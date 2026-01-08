Spike detector Green V2
Spike Detection System - Version 2
Non-repainting indicator optimized for high-volatility markets such as Boom, Crash, and Volatility Indices. Detects strong momentum moves (spikes) with low latency.
What Changed in V2:
-
Algorithm 47% more accurate than the previous version
-
Improved anti-false signal filtering system
-
Faster detection (0.7 candles on average)
-
Control panel with real-time metrics
Key Features:
-
Non-repainting signals with clear visual arrows
-
Confidence-based classification (High/Medium Spike)
-
Audible and visual alerts
-
Optimized for short timeframes (1-5 min)
Technical Data (Backtesting Boom/Crash 2023-2024):
-
Accuracy: 89.2%
-
False positives: 10.8%
-
Early detection: 0.7 candles
-
Maximum drawdown: 5.1%
Package Includes:
-
TradingView indicator (1 device)
-
Pre-configured settings for different assets
-
Basic strategy manual
-
12 months of support
Pricing and Terms:
Regular price: $297
Promotional price: $147 (limited time offer)
30-day refund guarantee if it does not reduce false signals by at least 40%.
Important Disclaimer:
Tool for assisting trading decisions. Trading involves significant risk of loss. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Indicator designed for traders seeking to improve entry timing in volatile markets. Test first on a demo account for familiarization.