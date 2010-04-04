MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro

MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro: The Ultimate Trend-Following Engine for MetaTrader 4

Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Automation


Are you ready to move beyond single-strategy automation? Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a sophisticated trading ecosystem designed to overcome the limitations of the standard MetaTrader 4 platform.

While most robots are restricted to watching a single currency pair, MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro breaks these chains. It allows you to monitor, analyze, and trade a custom list of up to 10 instruments simultaneously from a single chart. This architectural breakthrough allows you to build a balanced portfolio of uncorrelated or inversely correlated assets, smoothing out your equity curve and maximizing your profit potential across Forex, Indices, and Commodities.

The Philosophy: Trend Capture Through Confluence

The core philosophy of this EA is simple yet powerful: " The Trend is Your Friend." However, identifying the true trend requires more than a single indicator. This software utilizes the renowned SuperTrend indicator as its backbone but reinforces it with a multi-layered filtering system to ensure you only enter the market when the probabilities are heavily in your favor.

Key Features and Capabilities:

1. True Multi-Asset Monitoring

For the first time on MT4, you can input a custom list of 1 through 10 instruments (e.g., EURUSD, GOLD, S&P500, BTCUSD) into a single EA instance. The robot monitors price action on all of them in parallel.

  • Diversification: You can mix volatile assets with stable ones to balance portfolio risk.

  • Scalability: Each instance of the EA has its own Magic Number and tracks settings per window, allowing you to run different strategies on different baskets of instruments simultaneously.

2. The "Triple-Filter" Precision System

False signals are the enemy of every trend trader. To eliminate noise, MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro offers a customizable 3-stage filtration system. You can activate from 0 to 3 filters, and a trade is only considered if all active filters agree.

Each filter can be configured independently with its own timeframe and settings. You can choose from:

  1. SuperTrend Filter: Ensures the higher timeframe trend aligns with your trade.

  2. Close vs. Exponential Moving Average: Confirms price is trading above (for Longs) or below (for Shorts) a key moving average.

  3. ADX Level: Filters out ranging markets by requiring the ADX to be above a specific threshold (e.g., > 25), ensuring strong momentum exists.

3. Flexible Entry Logic

Once the filters give the green light, the EA hunts for a specific trigger to enter the market. You are not limited to one method. Select the logic that fits your strategy:

  • SuperTrend Signal: Enter on color change (using separate parameters from the filter).

  • Close Crosses EMA: Captures the moment price breaks through the average.

  • Fast EMA Crosses Slow EMA: The classic Golden/Death Cross strategy.

  • Price Rebound: Enter on a bounce from a local extreme (Low or High), perfect for "buying the dip."

4. Intelligent Exit Strategies

Knowing when to exit is more important than knowing when to enter. This EA provides granular control over trade closure:

  • Signal Exit: You can use the same method as the entry or a completely different one to close trades.

  • Profit Protection: You can enable a feature where the EA ignores exit signals from indicators if the trade is currently in a loss. This allows the trade room to breathe and potentially recover, relying on the hard Stop Loss for ultimate protection.

  • Time Management: Define specific trading hours and days. Includes a "Friday Exit" feature to automatically close all positions at a specific hour to avoid weekend gaps.

5. Advanced Stop Loss & Trailing

Protecting your capital is our priority. The EA offers versatile methods to calculate the initial Stop Loss:

  • Percentage distance from open price.

  • At the recent major price Peak or Bottom.

  • At the previous bar's High or Low (highly effective for Renko charts).

  • At the SuperTrend Line (dynamic support/resistance).

Once the trade is running, you can lock in profits with a Smart Trailing Stop:

  • Trail along the SuperTrend line.

  • Trail by a fixed percentage or point distance.

  • Trail based on ATR (Volatility) distance.

  • Profit-Only Activation: Configure the Trailing Stop to activate only after the price has moved a certain distance into profit, acting as a shield for your gains.

6. Institutional-Grade Risk Management

This is where MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro stands apart from amateur tools.

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Choose between Fixed Lots or Risk % of Balance (auto-calculated based on Stop Loss distance).

  • Global Portfolio Risk Cap: You can set a maximum "Total Risk %" for your account. If you have several open trades and their combined risk hits your limit (e.g., 5% of balance), the EA will intelligently ignore new signals to prevent over-leveraging.

  • Directional Control: Choose to trade Long only, Short only, or Both.

7. The Interactive Command Dashboard

You are never flying blind. The EA features a professional, on-chart graphical panel that serves as your command center.

Real-Time Status & Control:

  • The Watchlist: Displays your list of instruments row-by-row.

  • Signal Monitor: Shows the current status of all 3 filters for every symbol and the final decision (OK for Long, OK for Short, or No Trade).

  • Projected Stop Loss: Displays where the SL would be placed if a trade were taken now.

  • Manual Override: Each symbol has a dedicated ON/OFF button. You can instantly disconnect a specific symbol from trading without restarting the EA or changing settings. The EA remembers these choices even after a platform restart.

Portfolio Telemetry:

  • Accumulated Profit: Total realized gain for this specific magic number.

  • Unrealized Profit/Loss: Current floating P/L of the portfolio.

  • Remaining Portfolio Risk: How much risk room is left before the cap is hit.

  • Total Portfolio Risk: The worst-case scenario metric—what you would lose if every single open position hit its Stop Loss immediately.

  • Strategy Configuration Display: A quick summary of your current active modes (Entry type, Stop Loss mode, Time filters, etc.).

