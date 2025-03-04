통화 / USDSEK
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
USDSEK: US Dollar vs Swedish Krona
9.39161 SEK 0.04294 (0.46%)
부문: 통화 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: Swedish Krona
USDSEK 환율이 당일 0.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 USD당 저가 9.32385 SEK와 고가 9.44638 SEK로 거래되었습니다
미국 달러 vs 스웨덴 크로나 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDSEK News
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING
- Swedish government to inject more funds million into economy, focusing on construction
- Swedish central bank holds key rate, sees no change ahead
- SEK: Krona remains expensive – ING
- Riksbank likely to halt rate cuts, maintains 2.25% policy rate: analyst
- The big currency winners of 2025 so far do not include the dollar
- BCA advises long on USD/SEK to hedge against US tech stock downside
- EUR/SEK: Recent pivot high of 11.20 is likely to be a resistance – Société Générale
- ING anticipates Riksbank dovish tilt, SEK downside risk
- SEK: The preferred channel of better European sentiment – ING
USDSEK on the Community Forum
USDSEK을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
IDixie is an indicator which shows open and close values of the American dollar index, DXY or "Dixie". The indicator is calculated from weighted values of 6 major symbols: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, and USDCHF. In addition to "Dixie" values, the indicator also shows a moving average. You can set the period of the moving average. When bars of the indicator break through the moving average, this creates good opportunities to enter the market. As a rule, signals from this indicator are
FREE
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Ultimate Trade Copier MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
5 (2)
This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: 추세 반전 자동매매 시스템 1. DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN이란 무엇인가요? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN 은 시장 추세가 반전될 때 자동으로 매매를 시작하고 종료하는 스마트 자동매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 외환(Forex), 합성지수(Synthetic Index) 등 모든 거래 종목 및 모든 브로커 에서 사용 가능합니다. 2. 시스템 주요 기능 시장 추세 반전 자동 감지 로 정확한 매수/매도 타이밍 포착. 모든 종목과 모든 플랫폼 완벽 호환 . 한눈에 보이는 주요 설정 항목 : 익절 (TP, Take Profit) 손절 (SL, Stop Loss) 그리드 간격 목표 수익 최소 유지 증거금 실시간 수익/손실 표시 , 거래 시작 후 각 종목별 실시간 수익 확인 가능. 자동 수익 추적 : 종목별 개별 수익 추적 전체 계좌 총 수익 통합 관리 3. 인공지능 수동거래 보조 기능 DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN은
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Neural Transformer
Evgeniy Scherbina
The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Currency Strength Inspector
Paolo Miocchi
The Currency Strength Inspector (CSI) is an indicator for MT5 that measures and displays in an intuitive way the relative strength of individual currencies. It evaluates the performance of the major forex currencies (namely AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, and USD) by examining their behavior a gainst all the others' in the same basket. This helps traders to have a global view of the market and its underlying "sentiment", as well as to identify strong and weak currencies for potential trad
일일 변동 비율
9.32385 9.44638
년간 변동
9.18984 11.32228
- 이전 종가
- 9.3486 7
- 시가
- 9.3238 5
- Bid
- 9.3916 1
- Ask
- 9.3919 1
- 저가
- 9.3238 5
- 고가
- 9.4463 8
- 볼륨
- 35.728 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.46%
- 월 변동
- -0.42%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.44%
- 년간 변동율
- -7.45%
20 9월, 토요일