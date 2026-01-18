Nexus PropSafe FX Scalper

Nexus PropSafe FX Scalper

Nexus PropSafe FX Scalper is a professional multi-symbol trading solution engineered for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This Expert Advisor is specifically designed to navigate the rigorous evaluation phases of proprietary trading firms. By focusing on high-probability momentum pulses and strict risk-per-trade protocols, the system aims to help traders meet profit targets while remaining well within the maximum daily and total drawdown limits required by most modern funding programs.

The system monitors and trades four major currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, and USDJPY—from a single chart, providing a diversified approach to capital growth.

Core Trading Philosophy

The EA does not rely on traditional lagging indicators. Instead, it monitors the raw price velocity at the tick level. By calculating a rolling average of tick speed over a defined lookback period, the algorithm establishes a "Volatility Baseline." A trade is only triggered when the current price velocity creates a "Pulse" that exceeds this baseline by a statistically significant margin (6.0x multiplier). This ensures the EA only enters the market during high-conviction liquidity bursts.

Adaptive Backend Logic

Unlike static scalpers, Nexus PropSafe FX Scalper features a self-calibrating backend. Upon initialization, the EA analyzes the last 730 days of historical data for each symbol to determine:

  • Dynamic TP/SL: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are automatically set as a percentage of the 14-day Average True Range (ATR), ensuring they are proportional to current market volatility.

  • Spread Guardianship: The EA tracks the historical average spread. If the current spread exceeds 1.2x the historical average (e.g., during news or rollover), the system automatically pauses to prevent slippage-based losses.

Key Features

  • One-Chart Setup: Attach the EA to a single chart to monitor and trade all four pairs.

  • Prop-Firm Optimized: Uses ORDER_FILLING_IOC for rapid execution and strictly avoids high-risk methods such as Martingale, Grid, or Averaging.

  • Tick-Decay Analysis: Employs a high-speed decay factor (0.99) to refresh momentum averages, ensuring the bot ignores "stale" price moves.

Input Parameters

  • Bot Identity: Customizable display name for the on-chart dashboard.

  • Analysis Lookback: Number of days (default 730) used to calculate historical spread and volatility baselines.

  • Symbol Toggles: Individual true/false switches and lot size inputs for each pair (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY).

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier to prevent conflict with other Expert Advisors.

Operational Recommendations

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Commission accounts are highly recommended due to the scalping nature of the strategy.

  • Leverage: Designed to operate effectively on 1:30 to 1:100 leverage common in prop firm environments.

  • VPS: A high-speed VPS with latency below 5ms to your broker’s server is suggested for optimal tick processing.