Why Choose MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro?

This Expert Advisor converts MetaTrader 4 into a professional portfolio management suite. It offers the automation you need with the control you demand. Whether you are a scalper looking for multiple opportunities or a swing trader building a diversified basket of positions, this tool adapts to your style.


Here are 5 distinct configuration setups (strategies) for the MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro.

Each setup is designed for a specific market approach, ranging from aggressive scalping to conservative swing trading. The descriptions use benefit-driven language to explain not just what the settings are, but why they make money and protect capital.

1. The "Institutional Trend Surfer" (Swing Strategy)

Best for: Busy professionals who want to catch massive moves on major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold.

  • The Philosophy: "Trade less, earn more." This setup ignores market noise and only enters when the Daily and 4-Hour trends align perfectly with institutional money flow.

  • The Benefit: You stop getting stopped out by random market spikes. You capture the "meat" of the move, holding positions for days or weeks for maximum point accumulation.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: SuperTrend Reversal (Timeframe: H4)

  • Filter 1: Close > EMA 200 (Timeframe: D1) – Ensures you only trade with the long-term tide.

  • Filter 2: ADX > 25 (Timeframe: H4) – Ensures the trend has real strength.

  • Stop Loss: At SuperTrend Line (Deep safety net).

  • Trailing Stop: SuperTrend Line (H4).

  • Risk Management: Risk 2% per trade.

2. The "London Breakout Scalper" (Intraday Strategy)

Best for: Volatile Indices (DAX40, US30) and GBP pairs.

  • The Philosophy: "Get in, grab the cash, get out." This setup exploits the explosive volatility at the opening of the European session. It uses the "Close vs EMA" signal for faster entries than the standard SuperTrend.

  • The Benefit: You minimize exposure to overnight risk. By using the Time Filter, the robot works only when liquidity is highest, ensuring tight spreads and fast execution.

>>>  Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: Close Crosses EMA 14 (Timeframe: M5 or M15).

  • Filter 1: SuperTrend (Timeframe: H1) – Keeps your scalps aligned with the hourly direction.

  • Time Filter: 08:00 to 11:00 (London Open Only).

  • Stop Loss: Previous Bar High/Low (Very tight protection).

  • Trailing Stop: Fixed Points (e.g., 15 points) – Locks in profit instantly.

  • Risk Management: Risk 0.5% per trade (High frequency, low risk).

3. The "Smart Dip Hunter" (Pullback Strategy)

Best for: Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) and Tech Stocks (Nasdaq).

  • The Philosophy: "Buy low, sell high." Instead of chasing a rallying price, this setup waits for a local correction (a dip) within a strong uptrend and enters when the price bounces.

  • The Benefit: You get a superior Risk-to-Reward ratio. You are buying at a discount while the rest of the market is chasing the top. The Portfolio Risk Cap is crucial here to prevent buying too many dips during a crash.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: Price Rebound from Local Low (Timeframe: H1).

  • Filter 1: SuperTrend (Timeframe: D1) – MUST be Green (Uptrend).

  • Filter 2: Close > EMA 50 (Timeframe: H4) – Price must be above the average.

  • Stop Loss: Recent Major Bottom.

  • Trailing Stop: ATR Distance (Give the trade room to breathe).

  • Risk Management: Max Global Portfolio Risk = 5% – Prevents over-exposure if the market crashes.

4. The "Golden Cross" Momentum (Trend Confirmation)

Best for: Commodities (Oil, Silver) and JPY pairs (USDJPY, GJ).

  • The Philosophy: The classic, time-tested strategy of moving average crossovers, enhanced by the SuperTrend filter. It waits for momentum to be undeniably confirmed before entering.

  • The Benefit: It eliminates guesswork. This is a pure mathematical approach that avoids "choppy" sideways markets because the Moving Averages won't cross until a real move begins.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: Fast EMA (12) Crosses Slow EMA (26) (Timeframe: H1).

  • Filter 1: SuperTrend (Timeframe: H4).

  • Filter 2: ADX > 20 (Timeframe: H1).

  • Exit Method: Close on Signal (Exit when the EMAs cross back).

  • Stop Loss: % Distance from Open Price.

  • Trailing Stop: None (Rely on the EMA cross exit for maximum trend riding).

5. The "Renko-Style" Price Action Tracker

Best for: Traders who prefer pure Price Action over lagging indicators.

  • The Philosophy: This setup simulates Renko brick behavior on standard charts. It uses the "Previous Bar Low" for stops and trailing, moving the stop loss up with every single candle that closes.

  • The Benefit: Extreme capital protection. As soon as the market hesitates or turns against you by even one candle, you are out with your profit secured. Ideal for strong, impulsive breakout moves.

>>> Settings Blueprint:

  • Entry Signal: SuperTrend (Timeframe: M30).

  • Filter 1: Close > EMA 100 (Timeframe: H1).

  • Stop Loss: Previous Bar Low (Dynamic and tight).

  • Trailing Stop: Previous Bar Low.

  • Filter 3 (ADX): ADX > 30Only trade when the market is sprinting, not walking.

  • Risk Management: Fixed Lots – Consistent sizing for rapid-fire trend moves.

Notice how the Dashboard ON/OFF buttons make these setups even more powerful. If you are running the 'London Scalper' setup but you see that a major news event (NFP) is coming up for the USD, you can simply click 'OFF' on all USD pairs instantly, without messing with the parameters!

