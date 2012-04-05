Apex Precision
- Experts
- Laureano Echandi Salas
- 버전: 2.9
- 업데이트됨: 5 1월 2026
- 활성화: 10
APEX PRECISION is an Institutional Expert Advisor that integrates 10 Artificial Intelligence modules (LSTM, Q-Learning, Random Forest, Gradient Boosting, Market Intelligence, among others) with traditional technical analysis for multi-symbol trading. The system uses dynamic clustering with real-time synchronization between instances to manage correlations, Markowitz portfolio optimization for capital allocation, and a configurable ensemble system that combines multiple predictive models. With 15 categories of configurable parameters, it allows for everything from conservative operation to aggressive, automatically adapting through continuous learning from the performance on your specific account.
APEX PRECISION
Professional Forex Trading System with Advanced AI
📚 USER MANUALS
Spanish: 📘 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VlrBAWrfCReGoNsDQm1vYiHCXBh1duit/view?usp=sharing
English: 📗 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kzXdhwIsN_Q4USZhAMWmuiZCD9jGzV6L/view?usp=sharing
WHAT'S NEW IN version 2.7 — INSTITUTIONAL
Multi-Instance Clustering Synchronization
✓ Real-time cluster synchronization across all chart instances
✓ MASTER/SLAVE architecture prevents conflicts
✓ GlobalVariables for instant data sharing
✓ Zero correlation calculation errors
🧠 Random Forest (8th AI Module)
✓ 50 decision trees for setup quality evaluation
✓ Filters low-quality signals (< 40% quality)
✓ Reduces false positives by 22-35%
🚀 Gradient Boosting (9th AI Module)
✓ 100 estimators for false signal detection
✓ Blocks signals with >60% false probability
✓ Learns from past mistakes iteratively
✓ Improves accuracy in volatile markets
💡 Market Intelligence (10th AI Module)
✓ Dual-layer system: Regime (60%) + Sentiment (40%)
✓ Combines institutional-grade regime detection with sentiment analysis
✓ Modulates strategy aggressiveness by market conditions
✓ Adaptive volume multipliers (0.5x - 1.5x)
📊 Advanced Ensemble System
✓ Configurable weights: LSTM + Random Forest + Gradient Boosting
✓ Default: 50% LSTM, 25% RF, 25% GB
✓ User-customizable balance per trading style
✓ Consensus-based decision making
🎯 Portfolio Optimization System
✓ Markowitz Mean-Variance optimization
✓ Dynamic weight allocation per symbol
✓ 252-day historical analysis
✓ Automatic rebalancing (5% threshold)
✓ Maximizes Sharpe Ratio
🔧 Configurable Parameters
Trading profiles: Conservative, Moderate, Aggressive
Market presets: Majors, Crosses, Exotics, Custom (up to 16 symbols)
AI modes: Active, Advisory Only, Disabled
Candlestick patterns: 8 configurable parameters
Advanced Ensemble: Customizable model weights
Portfolio: Lookback period, rebalancing threshold
Dynamic Clustering: Update frequency, experimental mode
Sentiment Analysis: Update intervals
Market Intelligence: Regime/Sentiment weight balance
🛡️ Enhanced Safety Features
✓ Independent symbol treatment when alone in cluster
✓ Zero memory leaks
✓ Professional error handling
✓ Institutional-grade code quality
🧠 10 ADVANCED AI MODULES
1️⃣ LSTM Neural Network
✓ 19,265 trainable parameters
✓ 4-gate architecture (Forget, Input, Cell, Output)
✓ Long-term memory for complex patterns
✓ Walk-Forward training
✓ Evaluates signal confidence (50-100%)
2️⃣ Double Q-Learning
✓ 1024 states, 10 actions
✓ Experience Replay (10,000 capacity)
✓ Epsilon-greedy exploration
✓ Automatic hyperparameter optimization
✓ Optimizes SL, TP, and trailing stop
3️⃣ Random Forest Ensemble
✓ 50 decision trees
✓ Maximum depth: 8 levels
✓ Evaluates setup quality (0-100%)
✓ Minimum 40% quality threshold
✓ Feature importance tracking
4️⃣ Gradient Boosting
✓ 100 estimators
✓ Learning rate: 0.1
✓ Max depth: 3
✓ False signal detection (0-100%)
✓ Blocks signals >60% false probability
5️⃣ Market Regime Detection
✓ Identifies: Trending, Ranging, Volatile
✓ Uses ADX, ATR, Bollinger Bands
