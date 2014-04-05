Orderblock Precision BuySell Scanner

ORDERBLOCK PRECISION BUYSELL SCANNER INDICATOR

The Ultimate Institutional-Grade Trading Tool That Reveals What Professional Traders See

---

 WHY THIS IS THE MOST POWERFUL TOOL YOU'LL EVER OWN

FORGET about complicated indicators that give mixed signals. STOP wasting hours analyzing charts manually. ELIMINATE the guesswork from your trading decisions.

The Orderblock Precision BuySell Scanner is NOT just another indicator - it's a complete trading system that does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the ENTIRE market automatically, finds the BEST trading opportunities, and tells you EXACTLY where to enter, where to place your stop loss, and where to take profits.

Imagine This Scenario:

You wake up, open your trading platform, and within 60 seconds you see:

· 5 BEST BUY SIGNALS across different currency pairs
· EXACT ENTRY PRICES for each signal
· PRECISE STOP LOSS levels (calculated using ATR for optimal risk management)
· PROFIT TARGETS (TP1 and TP2 with proper risk-reward ratios)
· STRENGTH SCORE showing you which signals are strongest

No guessing. No stress. Just clear, actionable trading signals.

---

 8 REASONS WHY EVERY TRADER NEEDS THIS TOOL

1. INSTITUTIONAL ORDER BLOCK DETECTION

Professional banks and hedge funds trade at specific price levels called "Order Blocks." These are zones where big money enters the market. Our scanner finds these blocks BEFORE price reaches them, giving you the same edge as professional traders.

2. MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION

The indicator analyzes FIVE different timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) to ensure you only get high-probability signals. No more false signals from single timeframe analysis!

3. COMPLETE RISK MANAGEMENT BUILT-IN

Every signal comes with:

· Stop Loss: Calculated using ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic risk adjustment
· Take Profit 1: 1.5:1 Risk:Reward ratio (minimum)
· Take Profit 2: Based on liquidity zones and swing levels
· Signal Strength: 0-100% score showing confidence level

4. REAL-TIME MARKET SCANNING

While you're sleeping, working, or living your life, the scanner is:

· Monitoring ALL currency pairs (or your custom list)
· Analyzing every 5-minute, 15-minute, 30-minute, 1-hour, and 4-hour chart
· Finding ONLY the best opportunities
· Alerting you when strong signals appear

5. VISUAL TRADING MADE EASY

See everything directly on your chart:

· Buy/Sell Arrows at entry points
· Order Block Zones highlighted in blue
· Pivot Levels (daily support and resistance)
· Stop Loss Lines in red
· Take Profit Lines in blue and green
· Daily Bias Indicator showing overall trend direction

6. SMART ALERT SYSTEM

Never miss a trade:

· Popup Alerts on your screen
· Sound Alerts to get your attention
· Expert Tab Logging with full signal details
· Alert Filtering to prevent notification overload

7. USER-FRIENDLY DASHBOARD

Everything organized in one place:

· Top 5 Signals displayed with all details
· Current Chart Analysis for your active pair
· Liquidity Zones (daily pivots, R2, S2)
· Indicator Status (ArrZZ, Semafor levels)
· Scan Progress and last scan time

8. COMPLETE CUSTOMIZATION

Set it up YOUR way:

· Choose which symbols to scan
· Select which timeframes to analyze
· Adjust risk parameters
· Customize colors and display settings
· Enable/disable alerts and objects

---

 HOW TO TRADE PROFITABLY - SIMPLE 5-STEP PROCESS

Step 1: INITIAL SETUP (5 Minutes)

1. Load the indicator on any chart
2. Click "SCAN ALL" button
3. Wait 60 seconds for complete market scan
4. Review the top 5 signals in dashboard

Step 2: SIGNAL SELECTION (2 Minutes)

Look for signals with:

· Strength > 70% (higher is better)
· Daily Bias Alignment (buy signals with bullish daily bias are stronger)
· Clear Order Block visible on chart
· Good Risk:Reward (minimum 1.5:1)

