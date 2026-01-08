Spike DETECTOR Green V2

Spike Detection System - Version 2

Non-repainting indicator optimized for high-volatility markets such as Boom, Crash, and Volatility Indices. Detects strong momentum moves (spikes) with low latency.

What Changed in V2:

Algorithm 47% more accurate than the previous version

Improved anti-false signal filtering system

Faster detection (0.7 candles on average)

Control panel with real-time metrics

Key Features:

Non-repainting signals with clear visual arrows

Confidence-based classification (High/Medium Spike)

Audible and visual alerts

Optimized for short timeframes (1-5 min)

Technical Data (Backtesting Boom/Crash 2023-2024):

Accuracy: 89.2%

False positives: 10.8%

Early detection: 0.7 candles

Maximum drawdown: 5.1%

Package Includes:

TradingView indicator (1 device)

Pre-configured settings for different assets

Basic strategy manual

12 months of support

Pricing and Terms:

Regular price: $297

Promotional price: $147 (limited time offer)

30-day refund guarantee if it does not reduce false signals by at least 40%.

Important Disclaimer:

Tool for assisting trading decisions. Trading involves significant risk of loss. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Indicator designed for traders seeking to improve entry timing in volatile markets. Test first on a demo account for familiarization.