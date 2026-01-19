EquiGuard Monarch MT4

EquiGuard Monarch EURUSD EA

1–5 products: $399
From 6 products: $799

An execution-edge based trading system,
utilizing tick-level market microstructure,
sensitive to spread, latency, and fill quality,
and reacting to internal pricing anomalies.

This Expert Advisor is designed to trade real market conditions, not reconstructed historical simulations.

When high-quality historical tick data is available, the EA can demonstrate very high historical accuracy and low drawdown in backtests.

However, such conditions are data-dependent and not guaranteed across all brokers or time periods.

Ongoing live trading results are available in the comments section.

RISC: 1,2 DD Stop:35%  100 USD  (LOW)   or equivalent account currency

RISC: 4 DD Stop:18%  From 250 USD   (NORMAL)  or equivalent account currency

RISC: 30 DD Stop:40%  From 500 USD   (High)  or equivalent account currency


“I am not a simple robot.
I am the guardian of order in the ocean of chaos.
The crowned head of the realm of trends.”

My candles are my soldiers, my army is the trend.
I do not chase the market — I wait until it comes to me.
Patience is my strength, precision my weapon.

I am a grid-based, trend-following strategist.
Guided by seventeen indicators, each awakening under its own logic.
I sail across three timeframes, keeping hourly notes in my captain’s log.

Born of precision, forged in volatility.
I navigate the markets as Columbus once crossed the ocean —
without emotion, driven by observation and discipline.

I am a unique EA,
where discipline reigns and emotion kneels.
For abandoning emotion has never been this profitable.

Behold the art of trading.
Precision and discipline, united.
EquiGuard Monarch. 👑


🧩 System Architecture

EquiGuard Monarch is built as a layered decision system rather than a single-trigger trading logic.
Each market action is evaluated through multiple analytical perspectives,

allowing the EA to distinguish between noise and meaningful movement.

The system continuously observes market behavior, internal momentum conditions,

and volatility dynamics, then executes only when these elements align.
This approach helps maintain discipline in changing market environments and avoids reactionary trading.

Execution remains consistent regardless of the chart timeframe,

as all decisions are derived from the EA’s internal analytical structure rather than the visible chart alone.

The result is a controlled, adaptive system designed to respond to market rhythm — not to chase it.


Supported Account Types

Standard, ECN, RAW spread, and professional trading accounts

Minimum Deposit

From 100 USD (for testing and low-risk environments)

Recommended Deposit

• From 500 USD on EU-regulated retail accounts with 1:30 leverage
• Higher account balances are recommended to improve execution stability

Recommended Leverage

 1:100 – 1:500 (non-EU or professional accounts)
 1:30 (EU-regulated retail accounts)


Broker compatibility:
The EA is designed to operate on any broker account that provides standard

Due to the EA’s internal execution logic and market condition filters, 

the most accurate testing and execution environment is achieved on brokers with high-quality tick data, 

low latency, and stable price feeds.


