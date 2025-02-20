Devises / COFS
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
COFS: ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc
29.99 USD 0.35 (1.15%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de COFS a changé de -1.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 29.86 et à un maximum de 30.40.
Suivez la dynamique ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COFS Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Euro zone lending growth edges up to new 2-year high
- China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged, matching forecast
- Investor Bill Ackman proposes combining Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- ChoiceOne Financial Services earnings beat by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- US existing home sales fall more than expected in June
- Moody's (MCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Earnings Preview: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- ChoiceOne maintains dividend at $0.28 per share for Q2
- Chairman Jack G. Hendon Retires from ChoiceOne Boards of Directors, Gregory A. McConnell Appointed Chairman of ChoiceOne Boards of Directors, Roxanne M. Page Appointed Vice Chairwoman of ChoiceOne Boa
- Britain to bar consumers from borrowing to buy crypto under new regime
- China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged as expected in April
- US pending home sales rebound in February
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged as expected in Feb
Range quotidien
29.86 30.40
Range Annuel
24.89 38.11
- Clôture Précédente
- 30.34
- Ouverture
- 30.34
- Bid
- 29.99
- Ask
- 30.29
- Plus Bas
- 29.86
- Plus Haut
- 30.40
- Volume
- 310
- Changement quotidien
- -1.15%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.70%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 4.68%
- Changement Annuel
- -2.53%
20 septembre, samedi