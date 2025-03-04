通貨 / USDSEK
USDSEK: US Dollar vs Swedish Krona
9.38431 SEK 0.03564 (0.38%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Swedish Krona
USDSEKの今日の為替レートは、0.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1USDあたり9.32385SEKの安値と9.39005SEKの高値で取引されました。
米ドルvsスウェーデンクローナダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDSEK News
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING
- Swedish government to inject more funds million into economy, focusing on construction
- Swedish central bank holds key rate, sees no change ahead
- SEK: Krona remains expensive – ING
- Riksbank likely to halt rate cuts, maintains 2.25% policy rate: analyst
- The big currency winners of 2025 so far do not include the dollar
- BCA advises long on USD/SEK to hedge against US tech stock downside
- EUR/SEK: Recent pivot high of 11.20 is likely to be a resistance – Société Générale
- ING anticipates Riksbank dovish tilt, SEK downside risk
- SEK: The preferred channel of better European sentiment – ING
USDSEK on the Community Forum
1日のレンジ
9.32385 9.39005
1年のレンジ
9.18984 11.32228
- 以前の終値
- 9.3486 7
- 始値
- 9.3238 5
- 買値
- 9.3843 1
- 買値
- 9.3846 1
- 安値
- 9.3238 5
- 高値
- 9.3900 5
- 出来高
- 19.623 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.51%
- 1年の変化
- -7.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K