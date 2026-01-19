META QUANTUM EA – Product Description

META QUANTUM EA is built on a unique trading strategy enhanced with machine learning (ML) to support smarter decision-making based on real-time market conditions.

The EA is designed with a simple and clean interface, making it easy for all users to understand and operate.

Performance & Testing

Fully tested on Gold (XAUUSD) over the last 5 years

Demonstrated stable and consistent performance

Designed for medium-frequency trading with controlled risk

Default Settings (Important for Users)

Initial Volume (Lot Size):

Set to a safe default.

➜ Users must increase it according to their personal risk tolerance and account size .

Take Profit:

Default fixed at 200 points

Trading Time Window:

8 hours per day, during the main market volatility period

AI / ML Control Modes

The EA includes AI decision control with three selectable modes:

🔹 Mode 0 – AI OFF

No AI intervention

Trades rely only on the integrated logic and strategy

Expected performance: ~ 84% win rate Medium trading frequency



🔹 Mode 1 – Prop Firm Mode

AI actively controls: Daily drawdown Maximum capital exposure

AI filters trades based on market conditions

Performance profile: Win rate increased to ~90% Lower trade frequency: ~135 trades per year Designed for prop firm rules and risk limits



🔹 Safe Mode (AI-Controlled)

Fully AI-moderated risk and trade selection

Backtest results: Maximum drawdown: 9% Win rate: 89%

Designed for conservative and capital-preserving trading

AI Probability Settings

0.65 / 0.60 values represent the market probability threshold : These numbers define how confident the AI must be before allowing a trade Higher values = safer trades, fewer entries Lower values = more trades, higher exposure



Final Notes

META QUANTUM EA is designed for stability, discipline, and controlled growth

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Just a heads-up: the backtest in the video is from a GMT +3 broker. Different GMT = different session timing, so results won’t match exactly.

All the best to all users, and trade safely.