
Cambio anual
-2.89%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B