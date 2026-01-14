Dominion Levels

Dominion Levels: The "Market Structure" Architect

The definitive tool for identifying "Hard" Support and Resistance levels that actually hold.

Most traders draw support and resistance lines based on feelings or vague zones. The result? Messy charts, subjective decisions, and getting stopped out by "noise."

Dominion Levels solves this by removing the subjectivity. It is not just another line drawer; it is a Stepped Structure Engine. It identifies significant price pivots and projects them forward as a "Dominion"—a solid floor or ceiling that remains active until the market structure physically shifts.

The "Stepped" Advantage

Unlike standard moving averages or dynamic bands that slope and curve, Dominion Levels are rigid.

  • Support (Blue Line): "Stairs" up only when a new, higher structural floor is confirmed.

  • Resistance (Red Line): "Stairs" down only when a new, lower structural ceiling is confirmed.


Key Features

  • Objective Structure Mapping: Eliminates the guesswork of drawing lines manually. The indicator locks onto "Confirmed Swings" and ignores the noise in between.

  • Laser-Focused Trailing: The rigid, horizontal nature of the levels provides the perfect trailing stop location for trend-following strategies.

  • Cleaner Charts: Instead of cluttering your screen with noise, it only shows the active levels that matter right now.

  • Non-Repainting Logic: Once a level is confirmed and the step is drawn, it stays there. The history you see is exactly how it played out in live trading.

How to Trade It

  1. The Breakout: When price forcefully breaks a "Red Dominion" (Resistance) to the upside, it signals a potential trend shift.

  2. The Pullback Entry: In an uptrend, wait for price to come back to the "Blue Dominion" (Support). If it bounces, this is a high-probability entry point.

  3. The Trailing Stop (Best Use Case): If you are in a buy trade, simply move your Stop Loss to the price of the current Blue Line. As the line steps up, you lock in more profit.

Parameters

  • Swing Strength: This single setting controls the "depth" of the market structure.


    Recommendations

  • Symbol: Works on all assets (XAUUSD, Indices, Forex, Crypto).

  • Timeframe: M5 for Scalping, H1/H4 for Trend Following.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4/5.

Take dominion over your charts. Stop drawing lines. Start trading structure.