Produits recommandés
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Gold Scalper Beta
Gabriel Katao Silwamba
Experts
The Katsil Scalper is an innovative approach in the financial market that has been developed through years of meticulous research and development. This strategy encapsulates the very essence of the iconic Katsil brand, which is renowned for its blend of sophistication, excellence, and meticulous attention to detail. With the help of cutting-edge technology, the Katsil Scalper is designed to provide a competitive edge to those seeking to achieve leadership in the financial market. The method is
Super Wall Street Index Us30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Experts
WALL STREET INDEX US30 Paramètres recommandés du compte Timeframe : M1 ou M5 Spread maximum : 50 Type de compte : Hedge Chiffres décimaux des cotations : 1 Dépôt recommandé : 500 USD Courtiers recommandés : Pepperstone, IC Markets Raw Présentation de l’Expert Advisor Wall Street US30 est un robot de trading avancé (Expert Advisor) spécialement conçu pour trader l’indice US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average). Il est optimisé pour le scalping et exploite les mouvements rapides et fréquents du prix.
Analytical Volume Profile Indicator
Hlomohang John Borotho
Indicateurs
Indicator Description (based on AVPT EA ): This indicator visualizes a Volume Profile-based liquidity architecture on the chart by analyzing where trading volume is concentrated across price levels over a specified lookback period. It calculates key volume structures such as: Point of Control (POC): the price level with the highest traded volume. Value Area (VA): the range containing a configurable percentage of total volume (typically ~70%). High-Volume Nodes (HVNs): price levels with sign
FREE
Supreme Index B3
Teresa Maria Pimenta
Experts
SUPREME INDEX B3 O Supreme Index B3é um sofisticado Expert Advisor (EA) desenvolvido para operar no contrato Mini Dollar da B3, projetado especificamente para a plataforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Este EA utiliza uma estratégia altamente sofisticada com um notável histórico de precisão em suas operações. Com o objetivo de aproveitar a volatilidade do dólar nas bolsas brasileiras, o Supreme Index incorpora uma série de recursos avançados para otimizar os lucros e minimizar os riscos. RECOMENDAÇÃO: Ti
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Junior
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Junior - Trend-Following, Reliable Trading. Forex trading is a complex and dynamic market that requires significant time, effort, and experience to successfully navigate. However, with the advent of trading bots, traders can now automate their trading strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours analyzing data. What is Forex Bot Junior? It's a trading bot that uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades automatically. It's
EA Golden Dance h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for   XAUUSD (Gold)  MT5 . Timeframe   h1   - all basic strategies; Timeframe   m30   - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any,
Traidos
Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
Experts
Pour chaque dixième achat, le prix augmentera de 200 $. Compte ECN requis Traidos est un Expert Advisor (EA) spécialisé pour la paire de devises GBPUSD et fonctionne sur la base de données graphiques de 5 minutes (5 millions). Il adopte une stratégie de trading à haute fréquence visant à capitaliser sur les fluctuations mineures des prix sur le marché des changes. Les principales fonctionnalités de Traidos comprennent une analyse technique sophistiquée, des stratégies d'entrée et de sortie pr
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
Multi Currency Portfolio EA Ichi
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
No Martingale & No Grid Trading Logic. This EA operates on three currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with the same trading rules. Also, the trade rules for Buy (long) and Sell (short) are symmetrical. That is, it is not over-optimized. Under the conditions of "multiple currency pairs" and "Buy (long), Sell (short) symmetry", This EA can withstand long-term backtesting for nearly 20 years. This EA will not destroy your account after a few trades. Stop losses are applied to all trades and po
Rosaline
Simone Peruggio
5 (4)
Experts
Rosaline is an EA that operates with a refinement of a simple strategy based on RSI + bollinger bands + ATR mainly on Gold, EU and OJ. The EA is designed with manually settable 'equity protect' that goes to protect capital from drawdowns. What does this mean?  If you are thinking of using it to pass a challenge you can do so because thanks to this 'feature' you are covered by the classic daily DD rule. Example: on a 100k account you can set a hedge at -4%. If EA reaches that floating loss it
Arbitrage Triad Pro
Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
Experts
Arbitrage Triad Pro – Intelligence Avancée d’Arbitrage Triple sur le Marché Forex Arbitrage Triad Pro est un Expert Advisor de dernière génération qui utilise un système intelligent d’arbitrage triple pour identifier et exploiter rapidement les opportunités de profit entre différentes paires de devises, de manière entièrement automatisée. Conçu pour les traders recherchant précision, cohérence et efficacité , l’EA combine analyse statistique avancée, suivi des prix en temps réel et exécution ins
