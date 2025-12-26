TPFX Opening Range Breakout ORB EA

--- [ MODULE 1: STRATEGY OVERVIEW ] ---

TPFX ORB Strategy is a classic and powerful trading algorithm designed to capture the explosive volatility that occurs at the opening of major market sessions (London, New York, or Tokyo). This tool automates the "Opening Range Breakout" concept, widely used by professional traders to capitalize on the initial direction of the day.

The strategy automatically defines a high/low range based on the first minutes of the session (e.g., M15 or M30) and places pending orders to trade the breakout. It is a highly flexible engine suitable for Indices, Gold, and Forex pairs.

Key Features:

  • Session Independent: Can be configured for London Open, NY Open, or any custom time window.

  • Pure Price Action: No lagging indicators. Uses raw market structure and volatility.

  • Multi-Asset Core: Monitor and trade multiple symbols (e.g., US30, XAUUSD, GBPUSD) from a single chart.

  • Smart Money Management: Includes Auto-Lot sizing based on risk percentage and "Smart Wallet" checks.

  • Non-Repainting: Visual box and entry levels are fixed once the range is defined.

Recommendations:

  • Symbols: Works exceptionally well on US30, NAS100, DAX40, and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Timeframe: M5, M15, or M30.

  • VPS: Recommended for reliable execution.

--- [ MODULE 2: INPUT PARAMETERS ] ---

=== GENERAL SETTINGS ===

  • Black_Box_Mode: Enable this to disable all visual objects. Ideal for faster backtesting or optimization.

  • Magic_Number: Unique identifier for the EA's orders. Ensures it manages only its own trades.

  • Trade_Comment: Custom comment tag for trade journal identification.

=== MULTI ASSET CONFIG ===

  • Enable_Multi_Asset: If True, the EA trades the list of symbols below from one chart. If False, it trades the current chart symbol only.

  • Symbol_List: Comma-separated list of tickers (e.g., "US30,NAS100,XAUUSD") for multi-asset mode.

=== TIME & STRATEGY ===

  • ORB_Start_Time: The server time when the range calculation begins (Start of the session/box).

  • ORB_End_Time: The server time when the range is locked and pending orders are placed.

  • Trade_Direction: Filters entries. Default is DIR_BOTH to trade volatility in any direction, but can be locked to Buy or Sell only.

  • Max_Trades_Daily: Safety limit. Controls the maximum number of executed trades per symbol per day.

  • Close_At_End_Day: Enforces a "Hard Close" of all positions at a specific time to avoid swap fees or overnight gaps.

  • Day_End_Time: The specific server time to close all active positions.

  • Order_Expiration_Min: Time in minutes before a pending order is deleted if not triggered.

=== RISK & MONEY ===

  • Lot_Mode: Choose between Fixed Lots or Risk Percent (Auto-calculation).

  • Risk_Percent: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).

  • Max_Lot_Limit: A hard cap on lot size to prevent accidental over-leveraging.

  • SL_TP_Logic: Choose between Dynamic Ratio (based on box size) or Fixed Points.

  • Stop_Loss_Percent: (Dynamic Mode) SL size relative to the ORB box height (100% = Full box size).

  • Take_Profit_Ratio: (Dynamic Mode) Risk-to-Reward multiplier (e.g., 2.0 targets 2x the risk).

--- [ SUPPORT & FEEDBACK ] ---

We are committed to continuous improvement. If you detect any operational error or have a recommendation for future updates, your feedback is highly welcome. Please feel free to send me a direct message; every suggestion is reviewed to enhance the TPFX ORB experience.

--- [ MODULE 3: RISK DISCLOSURE ] ---

Trading involves high risk:

Financial trading, especially with leveraged instruments like CFDs on Indices and Forex, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of the TPFX ORB Strategy is not indicative of future results.

Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. It is recommended to test the software on a Demo account before deploying real capital to understand the logic and execution behavior completely. The author accepts no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of this software.