Step 3: TRADE EXECUTION (1 Minute)

1. ENTRY: Place buy order at the exact entry price shown
2. STOP LOSS: Place stop loss at the SL price shown
3. TAKE PROFIT: Set two TP orders at TP1 and TP2 prices
4. POSITION SIZE: Risk only 1-2% of your account on each trade

Step 4: TRADE MANAGEMENT

1. TP1 Hit: Close 50% of position, move SL to breakeven
2. TP2 Hit: Close remaining position
3. If SL Hit: Accept small loss, move to next signal
4. Never move stop loss further away

Step 5: REPEAT PROCESS

1. Scan market every 4 hours (or use auto-scan every 5 minutes)
2. Take only high-quality signals (strength > 70%)
3. Never take more than 2-3 trades simultaneously
4. Keep detailed trade journal

---

 PROFITABLE TRADING STRATEGIES

Strategy 1: THE CONSERVATIVE TRADER

· Only trade signals with 80%+ strength
· Only trade during London/New York overlap (8 AM - 12 PM EST)
· Maximum 2 trades per day
· Target: 3-5% monthly return

Strategy 2: THE ACTIVE TRADER

· Trade all signals with 70%+ strength
· Trade all sessions (Asian, London, New York)
· Maximum 5 trades per day
· Target: 8-12% monthly return

Strategy 3: THE SCALPER

· Focus on M5 and M15 signals only
· TP1 only (no TP2)
· Quick entries and exits
· Target: 1-2% daily return

---

 KEY FEATURES THAT MAKE YOU MONEY

1. ArrZZ Momentum Indicator

· Below 30 = Oversold (look for BUY signals)
· Above 70 = Overbought (look for SELL signals)
· Between 30-70 = Neutral (wait for clearer signals)

2. 3-Level Semafor Trend Filter

· Level 1 (Fast EMA): Short-term direction
· Level 2 (Medium EMA): Medium-term trend
· Level 3 (Slow EMA): Long-term bias
· All aligned = Strong trend = Higher probability trades

3. Daily Pivot Liquidity Zones

· Pivot: Main battle line between bulls and bears
· R2/S2: Strong resistance/support levels
· Price often reacts at these levels = perfect for entries

4. Order Block Retest Entries

· Bullish OB: Price retests the HIGH of the order block = BUY
· Bearish OB: Price retests the LOW of the order block = SELL
· These are institutional entry zones = high probability

---

 QUICK START GUIDE FOR BEGINNERS

Day 1-3: Observation Phase

1. Install indicator
2. Let it scan and show signals
3. Watch WITHOUT trading
4. See how signals play out
5. Build confidence in the system

Day 4-7: Demo Trading

1. Open demo account
2. Take 2-3 signals per day
3. Follow exact entry, SL, TP levels
4. Track your results
5. Adjust position sizing

Week 2+: Live Trading

1. Start with SMALL position sizes
2. Take only BEST signals (80%+ strength)
3. Follow the 5-step process exactly
4. Keep emotions out of trading
5. Review performance weekly

---

 RISK MANAGEMENT RULES (NON-NEGOTIABLE)

RULE 1: NEVER RISK MORE THAN 2% PER TRADE

· $10,000 account = $200 maximum risk per trade
· If SL is 50 pips away, position size = $200 / 50 = $4 per pip

RULE 2: MAXIMUM 3 OPEN TRADES

· Never overexpose your account
· If you have 3 losing trades in a row = STOP TRADING for the day

RULE 3: DAILY LOSS LIMIT = 5%

· If you lose 5% of your account in a day = STOP TRADING
· Come back fresh tomorrow

RULE 4: WEEKLY PROFIT TARGET = 5-10%

· When you hit 10% weekly profit = TAKE 50% OFF THE TABLE
· Bank your profits regularly

---

 EXPECTED RESULTS WITH CONSISTENT USE

Realistic Monthly Returns:

