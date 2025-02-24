- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BITI: ProShares Trust ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF
BITI 환율이 오늘 -4.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.34이고 고가는 18.77이었습니다.
ProShares Trust ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITI News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BITI stock price today?
ProShares Trust ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock is priced at 18.36 today. It trades within -4.92%, yesterday's close was 19.31, and trading volume reached 1295. The live price chart of BITI shows these updates.
Does ProShares Trust ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Trust ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF is currently valued at 18.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 146.11% and USD. View the chart live to track BITI movements.
How to buy BITI stock?
You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 18.36. Orders are usually placed near 18.36 or 18.66, while 1295 and -2.08% show market activity. Follow BITI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BITI stock?
Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.05 - 31.00 and current price 18.36. Many compare -4.52% and -29.08% before placing orders at 18.36 or 18.66. Explore the BITI price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF in the past year was 31.00. Within 6.05 - 31.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (BITI) over the year was 6.05. Comparing it with the current 18.36 and 6.05 - 31.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BITI stock split?
ProShares Trust ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.31, and 146.11% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 19.31
- 시가
- 18.75
- Bid
- 18.36
- Ask
- 18.66
- 저가
- 18.34
- 고가
- 18.77
- 볼륨
- 1.295 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.92%
- 월 변동
- -4.52%
- 6개월 변동
- -29.08%
- 년간 변동율
- 146.11%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4