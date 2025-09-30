- 개요
BRTR: BlackRock Total Return ETF
BRTR 환율이 오늘 0.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 50.94이고 고가는 51.01이었습니다.
BlackRock Total Return ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BRTR stock price today?
BlackRock Total Return ETF stock is priced at 50.99 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterday's close was 50.88, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of BRTR shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Total Return ETF stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Total Return ETF is currently valued at 50.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.13% and USD. View the chart live to track BRTR movements.
How to buy BRTR stock?
You can buy BlackRock Total Return ETF shares at the current price of 50.99. Orders are usually placed near 50.99 or 51.29, while 45 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow BRTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRTR stock?
Investing in BlackRock Total Return ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.59 - 52.14 and current price 50.99. Many compare 1.23% and 1.45% before placing orders at 50.99 or 51.29. Explore the BRTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Total Return ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Total Return ETF in the past year was 52.14. Within 48.59 - 52.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Total Return ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Total Return ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) over the year was 48.59. Comparing it with the current 50.99 and 48.59 - 52.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRTR stock split?
BlackRock Total Return ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.88, and -2.13% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 50.88
- 시가
- 50.94
- Bid
- 50.99
- Ask
- 51.29
- 저가
- 50.94
- 고가
- 51.01
- 볼륨
- 45
- 일일 변동
- 0.22%
- 월 변동
- 1.23%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.45%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.13%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4