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Experts
Market Cycles Order Flow Signal:  Live Signal  (  running 1.5% Balance Risk ) - from 01 Nov 2025 running a custom list of strategies - PM me to receive the strategy list Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio
Perfect Candle Scalping
Sopheaktra Phan
5 (1)
Experts
Configuration for XAUUSD is in the provided image below: !!RULE: Spread Must Be Maximum at 30points, Leverage 1:500 or HIGHER!! Simple describe follow the above configuration(100$ open 0.1Lot): 1, Fixed lot size 2, Always use SL 3, Always use Trailing SL (to maximize PROFIT) 4, Only one trade(one BUY or one SELL) per day 5, No Grid 6, No Hedge 7, No Arbitrage 8, No Martingale 9, No Compound 10, Another many function and many more to do the back test This EA is so simple to use and especially n
Dual Space Time
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
Important !!! Only for real traders. If you are looking for a holy grail - please don't bother me. Multi-currency expert.          At the beginning, I suggest: EURUSD and GBPUSD               Tested in three steps ( Tester/Demo/Real  ) TF - H1  recommended Personally i use M1 for EURUSD only The most important thing is to get out of position                     "Stable version. Tester/Demo/Real ";                      "  Applied systems:";            "- Positioning system";           "- Pa
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
Gold one hour
Shi Xuan Liang
1 (1)
Experts
Any EA can't guarantee our eternal and stable profit, but it is a manifestation of trading ideas. The quality of the back test data is an intuitive affirmation of the EA. If an EA backtest result fails, we will not believe that it can make money for us on the firm offer. On the contrary, EA, which produced a beautiful asset curve in the process of backtesting, is worthy of our belief that she can meet the challenge of updating.  GOLD ONE HOUR is specially made for gold varieties to run in one h
TrendTracer
Wei Jie
Experts
Okey！Let's begin. This strategy is a trend-following strategy with stop-loss. Users can subjectively combine judgments in situations with significant market trends, and by operating this strategy EA, they can achieve substantial profits. According to the trading triangle principle, this strategy is not suitable for volatile market conditions. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Specific Usage Steps: 1. Order placement and procurement on mql5.com; 2. Load this
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Experts
Atomic Multi-Strategy EA: Your Ultimate Trading Toolkit Welcome to Atomic, the most versatile and powerful trading automaton for MetaTrader 5. I designed this Expert Advisor not just as a single tool, but as a complete trading framework. It's a multi-strategy, multi-symbol powerhouse built on a foundation of sophisticated trade and risk management. Whether you're a trend-follower, a scalper, or a grid trader, Atomic provides the features and flexibility to build, test, and deploy virtually any
X Hunter
Zakariae Zaaimi
Experts
X HUNTER Libérez la puissance d’un trading précis avec X HUNTER – le robot de trading ultime pour l’or ! Conçu exclusivement pour la paire XAUUSD (Or vs USD), cet Expert Advisor (EA) de pointe est votre clé pour dominer les marchés avec une précision fulgurante et une rentabilité inégalée. Que vous soyez débutant ou trader expérimenté, X HUNTER est conçu pour maximiser vos gains tout en minimisant les risques, ce qui en fait un outil indispensable pour tout investisseur sérieux ! Pourquoi choisi
Euro GB Advance Grid
Mr Tanakorn Suwannawat
Experts
This EA is written to generate cash flow for you. Using Grid system to make profits easier Just you set the values according to the instructions. The risk would be a safe risk. Cost 1000 USD per 0.04 Lot and Profit Target = 20 USD. For example , if the cost is 2000 USD Init Lot = 0.04*2 = 0.08 Profit Target = 20*2 = 40 Initial cost should be 1000 USD. Features - Open order with Safe Signal. - Easy to Setup ( Using Default Input Variable ). - Suitable for Generate Cashflow. - Backtest on   B
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD, XAUUSD et AUDCAD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique,
Universal MA EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Trade any currency, crypto, cfd or stock in any timeframe depending on 2 moving averages , from scalping to position trading. All parameters and functions can be modified and de/activated in the settings, there's no hidden algorithm. The  Universal Moving Average Expert Advisor ( UniMA EA ) trades a simple strategy that works well with dozens of profitable settings. All backtest results shown in the screenshots below and tradet in the signals can be tested with the provided set files in the com
Ai Major EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (5)
Experts
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
Fuzzy Trend EA
Evgeniy Kornilov
Experts
