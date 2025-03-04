Valute / USDSEK
USDSEK: US Dollar vs Swedish Krona
9.39161 SEK 0.04294 (0.46%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Swedish Krona
Il tasso di cambio USDSEK ha avuto una variazione del 0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 9.32385 SEK e ad un massimo di 9.44638 SEK per 1 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Corona Svedese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
USDSEK News
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING
- Swedish government to inject more funds million into economy, focusing on construction
- Swedish central bank holds key rate, sees no change ahead
- SEK: Krona remains expensive – ING
- Riksbank likely to halt rate cuts, maintains 2.25% policy rate: analyst
- The big currency winners of 2025 so far do not include the dollar
- BCA advises long on USD/SEK to hedge against US tech stock downside
- EUR/SEK: Recent pivot high of 11.20 is likely to be a resistance – Société Générale
- ING anticipates Riksbank dovish tilt, SEK downside risk
- SEK: The preferred channel of better European sentiment – ING
Applicazioni di Trading per USDSEK
IDixie
Evgeniy Scherbina
IDixie is an indicator which shows open and close values of the American dollar index, DXY or "Dixie". The indicator is calculated from weighted values of 6 major symbols: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, and USDCHF. In addition to "Dixie" values, the indicator also shows a moving average. You can set the period of the moving average. When bars of the indicator break through the moving average, this creates good opportunities to enter the market. As a rule, signals from this indicator are
FREE
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Ultimate Trade Copier MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
5 (2)
This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: Sistema di Trading Basato sull’Inversione di Tendenza 1. Che cos'è DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN è un sistema di trading automatico progettato per riconoscere le inversioni di tendenza del mercato e per aprire e chiudere automaticamente le operazioni nei momenti chiave. È compatibile con qualsiasi strumento finanziario e qualsiasi broker , inclusi Forex e Indici Sintetici , garantendo massima flessibilità di utilizzo. 2. Funzioni Princip
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Neural Transformer
Evgeniy Scherbina
The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Currency Strength Inspector
Paolo Miocchi
L'indicatore per MT5 Currency Strength Inspector (CSI) misura e visualizza in modo intuitivo la forza relativa delle singole valute. Viene valutato l'interesse dei grossi investitori sulle principali valute del mercato forex (specificatamente AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, e USD), considerandone gli andamenti rispetto a tutte le altre nello stesso paniere. Si aiuta in questo modo il trader ad avere una visione globale del mercato e del "sentimento" sottostante, come pure a identificare le m
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.32385 9.44638
Intervallo Annuale
9.18984 11.32228
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.3486 7
- Apertura
- 9.3238 5
- Bid
- 9.3916 1
- Ask
- 9.3919 1
- Minimo
- 9.3238 5
- Massimo
- 9.4463 8
- Volume
- 35.728 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.45%
21 settembre, domenica