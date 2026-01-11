Chomper Pullback
- Zazkia Nur Alifa
- 버전: 3.4
"CHOMPER PULLBACK"
Trend Pullback Reversed – Aggressive Reversal Strategy
Trend Pullback Reversed is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for M5/M15 trading on XAUUSD, Forex, and other major pairs. This EA implements an aggressive reversal pullback strategy, detecting deep pullbacks in trending markets and executing trades against the classic pullback signal, turning potential continuations into high-probability reversals.
Key Features:
-
Reversed Signal Logic: Buys on classic sell-pullback conditions and sells on classic buy-pullback conditions, offering a contrarian edge.
-
Trend Filter: H1 EMA 200 ensures trades align with the major trend direction.
-
Volatility Filter: ATR(14) compared to 20-period average ATR avoids flat or sideways markets.
-
Dynamic Stop Loss: SL = ATR × 0.8 (adjustable) and auto-adjusted to broker’s SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, ensuring MQL5 Market compliance.
-
Safe Auto Lot Sizing: Calculates lot size based on free margin, leverage, contract size, and risk buffer—works on small accounts and all symbols.
-
New Bar Execution: Trades only on new bar open to reduce CPU load and avoid over-trading.
-
Pure Reversal Exit: No take profit; relies on price action for optimal exit.
-
Universal Compatibility: Suitable for any timeframe, any symbol, netting or hedging accounts.
Input Parameters:
-
BaseLot: Starting lot size (default 0.15)
-
EMA_Fast / EMA_Slow: M15 EMA periods for momentum (20/50)
-
EMA_Trend: H1 EMA for trend filter (200)
-
ATR_Period: ATR period for SL & volatility filter (14)
-
RiskBuffer: Margin safety percentage (0.95 = 5% buffer)
-
SL_Multiplier: ATR multiplier for stop loss (default 0.8)
Important Notes:
-
High-risk, aggressive reversal strategy—best for experienced traders.
-
Backtest and forward test thoroughly on your broker before live use.
-
No guarantee of profit; past performance does not predict future results.
-
Recommended for ECN/STP brokers with low spreads.
Recommended Settings:
-
Timeframe: M15 or H1
-
Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, major Forex pairs
-
Account type: Netting or Hedging, minimum $500 balance
Take your trading to the next level with Trend Pullback Reversed – precise entries, smart risk management, and aggressive reversals in trending markets.
In High Risk We Trust ^^