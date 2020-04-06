Neuro Fox

Grid Advisor - the perfect solution for trading on EURUSD! Our unique grid order building method and minimal set of input parameters make running the advisor incredibly simple.


The advisor offers two modes of operation: with the use of initialization files and without them. In the first case, you simply download the advisor and run it with default settings. In the second case, all you need to do is download the set of initialization files from the link provided and place them in the MQL4\files folder or tester\files, if the advisor is run in the strategy tester.

Each advisor launch is unique, and achieving the same result at the exact same time frame with the same settings is nearly impossible. This means that two copies of the advisor running simultaneously on different PCs with identical input parameters can yield different results.

Security plays a crucial role! Our advisor implements deposit protection mechanisms to prevent 100% loss of funds. This is controlled by the "Stop robot at loss (percentage)" parameter. When the loss reaches the value specified in this parameter as a percentage of the deposit, the advisor terminates by closing all open trades and removing itself from the chart.

The advisor features dynamic lot implementation, meaning the lot size will adjust as the deposit size changes when using the modeLot parameter in dynamic mode.

Additionally, the advisor can be used on other currency pairs, not only on EURUSD. However, its efficiency on other instruments has not been confirmed through experiments.

For any other information you are interested in, please feel free to clarify with the product developer.

Don't miss the opportunity to enhance your trading strategies with the help of our grid advisor!


