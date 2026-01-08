Alpha Prime Gold

The Quantitative Edge for Gold (XAUUSD)

Alpha Prime Gold is not just another indicator-based EA. It is a Quantitative Trading System built on rigorous statistical analysis of Gold market data over the last 15 years.

Most EAs fail because they try to predict every market move. Alpha Prime is different. It waits. It calculates. It executes only when statistical probability is heavily in your favor.

The Logic: Two Non-Correlated Engines

The EA combines two distinct strategies to smooth out the equity curve:

1. The Weekly Seasonality (Cashflow Engine)

  • The Logic: Institutional data shows Gold has a specific probability of reversion on specific days due to weekend portfolio rebalancing.

  • The Action: The EA identifies "Thursday Dips" that statistically align with "Friday Rallies." It enters when the crowd is selling, and exits when institutions are buying.

2. The Volatility Breakout (Growth Engine)

  • The Logic: Gold moves in cycles of Compression and Expansion. We use the ID/NR4 (Inside Day / Narrowest Range 4) pattern to detect "Coiled Spring" moments.

  • The Action: It captures massive trend explosions the moment they start, protected by a dynamic ATR Trailing Stop.

Key Features (v4.0)

Smart Margin Protection (NEW): The EA includes an advanced "Auto-Resize" feature. If your account balance is low, the EA automatically recalculates and downsizes the lot size to fit your free margin. No more "Not Enough Money" errors. Perfect for small accounts!

Universal Robustness: While optimized for XAUUSD, the code logic has passed stress tests on multiple asset classes (EURUSD, GBPUSD) to ensure mathematical stability and zero coding errors.

Safety First:

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage.

  • Every trade has a Stop Loss from the start.

  • Hard Equity Stop: Max Lot constraints to prevent over-leveraging.

Performance & Expectations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: D1 (Daily) - Strictly run on Daily Chart!

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (The EA will auto-adjust lot size).

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Standard (Any broker).

Settings Guide

  • InpLeverageFactor : Set to 1.0 for conservative growth (Prop Firm safe). Set to 2.0 or higher for aggressive compounding.

  • InpRiskPercent : Recommended 1.0 to 2.0 per trade.

  • InpMaxLotSize : Acts as a safety brake. Set to 100 to let the EA run fully dynamic, or set a lower number (e.g., 0.10 ) to limit risk manually.

Author's Recommendation

For the best results, please use a VPS to ensure the EA runs 24/7 without interruption. If you are using a small account ($100-$500), the Smart Margin Protection will automatically handle the risk for you.

