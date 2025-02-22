- 개요
AMZY: Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF
AMZY 환율이 오늘 0.98%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.23이고 고가는 14.36이었습니다.
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is AMZY stock price today?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 14.36 today. It trades within 0.98%, yesterday's close was 14.22, and trading volume reached 416. The live price chart of AMZY shows these updates.
Does Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 14.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -25.40% and USD. View the chart live to track AMZY movements.
How to buy AMZY stock?
You can buy Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 14.36. Orders are usually placed near 14.36 or 14.66, while 416 and 0.77% show market activity. Follow AMZY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AMZY stock?
Investing in Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.89 - 21.07 and current price 14.36. Many compare -3.30% and -9.51% before placing orders at 14.36 or 14.66. Explore the AMZY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 21.07. Within 13.89 - 21.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) over the year was 13.89. Comparing it with the current 14.36 and 13.89 - 21.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMZY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AMZY stock split?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.22, and -25.40% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 14.22
- 시가
- 14.25
- Bid
- 14.36
- Ask
- 14.66
- 저가
- 14.23
- 고가
- 14.36
- 볼륨
- 416
- 일일 변동
- 0.98%
- 월 변동
- -3.30%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.51%
- 년간 변동율
- -25.40%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4