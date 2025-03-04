货币 / USDSEK
USDSEK: US Dollar vs Swedish Krona
9.27989 SEK 0.00875 (0.09%)
版块: 货币 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: Swedish Krona
今日USDSEK汇率已更改by -0.09%。当日，该货币每1USD以低点9.27851 SEK和高点9.29494 SEK进行交易。
关注美元vs瑞典克朗动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去美元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
USDSEK新闻
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING
- Swedish government to inject more funds million into economy, focusing on construction
- Swedish central bank holds key rate, sees no change ahead
- SEK: Krona remains expensive – ING
- Riksbank likely to halt rate cuts, maintains 2.25% policy rate: analyst
- The big currency winners of 2025 so far do not include the dollar
- BCA advises long on USD/SEK to hedge against US tech stock downside
- EUR/SEK: Recent pivot high of 11.20 is likely to be a resistance – Société Générale
- ING anticipates Riksbank dovish tilt, SEK downside risk
- SEK: The preferred channel of better European sentiment – ING
USDSEK on the Community Forum
日范围
9.27851 9.29494
年范围
9.18984 11.32228
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.2886 4
- 开盘价
- 9.2858 5
- 卖价
- 9.2798 9
- 买价
- 9.2801 9
- 最低价
- 9.2785 1
- 最高价
- 9.2949 4
- 交易量
- 7.218 K
- 日变化
- -0.09%
- 月变化
- -1.60%
- 6个月变化
- -7.55%
- 年变化
- -8.55%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B