BFIX: Build Funds Trust Build Bond Innovation ETF
BFIX 환율이 오늘 0.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.29이고 고가는 25.29이었습니다.
Build Funds Trust Build Bond Innovation ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BFIX stock price today?
Build Funds Trust Build Bond Innovation ETF stock is priced at 25.29 today. It trades within 0.24%, yesterday's close was 25.23, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BFIX shows these updates.
Does Build Funds Trust Build Bond Innovation ETF stock pay dividends?
Build Funds Trust Build Bond Innovation ETF is currently valued at 25.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.12% and USD. View the chart live to track BFIX movements.
How to buy BFIX stock?
You can buy Build Funds Trust Build Bond Innovation ETF shares at the current price of 25.29. Orders are usually placed near 25.29 or 25.59, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BFIX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFIX stock?
Investing in Build Funds Trust Build Bond Innovation ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.05 - 26.21 and current price 25.29. Many compare 0.84% and 0.96% before placing orders at 25.29 or 25.59. Explore the BFIX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Build Bond Innovation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Build Bond Innovation ETF in the past year was 26.21. Within 24.05 - 26.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Build Funds Trust Build Bond Innovation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Build Bond Innovation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) over the year was 24.05. Comparing it with the current 25.29 and 24.05 - 26.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFIX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFIX stock split?
Build Funds Trust Build Bond Innovation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.23, and 4.12% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.23
- 시가
- 25.29
- Bid
- 25.29
- Ask
- 25.59
- 저가
- 25.29
- 고가
- 25.29
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 0.24%
- 월 변동
- 0.84%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.96%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.12%