FuzzyTrendEA - Intelligent Expert Advisor Based on Fuzzy Logic We present to you FuzzyTrendEA - a professional trading Expert Advisor designed for market trend analysis using fuzzy logic algorithms. This expert combines three classic indicators (ADX, RSI, and MACD) into a single intelligent system capable of adapting to changing market conditions. Key Features: Fuzzy logic for trend strength assessment: weak, medium, strong Combined analysis using three indicators with weighted coefficients Full
FREE
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Experts
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
Future EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3 (5)
Experts
This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
Gangorra Risk EURUSD
Willian Roberto Silva Klafke
Experts
Description de EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk – Robot contrarien sur M30 avec confluences et gestion du risque en % Vue d’ensemble EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk est un Expert Advisor professionnel de réversion à la moyenne (mean-reversion) conçu pour EURUSD en M30 (il peut aussi fonctionner sur d’autres paires/périodes avec ajustement des paramètres). Il détecte les touches/approches du prix sur des zones de support/résistance (Donchian/Bollinger) et confirme l’entrée grâce à des confluence
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (400)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.72 (29)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (103)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (16)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le XAUUSD (Or). Il fonctionne en combinant neuf stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps spécifiques (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux précis. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (498)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.64 (11)
Experts
Signal en direct (compte réel) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Cet EA utilise la même logique et les mêmes règles d’exécution que le signal de trading réel vérifié affiché sur MQL5. Lorsqu’il est utilisé avec les paramètres recommandés et optimisés , ainsi qu’avec un courtier ECN / RAW spread de bonne réputation , le comportement en trading réel devrait refléter la performance et la structure du signal en direct. Veuillez noter que les résultats ind
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — « Maîtrisez la tempête — contrôlez le Vortex » Vortex Turbo représente la prochaine étape de l'évolution du trading intelligent : une solution unique qui fusionne une architecture d'IA de pointe, une logique de marché adaptative et un contrôle précis des risques. Reposant sur des principes algorithmiques éprouvés, elle intègre de multiples stratégies au sein d'un écosystème unifié à haute vitesse, alimenté par une intelligence prédictive d'un niveau inédit. Conçue comme une solu
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]     [SET FILES]
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Prêt ! Non conçu pour le retournement de comptes à court terme ou les profits rapides. Pas de martingale / Pas de grille / Pas d'IA Conçu pour les traders privilégiant la régularité à long terme Résultats en direct :   Signal en direct   |   Portefeuille principal   |   Résultats FTMO     |    Communauté publique PRIX DE LANCEMENT : 249 $, prochain prix : 349 $ (Il ne reste que 6 exemplaires) Qu'est-ce que Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas est un système de trading automatisé professionnel pou
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
The Techno Deity — Dominance Numérique sur XAUUSD Promo : Recevez l'expert Cryon X-9000 en cadeau. Contactez-moi pour les conditions. The Techno Deity est un écosystème de trading haute technologie pour le marché de l'or. Son algorithme identifie les zones d'intérêt institutionnel pour des entrées précises avec un drawdown minimal. Avantages Intelligence de Liquidité : Détecte les zones explosives. Filtre de Tendance Neural : Élimine le bruit du marché. Zéro Grille : Pas de martingale ni de gril
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.23 (73)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (104)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.75 (36)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Plus de l'auteur
Gold Apex Equity Exploder
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
GOLD APEX EQUITY EXPLODER : L'ACCÉLÉRATEUR DE PORTEFEUILLE OR ULTIME Transformez un modeste dépôt initial de 500 dollars en une puissance financière de plus de 14 000 dollars. Alors que les experts classiques échouent lors des sessions à haute volatilité, Gold Apex Equity Exploder excelle en garantissant un taux de réussite de plus de 84% et un facteur de recouvrement monumental de 21,57 . Ce système est conçu pour les traders exigeant une précision de niveau institutionnel, utilisant un algorit
Fakeout Matrix Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicateurs
Institutional Liquidity Sweep & Stop Hunt Detector The FAKEOUT MATRIX PRO is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to identify the exact moments when institutional players "trap" retail traders. By monitoring session extremes and detecting high-probability Liquidity Sweeps, this indicator provides the technical edge needed to trade reversals with precision. The Institutional Logic Large financial institutions require significant liquidity to fill their orders. They often find this liquid
