Velora MT5

Velora - The Intelligent Grid EA with Dynamic Risk Logic

Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has now been completely rebuilt and enhanced for the MT5 platform.

Velora is not just another grid expert advisor. It is a sophisticated, multi-pillar trading system designed from the ground up for adaptability and risk-awareness. It intelligently combines a dynamic breakout signal with a self-aware grid and a fully autonomous "Smart Trailing" stop loss.

Auto-Adapting Parameters: The EA automatically detects the instrument type (Gold, Crypto, Forex, etc.) and dynamically tunes its internal Keltner, ROC, and Volume parameters for that specific market.

Aggression Control: The user can control the signal logic directly. `MODE_ACCURATE` requires a Keltner breakout confirmed by both Momentum (ROC) and Volume, while `MODE_AGGRESSIVE` requires only the Keltner breakout, allowing for more frequent entries.

Pillar 1: Dynamic Distance

When `UseAutoGridDistance` is active, the distance between grid levels is not fixed. It is calculated dynamically based on market volatility (ATR) and a sophisticated **Multi-Timeframe (MTF) trend analysis** (capped at D1 for stability). The system automatically widens the grid in uncertain markets and tightens it in strong, healthy trends.

Pillar 2: Dynamic Lots

When using the `LOT_SMART_FIBONACCI` mode, the lot size for the next grid level is not a blind multiplier. It is a Fibonacci-based lot that is automatically **scaled down** (e.g., to 70% or 40% of its potential) if the "Health-Sync" system detects that the trend is weakening or exhausted.

Pillar 3: Trade Veto (Safety Block)

If market health becomes critical (e.g., a "falling knife" scenario), the system will actively block (Veto) new grid orders from opening. This vital safety feature, visible on the dashboard as "BLOCKED", is designed to prevent adding risk during unfavorable conditions.

Auto-BEP: The system automatically calculates the precise Break-Even Point (BEP) for all open grid positions.

Dynamic Activation: It calculates a dynamic activation target (`Trail Start`) based on the current timeframe's ATR. This is the price you need to hit to secure your position, and it is displayed on the dashboard in real-time.

MTF-Based Trailing: Once active, the "Smart Trail" does not use a fixed step. It uses a complex MTF score (`score_Struktur_MTF`) to decide *how* to trail—trailing wide in a strong trend to catch runners, and trailing tight when the market shows signs of exhaustion.



Guardian Mode: Your Algorithmic Risk Assistant

At its core, Velora operates on three interconnected systems that work together to manage entries, scaling, and exits. 1. The Adaptive Entry Signal (IVB) Velora’s trading logic begins with a high-probability Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB) signal. This system is designed to adapt to any market.2. The "Health-Sync" Grid (Pillars 1, 2, 3) This is not a "dumb" grid. Velora’s grid logic is self-aware and built on three pillars of risk management, which are active when you use the "Auto" modes.3. The "Smart Trailing" Exit Velora's exit logic is 100% autonomous and requires zero manual parameter tuning for its core function.

Stop the conflict between your manual trades and your automated system. What happens when you open a position on your phone, but your EA is managing a grid on the same chart? Chaos.

Velora's Guardian Mode solves this.

When enabled, it transforms Velora from a simple robot into a comprehensive risk assistant for your account . It actively scans for any manual trades (Magic=0) you open on the chart and immediately "adopts" them, seamlessly integrating them into its advanced management logic.

How Guardian Mode Protects You:

Instant Risk-Management: The moment your manual trade is detected, Guardian Mode applies your EA's pre-configured Stop Loss and Take Profit settings . No trade is ever left unprotected.

Total Grid Synergy: Your manual trade is immediately included in all Smart Trailing and Break-Even Point (BEP) calculations . It becomes part of the "team," protected by the same robust logic as the EA's own trades.

Unified Control: All panel buttons (like "Close All" or "Delete SL") now apply to your manual trades as well . One click manages everything.

Guardian Mode creates the perfect synergy between your human intuition and the EA's robotic discipline. You get the flexibility to enter the market manually whenever you see an opportunity, combined with the 100% confidence that Velora's robust logic will manage the risk, the trailing, and the exit.

Fully Adaptive Entry Signal (IVB): Automatically adjusts logic for Gold, Crypto, Forex, and Indices.

Intelligent "Health-Sync" Grid: Featuring Dynamic Distance, Dynamic Lot Sizing, and a Trade Veto safety mechanism.

Autonomous "Smart Trailing" Stop: A sophisticated, MTF-based algorithm that manages the exit, calculates the BEP, and adapts to volatility.

Informative & Clean Dashboard: Enabled by default. All critical "Health-Sync" calculations (Next Lot, Next Distance, Grid Status, and Trail Start) are displayed in real-time.

Performance Optimized: All other CPU-intensive chart visuals (Keltner Lines, Donchian Boxes) are disabled by default for maximum backtesting and VPS performance.

Core Settings: Magic Number, Max Spread, Trade Comment.

Entry Signal: `AggressionMode` (Accurate, Balanced, Aggressive), Ranging Filter, ADX Filter.

Grid Logic: `MaxGridOrders`, `UseHedging`.

Grid Distance: Full Auto Mode (`UseAutoGridDistance`) or Manual Mode (Fixed `FirstGridDistances` + `Multiplier`).

Grid Lots:`LotMode` (Fixed, Manual Increment, or Smart Fibo), `InitialLotSize`.

Exits: Optional settings for Partial Closing and manual SL/TP.

Visuals: Enable/Disable Dashboard and other chart indicators.

Key FeaturesUser Parameters