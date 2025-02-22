- Overview
AMZY: Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF
AMZY exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.14 and at a high of 14.36.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMZY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AMZY stock price today?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 14.24 today. It trades within -0.84%, yesterday's close was 14.36, and trading volume reached 410. The live price chart of AMZY shows these updates.
Does Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 14.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.03% and USD. View the chart live to track AMZY movements.
How to buy AMZY stock?
You can buy Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 14.24. Orders are usually placed near 14.24 or 14.54, while 410 and -0.84% show market activity. Follow AMZY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AMZY stock?
Investing in Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.89 - 21.07 and current price 14.24. Many compare -4.11% and -10.27% before placing orders at 14.24 or 14.54. Explore the AMZY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 21.07. Within 13.89 - 21.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) over the year was 13.89. Comparing it with the current 14.24 and 13.89 - 21.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMZY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AMZY stock split?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.36, and -26.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.36
- Open
- 14.36
- Bid
- 14.24
- Ask
- 14.54
- Low
- 14.14
- High
- 14.36
- Volume
- 410
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- -4.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.27%
- Year Change
- -26.03%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8