Custom Bollinger Bands L3

Advanced Bollinger Bands with triple smoothing and dynamic volatility calculation

Solve three problems:

1. When the channel narrows, the market is about to change direction and enter a trending market. (market conversion)

2. The upper and lower tracks of the channel, combined with the trading time zone, can determine the entry and exit positions at the high and low points of the oscillating market. (Grasping the oscillating market)

3. When the channel is broken through, combined with support and resistance levels, the development of the trending market can be determined. (Grasping the trending market)