· Conservative Trading: 3-5% per month (36-60% annually)
· Active Trading: 8-12% per month (96-144% annually)
· Professional Level: 15-20% per month (180-240% annually)

Success Rate:

· Signal Accuracy: 65-75% (with proper filtering)
· Risk:Reward: Minimum 1.5:1 (often 2:1 or 3:1)
· Win Rate Needed: Only 40% to be profitable with 1.5:1 R:R

Time Commitment:

· Daily: 15-30 minutes to review signals
· Weekly: 1 hour to review performance
· Monthly: 2 hours to adjust strategy

---

 BONUS: ADVANCED TRADING TIPS

Tip 1: CONFLUENCE TRADING

Only take signals that have:

1. Order Block present ✓
2. Daily Pivot alignment ✓
3. ArrZZ in extreme zone ✓
4. High signal strength (70%+) ✓
5. Multiple timeframe confirmation ✓

Tip 2: NEWS FILTER

· Avoid trading 30 minutes before/after major news
· Check economic calendar daily
· If uncertain, wait for price to settle after news

Tip 3: SESSION AWARENESS

· Asian Session (7 PM - 4 AM EST): Range-bound, smaller moves
· London Session (3 AM - 12 PM EST): Good volatility, strong trends
· New York Session (8 AM - 5 PM EST): Best volatility, best signals
· Overlap (8 AM - 12 PM EST): Maximum volatility, best trading

---

 FINAL VERDICT: WHY THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING

Most traders fail because they:

1. Don't know WHERE to enter
2. Don't know WHERE to place stops
3. Don't know WHERE to take profits
4. Overtrade poor quality setups
5. Let emotions control decisions

The Orderblock Precision BuySell Scanner solves ALL these problems by:

1. SHOWING you exact entry points
2. CALCULATING optimal stop losses
3. SETTING proper profit targets
4. FILTERING only high-quality signals
5. REMOVING emotional decision-making

---

 GET STARTED TODAY

Stop struggling with complicated analysis.
Stop losing money on guesswork trades.
Start trading like the professionals do.

The market doesn't care about your hopes, dreams, or analysis. It only respects price action and liquidity. With this tool, you're not just guessing - you're trading at the same levels as banks and institutions.

Your journey to consistent profitability starts with one click.

---

"Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe." - Abraham Lincoln

Sharpen your trading axe today. The Orderblock Precision BuySell Scanner is that sharpened axe.

Click. Scan. Trade. Profit.

추천 제품
Log Returns Indicator
Cedric Jean Guy Pisson
지표
This LogReturnsIndicator.mq5 calculates and displays the logarithmic returns ("log returns") of the closing prices of a financial asset. It computes the log-returns for each period using the formula: log return=ln⁡(close[i]close[i−1]) This measures the relative variation between consecutive closing prices in logarithmic terms, a method often used in finance to analyze the returns of financial assets. Benefits of Log Returns: Logarithmic returns are preferred in certain financial analyses b
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
안녕하세요 트레이더 여러분! Duende 전략을 제시합니다. Duende는 서로 다른 높은 수준과 낮은 수준의 패턴을 감지하는 알고리즘으로, 좋은 항목을 만들기 위해 일정하게 유지되며, 복구 시스템은 손익분기점과 같은 다양한 항목을 쿼리하고 피어 간에 교차합니다. 시장에서 뉴스를 강력하게 제어하여 문제 없이 여러 통화를 제어하는 것으로 입증되었습니다. 필요한 모든 기호로 관리 가능 내 전략은 "모든 외환 시장"에 최적화되어 있지만 USDCAD,EURCAD,EURCHF,USDCHF,EURJPY" 최고의 쌍도 있습니다. 다른 통화에 비해 가장 안정적인 통화입니다. RANGED, 다른 기호에 대한 자신의 방법을 찾을 수 있지만 내가 디자인한 것을 사용하는 것이 좋습니다 Duende 잔고의 x 금액을 위험에 빠뜨리는 시스템이 내장되어 있으며 언제든지 시장이 불안정해지면 복구 기능도 있습니다 또한 TP가 내장된 비밀 표시기에서 올바른 예측을 감지하면 다른 포지션이 아닌 일부 포
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Adaptive Trend Tracker
Shi He Xiong
지표
MT5 플랫폼에서 판매되는 지표입니다. AdaptiveTrendTracker는 환경 인식 능력을 갖춘 동적 피드백 시스템으로, 가격과 내부 기준선 간의 상대적 관계를 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 유효한 돌파가 감지되면 즉시 고속 응답 프로토콜을 실행하여 신호 확인 지연을 획기적으로 단축합니다. 반면에 명확한 방향성이 없는 구간에서는 잡음 저항 모드를 활성화하여 거짓 돌파로 인한 부정적 영향을 현저히 줄입니다. 이 지표는 파란색 기본 이동평균선과 빨강/초록 색상이 변하는 주요 추적선을 출력합니다. 전자는 단기 가격 중심점을 제공하고, 후자는 추세 상태의 핵심 지표로 작용합니다. 색상 전환은 단순한 기울기 기반의 것이 아니라, 교차 이벤트 발생 시점이 현재 캔들로부터 얼마나 가까운지와 가격 이탈 폭 등 여러 요인을 종합적으로 고려하여 매번 실제 거래적 의미를 갖도록 설계되었습니다. 모든 내부 파라미터는 심층 최적화되어 복잡한 설정 없이도 전문가 수준의 성능을 제공합니다. 또한 내장된 최소
AIS Discrete Hartley Transform MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
지표
이 표시기는 이산 Hartley 변환을 기반으로 합니다. 이 변환을 사용하면 재무 시계열을 처리할 때 다양한 접근 방식을 적용할 수 있습니다. 이 지표의 특징은 판독값이 차트의 한 지점이 아니라 지표 기간의 모든 지점을 참조한다는 것입니다. 시계열을 처리할 때 표시기를 사용하여 시계열의 다양한 요소를 선택할 수 있습니다. 필터링의 첫 번째 가능성은 이 접근 방식을 기반으로 합니다. 불필요한 모든 고주파수 구성 요소는 단순히 폐기됩니다. 첫 번째 그림은 이 방법의 가능성을 보여줍니다. CutOff 매개변수를 선택하면 원래 시계열의 세부 정보를 선택할 수 있습니다(빨간색 선 - 주요 정보만 남음 CutOff = 0, 노란색 - 주요 및 가장 낮은 주파수 기간 CutOff = 1 , 파란색 - 가장 높은 주파수의 모든 노이즈가 삭제됩니다. CutOff = 4 ). 그러나 이것이 유일한 가능성은 아닙니다. 추가 필터링으로 노이즈 성분을 억제할 수 있습니다. 두 옵션 모두 이 표시기에 구현
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Bonus Hedging EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226 Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case
Phenix Pro MT5
Maksim Vershinin
Experts
Phenix - PRO MT 5 – это полностью автоматизированный торговый робот. Данный робот торгует на хорошо известной валютной паре EUR JPY . По умолчанию параметры подобраны для  валютной пары EUR JPY с Т аймФреймом 1М. Стратегия основана на системе мартингейла. В качестве точки входа в рынок советник использует математическую модель, основанную на  значениях индикатора скользящей средней. Дополнительно можно настроить робота, чтобы он торговал с учетом баланса, для этого необходимо вкл  AutoLot и Auto
NexCrash 500 EA
Jacoues Lukas Olivier
Experts
Introducing NexCrash 500: Your Fully Automated Trading Solution NexCrash 500 is a cutting-edge, fully automated trading bot designed to navigate the Crash 500 market with precision and accuracy. This powerful tool is engineered to maximize gains while minimizing risk, ensuring a seamless trading experience. Key Features: - Dynamic Lot Size Calculation: NexCrash 500 adjusts the lot size based on your chosen risk percentage, ensuring that each trade is executed with optimal position sizing. -
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Chart Trend Checker with Moving Averages MT5
Patrick Murage Gichuki
5 (3)
지표
This MT5 chart trend checker cuts through the noise of market volatility to provide a clearer picture of trends and price movements. It includes the following features that can provide more clarity during market assessments: 1 customizable multi-period moving average Optional Heikin-Ashi candles 3 switchable focus modes Distinct colors for easy analysis Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106708/ This indicator shows your preferred moving average from multiple time fram
FREE
Seaguard
QuanticX
Experts
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
지표
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Pillartrade
QuanticX
3 (1)
Experts
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Pillartrade by QuanticX Welcome to Pillartrade - Your Long-Only Trading Ally for US500 Join the forefront of financial
FREE
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
지표
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
SyntheticaFX Boom and Crash
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
5 (1)
지표
SyntheticaFX Boom and Crash  is a powerful tool designed to highlight potential spike opportunities in the market, exclusively for traders focusing on Crash and Boom indices. This indicator is strictly optimized to operate on the 3-minute (M3) timeframe and supports only the following pairs: Crash 1000 Index , Crash 900 Index , Crash 600 Index , Crash 500 Index , Crash 300 Index , Boom 1000 Index , Boom 900 Index , Boom 600 Index , Boom 500 Index , and Boom 300 Index . It will not display signa
Market Structure Analyzer
Philani Mthembu
지표
The Market Structure Analyzer is a powerful tool designed for traders who follow market structure and smart money concepts. This comprehensive indicator provides a suite of features to assist in identifying key market levels, potential entry points, and areas of liquidity. Here's what it offers: 1. Swing High/Low Detection : Accurately identifies and marks swing highs and lows, providing a clear view of market structure. 2. Dynamic Supply and Demand Zones: Draws precise supply and demand zone
GuardianTrader Bot
Pedram Feizmirza
Experts
Guardian Trader 는 추세 시장에서 가장 초기의 조정 기회를 포착하도록 설계된 고급 추세 추종 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 프로페셔널 등급의 자금 관리 시스템을 기반으로 구축되어 지속 가능한 성장, 일관된 결과 및 거래 자본의 강력한 보호를 제공합니다. 정밀한 추세 진입 Guardian Trader는 시장 추세를 식별하고 가장 최적의 pullback 지점에서만 거래를 실행하여 정확도를 극대화하고 불필요한 노출을 최소화합니다. 간편한 설정 하나의 키 매개변수만 설정하시면 됩니다: 거래당 위험 비율. 다른 모든 설정은 안정적이고 전문적이며 안전한 성능을 위해 잠겨 있고 최적화되어 있습니다. 자동 위험 제어 권장 임계값을 초과하는 위험을 입력하셨나요? Guardian Trader는 새로운 거래를 자동으로 차단하여 귀하의 계정이 과도한 레버리지와 위험한 드로다운으로부터 안전하게 보호합니다. 완전한 독립성 및 신뢰성 API, 서버 또는 타사 서비스가 필요하지 않습니다. Guardia
Heiken Ashi OHLC
Bogdan Gabriel Ilie
지표
Are you tired of trading without a clear direction ?  Do market fluctuations and noise leave you feeling overwhelmed ?  Here is the solution you've been searching for! Imagine an indicator that simplifies trading, cuts through market noise, and provides crystal-clear signals. The Heiken Ashi OHLC Indicator does just that! What does the Heiken Ashi OHLC Indicator do? It transforms traditional candlestick charts into a trader's dream. Instead of dealing with erratic price movements, you'll witn
FREE
Chart Patterns Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Chart Patterns Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Chart Patterns Builder Basic :         it provides 1 new chart pattern: the rectangle breakout (besides the double top & bottom pattern already provided in the basic edition);         in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate;         the account growth curve is also smoother, due to approximately double number of trades,  compared to the free version
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Solid Swing I
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Solid  Swing I,  Support/Resistance Complete v5.01 - Buy 1 of Solid Strategies and get 2 of other Solid Strategies FREE Professional Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Trading Expert Advisor EA2 Support/Resistance Complete v5.01 is a sophisticated trading system that combines four powerful support and resistance strategies with advanced risk management and progressive trailing capabilities. This EA is designed for serious traders seeking consistent performance across multiple currency pairs
SMC Market Blueprint
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
SMC Market Blueprint Institutional Market Structure Analyzer Based on Smart Money and ICT Concepts Overview SMC Market Blueprint is a comprehensive institutional-grade indicator designed to decode the true structure of the market using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. It maps the internal market framework — identifying structure shifts, liquidity zones, and order flow transitions across multiple timeframes — giving traders a clear blueprint of how institution
SpikeHunter
Franklin Cornelio Perez Colina
지표
Este es un indicador que trabaja en indices BOOM 1000 y su equivalente en Weltrade Gain 1200. Basicamente trabaja en temporalidad de 15 minutos y su objetivo es cazar spikes. Se recomienda la temporalidad de 15 minutos por que genera un poco mas de precision. Se recomienda indices que general altos spikes, como el BOOM 1000. Lo interesante de cazar spikes es que se puede gestionar el riesgo. La configuracion ideal para BOOM 1000 y Gain 1200  es la que esta por defecto.
Trend Flow EA MT5
Ongkysetiawan
Experts
Stop chasing the market and start flowing with it. Trend Flow EA MT5   is designed for traders who want a clean, logical approach to the markets without staring at charts all day. No Martingale, no Grid, no risky averaging. Timeframe:  H1 (1 Hour)  is the sweet spot. It ignores the noise. It only opens a trade when the price "reloads" and confirms it is ready to continue the trend.
DUN Lines
Darren Mark Scott
지표
One of the most accurate ways to predict price movements is to identify imbalances. When we identify significant price imbalances (aka fair value gaps or fvgs/ifvgs), it becomes relatively easy to place trades based on continuations and retracements. A moving average simply cannot give you anywhere near the precision we find when we observe the reaction of price to an imbalance. There are a few products on the market that claim to provide trading opportunities based on imbalances, but we believe
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
볼린저 밴드 전략 EA MT5 는 볼린저 밴드의 반전 조건을 기반으로 거래 기회를 포착하도록 설계된 자동화된 거래 도구입니다. 하단 밴드 근처에서 강세 반전(이전 캔들이 하단 밴드 아래에서 마감되고 현재 캔들이 하단 밴드 위에서 마감되며, 빨간 캔들에서 초록 캔들로 전환될 때)을 감지하면 매수 거래를, 상단 밴드 근처에서 약세 반전(반대 시나리오)을 감지하면 매도 거래를 실행합니다. 광범위하게 백테스트된 이 EA는 정확한 진입 방법, 유연한 청산 규칙, 고급 리스크 관리를 제공하며, 최소한의 시스템 리소스를 소모하여 효율적인 거래 실행을 보장합니다. 이 시스템은 세션 제어를 위한 요일/시간 필터를 포함하며, 성능 검증을 위한 히스토리 데이터 테스트를 지원합니다. 실시간 대시보드는 오픈된 거래, 계좌 자산, 시스템 메트릭을 표시하며, 직관적인 입력 메뉴는 구성을 간단하게 만듭니다. 모든 설정에 대한 자세한 문서가 제공됩니다. 자세한 문서는 여기에서 확인하세요: 일반 설정/입력 가이드
Extended Traders Dynamic Index MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
지표
표시기를 통해 현재 가격 방향과 시장 변동성을 결정할 수 있습니다. 이 버전의 Traders Dynamic Index에는 과거 데이터의 다시 그리기가 제거되었으며 알고리즘 계산 속도가 최적화되었으며 보다 정확한 조정을 위해 더 많은 외부 매개변수가 추가되었으며 기능이 확장되었습니다. 초기 발진기 선택 및 평균 평활 방법 추가 . 매개변수: Mode Osc - 추정 발진기 선택 Period Osc - 사용된 오실레이터의 계산 기간 Price Osc - 진동 계산에 적용된 가격 Osc volatility bands period - 오실레이터의 변동성 기간 Osc volatility bands multiplier - 오실레이터의 변동성 승수 Smoothing Osc price line period - 본선의 평활화 기간 Smoothing Osc price line method - 본선의 평활화 방법 Smoothing Osc signal line period - 신호 라인의 평활화 기간 S
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
지표
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
지표
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO 는 시장의 방향을 표시하는 리페인트 없는(Non-Repainting) 지표입니다. 추세 전환뿐만 아니라 주요 시장 참여자의 최초 및 반복 진입을 식별합니다. 차트의 BOS 표시는 실제 추세 전환과 상위 타임프레임의 핵심 레벨을 나타냅니다. 데이터는 리페인트되지 않으며 각 캔들 종료 후에도 차트에 그대로 남아 있습니다. 개인 메시지를 통해 전략 예제가 포함된 자세한 PDF 가이드 를 요청하고 받아보세요. 지표의 주요 구성 요소: BOS FLOW – 추세 파동과 실제 추세 전환을 나타냅니다. 이는 대형 시장 참여자의 진입과 그 존재에 대한 확인을 의미하며, 숫자로 표시됩니다. BOS FILL – 추세 방향에 따라 캔들을 색칠합니다. “대형 플레이어”가 시장에 진입하는 구간과 추세가 전환되는 지점을 표시합니다. 신호 레벨: BOS – 강도가 명확하지 않은 참여자의 진입(대개 메인 추세 내 조정 구간). Move SL – 대형 참여자가
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
지표
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If You Could See Spikes BEFORE They Happen - And Know Exactly Where to Enter? Introducing Omega One Spike Detector - The Only Tool That Combines Real-T
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (4)
지표
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                                          
ReversalPower Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
REVERSAL POWER PRO The ONLY Indicator That Shows You Where Markets WILL Reverse - BEFORE They Move   WELCOME TO THE NEXT LEVEL OF TRADING PRECISION Tired of guessing where the market will turn?     Missing entries because you don't know where support/resistance REALLY is?     Getting stopped out at "fake" levels?     Wondering if your bias is correct before entering? What if you had:     Crystal-clear Supply/Demand Zones that markets RESPECT     Daily Bias Engine telling you market directio
FREE
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
지표
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear entry points without hesitation. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •···································
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and missed entries? What if I told you there's a professional-grade tool that:   SCANS ALL SYMBOLS AUTOMATICALLY - No more manual chart hunting   DRAWS PATTER
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Premium PBKS indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE 4 GUARDIANS OF PROFIT BANKER 1.     LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR (The General) · Identifies MAJOR market turning points · Filters out noise and minor fluctuations · Only acts on significant high/low points 2.     ZIGZAG FRACTALS (The Confirmer) · Validates the Level 3 signals · Ensures swing point authenticity · Adds second-layer confirmation 3.     BOLLINGER BANDS (The Boundaries) · Identifies overextended price levels · Provides natural support/resistance zones · Ensures entries at op
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day For BOOM 500/900/1000: BUY SETUP: · Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear · Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
HolyGrail Most wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what already happened · Over-optimized systems that work in backtests but fail in live markets · Complex setups with 20+ confusing lines on your chart · "S
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips without me." "I have no idea where to place my stop loss or take profit - it feels like guessing." What if you could eliminate the guesswork forever?
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After purchase, Contact me for the trading Manual and secret trading recipe. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consistent profitability. This isn't just another indicator—it's a complete trading system that bridges the gap between retail and institutional trading cap
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you there's ONE pattern that institutions use... that appears EVERY DAY on EVERY timeframe... and gives you BOTH bullish AND bearish setups automatically?
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them with surgical precision. ---SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •········································
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that's neither too tight nor too wide? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변