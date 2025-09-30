What is CMDT stock price today? PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active stock is priced at 27.35 today. It trades within -0.29%, yesterday's close was 27.43, and trading volume reached 73. The live price chart of CMDT shows these updates.

Does PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active stock pay dividends? PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active is currently valued at 27.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.87% and USD. View the chart live to track CMDT movements.

How to buy CMDT stock? You can buy PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active shares at the current price of 27.35. Orders are usually placed near 27.35 or 27.65, while 73 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow CMDT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CMDT stock? Investing in PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active involves considering the yearly range 24.12 - 28.24 and current price 27.35. Many compare 2.13% and 2.70% before placing orders at 27.35 or 27.65. Explore the CMDT price chart live with daily changes.

What are PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices? The highest price of PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 28.24. Within 24.12 - 28.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active performance using the live chart.

What are PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices? The lowest price of PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active Exchange-Traded Fund (CMDT) over the year was 24.12. Comparing it with the current 27.35 and 24.12 - 28.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMDT moves on the chart live for more details.