FREE
Echo Pulse Neural Link
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicateurs
Neural-Link Engine: High-Performance Pattern Projection for MetaTrader 5 The Neural-Link Engine is an advanced technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that utilizes historical pattern recognition to project future price action. Unlike traditional lagging indicators, this system employs a K-Nearest Neighbors (k-NN) inspired approach to identify mathematical similarities in market structure and visualize a potential path forward directly on the chart. Core Functionality The engi
FREE
Neural Link Candle Pattern Scanner
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicateurs
Neural-Link Pattern Scanner: Advanced Candlestick Recognition for MetaTrader 5 The Neural-Link Pattern Scanner is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It automates the detection of high-probability candlestick patterns, providing real-time visual labels directly on the trading interface. By filtering for specific mathematical price structures, this indicator helps traders identify potential reversals and trend continuations with precision. Core Fun
FREE
Multi Time Period Charts
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicateurs
Multi-Time Period Charts: Professional Multi-Timeframe Visualization for MT5 The Multi-Time Period Charts (MTPC) indicator is a sophisticated market structure visualization tool for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to overlay higher-timeframe price action directly onto their current lower-timeframe execution chart using precisely rendered, semi-transparent boxes. This eliminates the need for constant window switching while maintaining a clear, non-intrusive view of the broader market context. Cor
FREE
Zenith Session Flux
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicateurs
Zenith Session Flux is a professional-grade technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and visualize institutional trading windows known as ICT Killzones. The indicator automates the process of time-alignment by synchronizing your broker's server time with New York local time, ensuring that session boxes and price pivots appear at the precise institutional moments regardless of your broker's timezone. Indicator Features: Automatic Timezone Sync: Automatically calculates the offset
FREE
AI Trend and Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicateurs
AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
FREE
Adaptive Session Trend Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicateurs
Product Name: Adaptive Session Trend MT5 Adaptive Session Trend MT5 is a session-based trend identification indicator for MetaTrader 5. It incorporates internal logic to detect the trading instrument and automatically synchronize with the broker's server time to filter signals based on the London and New York trading sessions. The indicator is designed to provide trend direction data during periods of peak market liquidity. It automatically adjusts its internal calculation parameters based on w
FREE
ORB with Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicateurs
Product Name: Opening Range Breakout Pro MT5 Opening Range Breakout Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies and plots the opening range based on user-defined session times. It is designed to assist traders who utilize session-based breakout strategies by automating the calculation of range boundaries and expansion levels. The indicator identifies the high and low of the opening period and projects multiple target levels above and below this range. These levels remain stati
Trailing SL Bot
Vishnu Bajpai
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management: The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Once your posi
XAU Precision Trader
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
XAU Precision Trader (M1) 310 copies already sold, next price increase after 150 copies, buy now to avail discounted price Professional Gold Scalping EA Built for Real Market Conditions XAU Precision Trader is a professional-grade Gold-only (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor , engineered for traders who prioritize realistic performance, disciplined risk management, and long-term consistency over artificially smooth or over-optimized equity curves. This EA is built to trade real market behavior ,
Funded Crypto Growth Guard
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Product Name: Funded Crypto Growth Guard Subtitle: Automated BTC & ETH Volatility Engine. AI-Calibrated for Prop Firm Challenges & Steady Capital Growth. Stop Gambling. Start Compounding. Are you tired of blowing accounts on high-risk grids and martingale bots? Funded Crypto Growth Guard is the institutional-grade answer to the chaos of the crypto market. Designed specifically for Prop Firm Challenges and serious personal growth, this is not just another EA—it is a dual-core volatility sentinel.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis