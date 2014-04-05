OrderFlowPro

OrderFlow Pro - Institutional Order Flow Detector

Professional Order Flow Analysis for MT5

OrderFlow Pro is an advanced technical indicator designed to detect and analyze institutional order flow in real-time. The indicator provides traders with comprehensive insights into market dynamics by identifying buying and selling pressure, volume imbalances, absorption zones, trapped traders, and delta divergences.

KEY FEATURES

Order Flow Detection:

  • Real-time buy and sell pressure calculation with percentage distribution
  • Volume imbalance detection with configurable ratio thresholds (1.5:1 to 3:1)
  • Delta volume analysis with cumulative delta tracking
  • Aggressive volume spike identification

Advanced Market Analysis:

  • Absorption zone detection at key support and resistance levels
  • Trapped trader identification for failed breakout reversals
  • Delta divergence analysis for early trend reversal signals
  • Multi-timeframe confluence validation

Smart Entry Signals: The indicator generates high-probability entry signals based on six confluence factors:

  1. High Buy/Sell Pressure (configurable threshold)
  2. Volume Imbalance Detection
  3. Delta Divergence Confirmation
  4. Absorption Zone Identification
  5. Trapped Trader Detection
  6. Volume Confirmation

Each signal is assigned a confluence score from 1 to 6, allowing traders to filter signals based on their preferred risk profile through three entry styles: Conservative (3+ factors), Moderate (2+ factors), or Aggressive (1+ factors).

Visual Representation:

Separate Window Display:

  • Delta Volume histogram with color-coded bars (green for positive, red for negative)
  • Cumulative Delta line for trend analysis
  • Buy Pressure and Sell Pressure indicator lines
  • Absorption markers with distinct arrows

On-Chart Visualization:

  • Entry markers with large directional arrows at signal points
  • Confluence score labels next to each entry marker
  • Horizontal lines for Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit 1, and Take Profit 2
  • All lines are fully adjustable and clearly labeled

Comprehensive Dashboard: Real-time information panel displaying:

  • Current Delta Volume value
  • Buy Pressure percentage
  • Sell Pressure percentage
  • Last signal type (BUY/SELL)
  • Confluence score
  • Entry price level
  • Stop Loss level
  • Take Profit 1 and 2 levels
  • Risk-to-Reward ratio

Risk Management:

  • ATR-based Stop Loss calculation (configurable multiplier)
  • Two Take Profit levels with independent ATR multipliers
  • Automatic Risk-to-Reward ratio calculation
  • Visual TP/SL lines on chart for easy trade management

Customization Options:

Detection Parameters:

  • Adjustable high pressure threshold (50-80%)
  • Configurable absorption detection threshold
  • Trapped trader detection sensitivity
  • Volume spike multiplier settings
  • Lookback period for analysis

Visual Settings:

  • Fully customizable dashboard colors (background, border, title, text, highlight)
  • Adjustable panel transparency (0-255)
  • Toggle entry markers on/off
  • Toggle TP/SL lines on/off
  • Configurable buy and sell pressure colors

Alert System:

  • Popup alerts with complete trade setup information
  • Sound notifications
  • Email alerts (optional)
  • Push notifications to mobile (optional)
  • Detailed alert messages including entry price, SL, TP1, TP2, and R:R ratio

Entry Style Modes:

  • Conservative: Requires 3 or more confluence factors for high-probability setups
  • Moderate: Requires 2 or more confluence factors for balanced approach
  • Aggressive: Requires 1 or more confluence factors for maximum signal frequency

Technical Specifications:

  • Works on all timeframes and instruments
  • Separate window indicator with multiple plot buffers
  • Non-repainting signals in strict real-time mode
  • Efficient calculation with configurable maximum bars to process
  • Compatible with Strategy Tester for backtesting

Volume Analysis:

  • Supports both Tick Volume and Real Volume
  • Intelligent buy/sell volume distribution algorithm
  • Weighted volume allocation based on candle characteristics
  • Volume average calculation for spike detection

Use Cases:

  • Scalping and day trading with precise entry timing
  • Swing trading with high-confidence reversal points
  • Identifying institutional accumulation and distribution
  • Avoiding false breakouts and trapped positions
  • Confirming trend strength through delta analysis
  • Multi-timeframe analysis and confluence trading

Performance Features:

  • Optimized calculation loops for fast execution
  • Configurable maximum bars to process for resource management
  • Clean object management with automatic cleanup on deinit
  • Efficient buffer management and array operations

What Makes This Indicator Unique: OrderFlow Pro combines multiple order flow analysis techniques into a single, cohesive system. Unlike simple volume indicators, it analyzes the distribution of buying and selling activity, detects institutional behavior patterns, and provides complete trade setups with risk management levels automatically calculated. The multi-factor confluence system ensures that signals are generated only when multiple conditions align, significantly improving accuracy and reducing false signals.

The indicator is designed for serious traders who want to understand what institutional players are doing in the market and trade alongside smart money rather than against it. By identifying absorption zones, trapped traders, and volume imbalances, traders can position themselves ahead of major price moves and avoid common retail trader mistakes.

Installation and Usage: Simply attach the indicator to any chart. Configure the detection thresholds and visual preferences according to your trading style. The indicator will automatically analyze order flow and generate signals when confluence conditions are met. All TP/SL levels are calculated automatically based on ATR, providing dynamic risk management that adapts to market volatility.

Copyright 2025, AMUYUNZU. All Rights Reserved.


추천 제품
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
지표
MT4 버전  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는 Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels 거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Levels를 사
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
지표
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
지표
추세선은 외환 거래에서 기술적 분석의 가장 필수적인 도구입니다. 불행히도, 대부분의 거래자는 올바르게 그리지 않습니다. 자동 추세선 표시기는 시장의 추세 움직임을 시각화하는 데 도움이 되는 진지한 거래자를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 추세선 강세 추세선과 약세 추세선에는 두 가지 유형이 있습니다. 상승 추세에서 Forex 추세선은 가격 움직임의 가장 낮은 스윙 포인트를 통해 그려집니다. 최소 두 개의 "최저 저점"을 연결하면 추세선이 생성됩니다. 하락 추세에서 추세선은 가격 움직임의 가장 높은 스윙 포인트를 통해 그려집니다. 최소 두 개의 "최고 최고점"을 연결하면 추세선이 생성됩니다. 추세선이 깨질 때? 강세 추세선은 약세 양초가 강세 추세선 아래에서 닫히고 양초의 고점이 추세선 위에 있을 때 깨집니다. 약세 추세선은 강세 양초가 약세 추세선 위로 마감되고 양초 저점이 추세선 아래에 있을 때 깨집니다. 추세선이 삭제되면? 강세 추세선은 전체 양초가 강세 추세선 아래에
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
지표
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Golden Boom and Crash Spike Detector MT5
Edmore Masina
1 (1)
지표
Are you ready to dominate the volatile world of synthetic indices trading? The   Golden Boom and Crash Spike Indicator  is the revolutionary MT5 indicator designed exclusively for high-stakes traders targeting explosive spikes in   Boom 300  and  Crash 300 . Optimized for the   M1 (one-minute) timeframe , this advanced tool leverages proprietary AI-driven spike detection  and precise price action analysis to generate   non-repainting buy/sell arrows   with unparalleled accuracy. Whether you're s
Marubozu Pro MT5
N'da Lemissa Kouame
지표
Commercial Description – Marubozu Pro (MT5) Description Marubozu Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects Marubozu candles (bullish and bearish) directly on your chart. It helps traders identify strong market momentum where buyers or sellers take full control, by displaying clear visual arrows for buy and sell signals. This tool is designed to be simple, effective, and fast , perfect for manual trading or as a filter in automated strategies. Key Features
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
지표
Weis Wave Scouter는 MetaTrader 5용으로 개발된 혁신적인 지표로, Wyckoff 방법론과 VSA(Volume Spread Analysis)의 검증된 원칙을 결합했습니다. 높은 정확성과 깊이 있는 분석을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 누적 거래량 파동 분석을 통해 시장을 전술적으로 읽고 추세 반전 및 지속의 핵심 포인트를 식별하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 지표는 선명한 시각적 인터페이스를 제공하며, Classic, NightVision, OceanBreeze 등 다양한 테마의 사용자 지정 가능한 색상 히스토그램을 통해 상승 및 하락 파동을 시각화합니다. 주요 기능에는 거래량 급증 감지, 낮은 활동 영역(DeadZone) 식별, 거래량 기반 파동 반전 경고 설정이 포함되어 있습니다. 또한 노력 대비 결과 분석, 원인과 결과 분석, 수요와 공급 분석 등 Wyckoff 및 VSA 이론의 핵심 요소를 지원합니다. Brick Size, Volume Scale Fact
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
지표
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
지표
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Monthly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
지표
ENGLISH – Monthly Levels Pro v1.0 The Ultimate Monthly Market Levels Indicator Master key market zones at a glance. Monthly Levels Pro helps you analyze long-term trends and spot essential support and resistance levels by automatically displaying the High, Low, Open, and Close of a monthly candle. Why Choose Monthly Levels Pro? Instant Analysis – See monthly levels immediately without checking candles manually. Smarter Trading – Spot reversal or breakout zones at a glance. Clear Visuals –
Hush mt5
Iurii Plokhov
4.33 (3)
지표
Hush mt5 is an advanced indicator that gives a signal about the overbought or oversold market in a certain period of time Hush mt5 the advantage of this indicator is that it does not disappear after the signal on the chart Suitable for any trade: forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, metals Hush mt5 can be used on any time period. The signal goes to the beginning of the next candle after the arrow Hush mt5 performed best on the period H1,H4,daily It can be used in addition to forex, in binary opt
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (558)
지표
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Hunter Spike
Jaime Humberto Gomez Arias
지표
Hunter Spike This indicator consists of two regression channels calibrated with the current movement of the synthetic index algorithm, for any Deriv or Weltrade broker. Each channel has a signal, a target that alerts us when the price touches them, indicating buys on booms or gains and sells on crashes or pains. -configuration for booms or gains: Channel zone 1 (30) Channel zone 2 (0) -configuration for crashes or pains: Channel zone 1 (100) Channel zone 2 (70) Zones freely configurable by
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
지표
HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
지표
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
지표
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
지표
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
지표
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
ShiftedPriceDensity
Andriy Sydoruk
지표
ShiftedPriceDensity   — Professional Price Density Indicator with Shifted Historical Levels Input parameters Depth 100 Starting depth   TopLevelsToShow 1 Levels in each set   NumberOfShifts 10 Number of sets   ShiftSpacing 20 Shift step between sets   PriceStep 0.0001 Minimum price difference between levels   PriceSource PRICE_CLOSE Source price type   LevelColor clrDodgerBlue Level line color   LevelWidth 2 Level line thickness   Prefix "" Object prefix for naming   ShiftedPriceDensity   is an
VIP Buy Sell Signals
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
지표
Contact me through this email aaddress to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator tharindu999lakmal@gmail.com Introduction   The   "Buy Sell Signals"   is designed to provide BUY and SELL trade signals based on the current market conditions.   A   Trading Strategy   (Chee sheet)  has been  provided for this trading indicator.   (Read the description). This indicator has time tuned e ntry signals . so,   you will enter the market at the very best price level   with this indicator .  
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
지표
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
ATR Line
Evgeny Levchenko
지표
The indicator - "ATR Line" determines the current trend and gives signals to buy (green arrow to the top) or sell (red arrow to the bottom). The indicator calculation is based on the deviation of the average price of the instrument from its average true range - ATR. The moving average of prices is used to reduce "market noise". If the main line of the indicator - "ATR Line" is lower the instrument price chart, then the market is in a "bullish" trend. If the main line of the indicator is higher t
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
지표
통화 강도 지표 설명 이 지표는 외환 시장의 주요 통화의 상대적인 강도를 분석하여 어떤 통화가 강세를 보이고 있는지, 어떤 통화가 약세를 보이고 있는지를 명확하게 보여줍니다. EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF 등의 주요 통화 쌍을 평가하며, RSI 또는 ROC와 같은 방법을 사용하여 강도를 계산합니다. 각 통화의 강도는 개별 라인으로 표시되므로, 추세와 잠재적인 거래 기회를 쉽게 식별할 수 있습니다. 또한, 분석된 통화의 교차를 기반으로 매수, 매도 또는 중립 신호를 시각적으로 생성할 수도 있습니다. 주요 특징 주요 통화의 동시 분석 RSI, ROC, 이동 평균 등 다양한 계산 방법 사용 각 통화의 강도를 직관적으로 표시 자동으로 매수, 매도 및 중립 신호 생성 색상, 위치 및 레이아웃을 조정할 수 있는 맞춤형 패널 브로커의 접두사 및 접미사 지원 실시간 알림 및 알림 기능 옵션 적용 및 장점 이 지표는 모든 시간 프레임에서 사용할 수 있으며, 차
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
지표
ATREND: 작동 방식 및 사용 방법 ### 작동 방식 MT5 플랫폼을 위한 "ATREND" 지표는 기술 분석 방법론의 조합을 활용하여 트레이더에게 강력한 매수 및 매도 신호를 제공하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 주로 변동성 측정을 위해 평균 진폭 범위(ATR)를 활용하며, 잠재적인 시장 움직임을 식별하기 위한 트렌드 탐지 알고리즘과 함께 사용됩니다. 구매 후 메시지를 남기면 특별 보너스 선물을 받게 됩니다. ### 주요 특징: - 동적 트렌드 탐지: 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 평가하고 신호를 조정하여 트레이더가 현재 시장 상황에 맞춰 전략을 조정할 수 있도록 돕습니다. - 변동성 측정: ATR을 사용하여 시장의 변동성을 측정하며, 이는 최적의 손절매(SL) 및 이익 실현(TP) 수준을 결정하는 데 중요합니다. - 신호 시각화: 이 지표는 차트에 매수 및 매도 신호를 시각적으로 표시하여 트레이더의 의사 결정을 향상시킵니다. ### 운영 단계 #### 입력 및 설정 - TimeFr
DYJ TradingView
Daying Cao
5 (1)
지표
DYJ TRADINGVIEW는 등급 신호 카운트 및 분석 도구를 사용하여 글로벌 시장에서 진입 기회를 찾는 다중 지표 등급 시스템입니다. DYJ TRADINGVIEW에는 시장 분석을 위한 10가지 내장 지표가 있습니다. 지표 기반 분석은 많은 거래자가 수행할 거래와 거래를 시작하고 종료할 위치에 대한 결정을 내리는 데 사용합니다. 우리는 서로를 잘 보완할 수 있는 몇 가지 다른 유형을 사용합니다. 귀하의 시장을 추적하기 위해 저희를 사용하십시오. 더 정확한 거래를 찾을 수 있습니다. 등급에 참여하는 추세 지표에는 DYJ POWERSIGNAL, ADX, SMA, 볼린저 밴드가 있습니다. 등급에 참여하는 오실레이터에는 MACD, RSI, Stochastic, Alligator가 있습니다. 시그널의 개수가 3개 이상일 때 시그널을 매수 또는 매도하는 동일한 방향을 나타내는 3개의 지표가 있을 때 시장 거래에 진입하기 시작합니다. 입력 [일반] ViewName = "DYJ
NosTraderMus LinearRegressionBands MT5
Victor Gauto
지표
NosTraderMus LinearRegressionBands MT5 — 회귀 직선 채널 + RSI 및 신호 화살표 NosTraderMus LinearRegressionBands MT5 는 롤링 가격 구간 위에 회귀 직선 을 구축하고, 잔차의 표준편차 를 이용해 동적 채널 을 형성합니다. 이 통계적 채널 위에서 RSI 필터 (기간/타임프레임 선택 가능)를 적용하여 “극단 + 확인” 조건이 충족될 때 매수·매도 화살표 를 표시합니다. 신호는 종가 기준 으로 평가되어 리페인팅을 줄이는 데 초점을 맞춥니다. 동작 방식 회귀 직선 + 적응형 채널 RegPeriod 개의 봉으로 **추세 중심선(회귀 직선)**을 계산합니다. 채널 폭 은 잔차의 표준편차에 StdDevFactor 를 곱해 산출하므로, 현재 변동성 에 맞춰 폭이 자동 조정 됩니다. 추세 필터(선택) 직선의 기울기 가 방향성을 나타냅니다. OnlyInTrend=true 일 때는 추세 방향과 일치하는 신호만 표시됩니다(기울기 양수
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
지표
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
지표
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
지표
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO 는 시장의 방향을 표시하는 리페인트 없는(Non-Repainting) 지표입니다. 추세 전환뿐만 아니라 주요 시장 참여자의 최초 및 반복 진입을 식별합니다. 차트의 BOS 표시는 실제 추세 전환과 상위 타임프레임의 핵심 레벨을 나타냅니다. 데이터는 리페인트되지 않으며 각 캔들 종료 후에도 차트에 그대로 남아 있습니다. 개인 메시지를 통해 전략 예제가 포함된 자세한 PDF 가이드 를 요청하고 받아보세요. 지표의 주요 구성 요소: BOS FLOW – 추세 파동과 실제 추세 전환을 나타냅니다. 이는 대형 시장 참여자의 진입과 그 존재에 대한 확인을 의미하며, 숫자로 표시됩니다. BOS FILL – 추세 방향에 따라 캔들을 색칠합니다. “대형 플레이어”가 시장에 진입하는 구간과 추세가 전환되는 지점을 표시합니다. 신호 레벨: BOS – 강도가 명확하지 않은 참여자의 진입(대개 메인 추세 내 조정 구간). Move SL – 대형 참여자가
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
지표
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
지표
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (137)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT5용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
지표
TPSproTrend PRO는 시장이 실제로 방향을 바꾸는 순간을 포착하여 움직임의 시작점에서 진입점을 형성합니다. 가격이 움직이기 시작할 때 시장에 진입해야 하며, 이미 가격 변동이 일어난 후에 진입해서는 안 됩니다.   (지표)       신호를 다시 그리지 않고 진입점, 손절매, 이익실현을 자동으로 표시하여 거래를 명확하고 시각적이며 체계적으로 만들어줍니다. 설명서 (러시아어)   -   MT4 버전 주요 장점 신호 재표시 없이 신호가 표시됩니다.   모든 신호는 고정되어 있습니다. 화살표가 나타나면 -       그것은 더 이상 변하거나 사라지지 않을 것입니다. 잘못된 신호의 위험 없이 안정적인 데이터를 기반으로 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 바로 사용 가능한 매수/매도 진입점 이 지표는 거래 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 자동으로 판단하여 차트에 화살표로 표시합니다. 추측이나 주관적인 분석이 아닌, 명확한 신호만 있습니다. 자동 손절매 및 이익실현 영역 신호 직후에 다음
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
지표
ACB Breakout Arrows 지표는 특별한 돌파 패턴을 감지하여 시장에서 중요한 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 이 지표는 차트를 지속적으로 스캔하면서 한 방향으로 움직임이 자리 잡을 때를 포착하여 큰 움직임 직전에 정확한 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 다중 종목 및 다중 시간대 스캐너는 여기에서 확인하세요 - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5용 스캐너 핵심 기능 지표가 자동으로 손절(Stop Loss) 및 익절(Take Profit) 수준을 제공합니다. 모든 시간대의 돌파 신호를 추적하는 MTF 스캐너 대시보드 포함. 데이 트레이더, 스윙 트레이더 및 스캘퍼에게 적합합니다. 신호 정확도를 높이기 위해 최적화된 알고리즘 사용. 손익분기점 또는 빠른 수익 목표를 위한 특별한 라인 (Quick Profit Line) 제공. 승률, 성공 비율, 평균 수익 등의 성과 분석 지표 제공. 재도색 없음. 신호는 고정되어 신뢰할 수 있습니다. 거래 확인 - ACB Trade Filter 지
