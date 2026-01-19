EquiGuard Queen MT4

👑 EquiGuard Queen – XAUUSD

1–5 products: $399
From 6 products: $799


“Rule the Market. Protect the Crown.”

Magic: 1900
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Category: EquiGuard Prime Series – Precious Metals Division

Description

1900 marks the era of the Gold Standard —
a time when gold defined value, stability, and trust across the global financial system.

EquiGuard Queen was built with the same principle.

Gold is not just another instrument.
It is a safe haven, a hedge against uncertainty, and a market driven as much by fear as by structure.

EquiGuard Queen does not react to panic.
It observes it.

The system focuses on identifying moments when volatility, pressure, and market intent converge into structured movement.
It filters emotional noise and waits for confirmation before acting.

Price behavior, momentum transitions, and volatility expansion are evaluated through a layered analytical framework.
Only when balance returns inside the chaos does the Queen step forward.

Execution is measured.
Exposure is controlled.
Capital protection remains a priority at every stage.

This is not aggressive gold trading.
This is strategic command over volatility.

👑 Why EquiGuard Queen?

• Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) market behavior
• Built to handle volatility driven by fear and uncertainty
• Focuses on structured movement emerging from chaos
• Disciplined execution with controlled exposure
• Fully aligned with the EquiGuard capital-protection philosophy

🧩 System Architecture

EquiGuard Queen operates as a layered decision system, not a single-signal strategy.

The EA continuously monitors market pressure, volatility dynamics, and directional intent, executing trades only when internal conditions align across its analytical framework.

All decisions are derived from the EA’s internal structure rather than the visible chart timeframe, ensuring consistent behavior across varying market conditions.

The result is a controlled, resilient system —
designed to rule volatility, not react to it.

EquiGuard Queen does not chase gold.
She commands it.

EquiGuard Queen
Supported Account Types

Standard, ECN, RAW spread, and professional trading accounts

Minimum Deposit

From 100 USD 

Recommended Deposit

• From 500 USD on EU-regulated retail accounts with 1:30 leverage
• Higher account balances are recommended to improve execution stability

Recommended Leverage

 1:100 – 1:500 (non-EU or professional accounts)
 1:30 (EU-regulated retail accounts)