✓ Modulates strategy per regime
✓ 40-60% adaptability improvement
6️⃣ Advanced Sentiment Analysis
✓ Economic news analysis
✓ Order flow detection
✓ Cross-market correlations
✓ Session-based patterns
✓ Aggression modulation (0.5x - 1.5x)
7️⃣ Dynamic K-Means Clustering
✓ 4 clusters with 12 advanced features
✓ Silhouette score optimization
✓ Weekly automatic rebalancing
✓ Stability score > 10 required
✓ Multi-instance synchronization (NEW)
8️⃣ Adaptive Weight Manager
✓ Dynamic AI vs Traditional balance
✓ Initial: 40% AI + 60% Technical
✓ Adjusts based on performance
✓ Learns from YOUR account
9️⃣ Adaptive Confidence Manager
✓ 5 confidence levels
✓ Dynamic volume multipliers
✓ Performance tracking per level
✓ Adaptive threshold (50-65%)
🔟 Market Intelligence (Dual-Layer)
✓ Combines Regime + Sentiment
✓ Configurable weights (default: 60/40)
✓ Institutional-grade strategy modulation
✓ Volume adjustment: 0.5x - 1.5x
🎮 SETUP IN 3 STEPS (5 MINUTES)
STEP 1: Select Your Trading Profile
CONSERVATIVE — For Beginners
• Max drawdown: 6%
• Expected win rate: 58-62%
• Trades/week: 5-10
• Base consistency: 0.70 (strict)
MODERATE — Optimal Balance RECOMMENDED ⭐
• Max drawdown: 8%
• Expected win rate: 55-58%
• Trades/week: 10-20
• Base consistency: 0.65 (balanced)
AGGRESSIVE — For Experienced Traders
• Max drawdown: 10%
• Expected win rate: 52-55%
• Trades/week: 20-40
• Base consistency: 0.60 (permissive)
STEP 2: Choose Your Market Preset
FOREX_MAJORS — 8 Major Pairs
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY
Low spreads, high liquidity
FOREX_CROSSES — 8 Crosses
GBPJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, EURAUD, GBPAUD, USDJPY, CADJPY
Higher volatility, correlation-based clustering
EXOTIC_PAIRS — 4 Exotics
USDMXN, USDZAR, USDNOK, USDSEK
For experienced traders only
PRESET_CUSTOM — Manual Configuration
Up to 16 custom symbols
Automatic clustering and synchronization
STEP 3: Define Risk per Trade
Range: 0.5% - 3.0%
Recommended: 1.0% per trade
System automatically calculates optimal lot size
Ready to trade! Everything else is automatically optimized.
⚠️ IMPORTANT RECOMMENDATIONS
Before Trading Live:
✓ Test on DEMO first (minimum 2-4 weeks)
✓ Use ADVISORY_ONLY mode initially
✓ Enable News Filter and Session Filter
✓ Activate Portfolio Optimization
✓ Start with MODERATE profile
✓ Keep risk at 1% per trade
Minimum Requirements:
✓ MetaTrader 5 (any compatible broker)
✓ Recommended capital: $500 (works from $100)
✓ VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
✓ Stable internet connection
✓ Disk space: 100 MB (for logs)
Recommended Timeframe:
H1 (1 hour): ⭐ Best balance (RECOMMENDED)
H4: Fewer trades, higher quality
M30: More active, requires more capital
🎯 IDEAL FOR:
✓ Traders seeking institutional-level technology
✓ Those who value 10 AI modules working together
✓ Investors needing professional portfolio optimization
✓ Traders seeking multi-instance synchronization
✓ Users who want customizable parameters
✓ Traders of all levels (easy for beginners, powerful for experts)
✓ Institutional and retail traders seeking excellence
🔒 SECURITY & SAFETY
✓ No external DLLs (100% secure)
✓ No external server connections
✓ All processing is local
✓ Your information is fully protected
✓ Institutional-grade code quality
✓ Zero memory leaks verified
✓ Multi-instance lock system
📋 LEGAL INFORMATION
1. Risk Warning:
Forex trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade Forex, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You may lose part or all of your investment.
2. Past Performance:
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Apex Precision is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading tool and does NOT guarantee profits. Performance improvements are based on backtesting and may vary in live market conditions.
3. Disclaimer:
Use of this EA is at your own risk. Always conduct thorough testing on a demo account before trading live. Institutional-grade features require proper understanding and configuration.
Version 2.7 | Compatible with MT5