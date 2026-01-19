EquiGuard Monarch MT4

EquiGuard Monarch EURUSD EA

1–5 products: $399
From 6 products: $799

An execution-edge based trading system,
utilizing tick-level market microstructure,
sensitive to spread, latency, and fill quality,
and reacting to internal pricing anomalies.

This Expert Advisor is designed to trade real market conditions, not reconstructed historical simulations.

When high-quality historical tick data is available, the EA can demonstrate very high historical accuracy and low drawdown in backtests.

However, such conditions are data-dependent and not guaranteed across all brokers or time periods.

Ongoing live trading results are available in the comments section.

RISC: 1,2 DD Stop:35%  100 USD  (LOW)   or equivalent account currency

RISC: 4 DD Stop:18%  From 250 USD   (NORMAL)  or equivalent account currency

RISC: 30 DD Stop:40%  From 500 USD   (High)  or equivalent account currency


“I am not a simple robot.
I am the guardian of order in the ocean of chaos.
The crowned head of the realm of trends.”

My candles are my soldiers, my army is the trend.
I do not chase the market — I wait until it comes to me.
Patience is my strength, precision my weapon.

I am a grid-based, trend-following strategist.
Guided by seventeen indicators, each awakening under its own logic.
I sail across three timeframes, keeping hourly notes in my captain’s log.

Born of precision, forged in volatility.
I navigate the markets as Columbus once crossed the ocean —
without emotion, driven by observation and discipline.

I am a unique EA,
where discipline reigns and emotion kneels.
For abandoning emotion has never been this profitable.

Behold the art of trading.
Precision and discipline, united.
EquiGuard Monarch. 👑


🧩 System Architecture

EquiGuard Monarch is built as a layered decision system rather than a single-trigger trading logic.
Each market action is evaluated through multiple analytical perspectives,

allowing the EA to distinguish between noise and meaningful movement.

The system continuously observes market behavior, internal momentum conditions,

and volatility dynamics, then executes only when these elements align.
This approach helps maintain discipline in changing market environments and avoids reactionary trading.

Execution remains consistent regardless of the chart timeframe,

as all decisions are derived from the EA’s internal analytical structure rather than the visible chart alone.

The result is a controlled, adaptive system designed to respond to market rhythm — not to chase it.


Supported Account Types

Standard, ECN, RAW spread, and professional trading accounts

Minimum Deposit

From 100 USD (for testing and low-risk environments)

Recommended Deposit

• From 500 USD on EU-regulated retail accounts with 1:30 leverage
• Higher account balances are recommended to improve execution stability

Recommended Leverage

 1:100 – 1:500 (non-EU or professional accounts)
 1:30 (EU-regulated retail accounts)


Broker compatibility:
The EA is designed to operate on any broker account that provides standard

Due to the EA’s internal execution logic and market condition filters, 

the most accurate testing and execution environment is achieved on brokers with high-quality tick data, 

low latency, and stable price feeds.


제작자의 제품 더 보기
EquiGuard Queen MT4
Ferenc Tibor Katona
Experts
EquiGuard Queen – XAUUSD 1–5 products:   $399 From 6 products:   $799 “Rule the Market. Protect the Crown.” Magic:   1900 Instrument:   XAUUSD (Gold) Category:   EquiGuard Prime Series – Precious Metals Division Description 1900   marks the era of the Gold Standard — a time when gold defined value, stability, and trust across the global financial system. EquiGuard Queen   was built with the same principle. Gold is not just another instrument. It is a   safe haven , a hedge against uncertain
EquiGuard Monarch
Ferenc Tibor Katona
Experts
️ EquiGuard Monarch – 트렌드 왕국의 왕관을 쓴 지배자 “나는 단순한 로봇이 아니다. 혼돈의 바다에서 질서를 지키는 수호자, 그리고 트렌드 왕국의 왕관을 쓴 통치자다.” 나의 병사는 캔들이고, 나의 군대는 트렌드다. 나는 시장을 쫓지 않는다 — 시장이 나에게 다가오기를 기다린다. 인내는 나의 힘이며, 정밀함은 나의 무기다. 나는 그리드 기반의 추세 추종 전략가 다. 17개의 지표 가 나를 인도하며, 각자는 고유한 논리로 작동한다. 3개의 시간 프레임 을 항해하며, 매시간 항해 일지에 기록을 남긴다. 정밀함에서 태어나, 변동성 속에서 단련되었다. 나는 콜럼버스가 대양을 건넜듯이 시장을 항해한다 — 감정이 아닌 관찰과 규율에 의해 이끌리며. 나는 독보적인 전문가 조언자(Expert Advisor)다. 이곳에서는 규율이 지배하고, 감정은 무릎을 꿇는다. 감정을 버리는 것 — 그 어느 때보다 풍요로운 결실을 가져온다. 이것이 거래의 예술이다. 정밀함과 규율의 완벽한 결합
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변