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
지표
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
OrderFlow Vision
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
OrderFlow Vision – Institutional Market Structure Visualizer OrderFlow Vision is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automatically detect and display institutional price structure directly on the chart. It identifies and marks Order Blocks , Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , Break of Structure (BOS) , and Change of Character (CHOCH) in real time, helping traders understand how price moves in relation to liquidity, imbalances, and structural shifts.The indicator works across all symbols and
FREE
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
BullBear Strength Meter
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
BullBear Strength Meter The BullBear Strength Meter is a dynamic market sentiment and momentum indicator that quantifies the real balance of power between buyers and sellers. Instead of relying on a single formula, it fuses multiple proven analytical engines into one comprehensive strength model — giving traders an accurate visual readout of bullish and bearish dominance in real time. This tool measures, compares, and displays the intensity of market forces using advanced statistical and trend-b
FREE
Zone Breaker
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ZoneBreaker Pro - Advanced Combination Zone Breakout Strategy ZoneBreaker Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4 that implements a precision-based zone breakout methodology. This expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing opposing candle formations during specific market opening hours and executing trades when price breaks through defined zones. Core Strategy Methodology The EA operates on a unique combination zone principle t
FREE
T3 Matrix Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
T3 Matrix Pro – Adaptive Trend Fusion EA T3 Matrix Pro is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that blends the power of T3 Moving Averages , Parabolic SAR , and Heikin-Ashi analysis into a single precision-driven system. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, it identifies market structure shifts early and confirms them with multi-layered momentum logic. Core Logic T3 Fast & Slow Algorithm – Detects early trend transitions with exceptional smoothness. PSAR Confirmation Layer – Valid
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
FREE
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
Volatility Matrix
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Volatility Matrix is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders a clear and dynamic view of real-time market volatility. It combines multiple adaptive volatility bands into a single analytical framework, allowing you to identify compression, expansion, and reversal zones across any timeframe or symbol. This tool goes far beyond standard volatility indicators. It builds a complete volatility structure around price action, revealing when the market is preparing for moveme
FREE
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
Aureus Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all majo
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
Noise Killer Kernel Line
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Advanced Kernel Smoother - Professional Multi-Kernel Regression Indicator The Advanced Kernel Smoother represents a sophisticated approach to price action analysis, utilizing advanced mathematical kernel regression techniques to filter market noise and identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional clarity. Core Technology This indicator employs 17 different kernel functions - including Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov, Silverman, and more - each offering unique characteristics
Arrow Signal System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변