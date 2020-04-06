Professional AI-powered Forex Trading System: Neural Network, Q-Learning, and K-Means Dynamic Clustering for Multi-Currency Portfolio Management. Advanced automated trading with correlation analysis and risk control.

APEX PRECISION - Where Artificial Intelligence meets Professional Trading

The professional Expert Advisor that combines traditional technical analysis with 5 Artificial Intelligence modules to maximize your performance in Forex.





🎉 SPECIAL LAUNCH PRICE: $297 (Regular Price $399)

⏰ Limited Time Offer: First 50 Buyers Only - SAVE $102!



🔹 RENTAL:

1 Month: $69

3 Months: $149 (Save $58)

6 Months: $199 (Save $215)

🔹 BUY (BEST VALUE 💎): Lifetime: $297 (Introductory Price)

✓ Pay once, use it forever

✓ Full support included

✓ Only $98 more than 6 months' rent



✨ WHAT MAKES APEX PRECISION UNIQUE?

🧠 Advanced Artificial Intelligence

Neural Network: Learn complex market patterns and improve with every trade.

Learn complex market patterns and improve with every trade. Q-Learning: Automatically optimizes position management (SL, TP, trailing)

Automatically optimizes position management (SL, TP, trailing) K-Means Clustering: Groups pairs by real-time correlation for intelligent diversification

Groups pairs by real-time correlation for intelligent diversification Sentiment Analysis: Detects changes in market behavior

Detects changes in market behavior Ensemble: Combines a neural network with traditional technical analysis using adaptive weights

📊 Adaptive System

The EA automatically adjusts the balance between AI and traditional analysis based on performance: - Start: 20% AI + 80% Technical - It adapts dynamically Based on results - A system that learns from your specific account

🎯 Smart Multi-Symbol Trading

Operate until 16 pairs simultaneously

System of automatic clusters that manages correlations

that manages correlations 3 preset options (Majors, Crosses, Exotics) + custom settings

Professional diversification without manual effort

🛡️ Superior Capital Protection

Circuit Breaker: Trading is automatically stopped if the maximum drawdown is reached.

Trading is automatically stopped if the maximum drawdown is reached. News Filter: Block operations during high-impact events

Block operations during high-impact events Consecutive Loss Control: Temporary pause after 5 consecutive losses

Temporary pause after 5 consecutive losses Cluster Risk Management: Prevents overexposure





🎮 3-STEP SETUP (5 MINUTES)

1. Select your Trading Profile

CONSERVATIVE: For beginners (6% maximum drawdown, win rate 58-62%)

For beginners (6% maximum drawdown, win rate 58-62%) MODERATE: Optimal balance (8% drawdown, win rate 55-58%) ⭐ RECOMMENDED

Optimal balance (8% drawdown, win rate 55-58%) ⭐ AGGRESSIVE: For experienced players (10% drawdown, win rate 52-55%)

2. Choose your Market Preset

FOREX_MAJORS: 8 major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY…) - Low spreads

8 major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY…) - Low spreads FOREX_CROSSES: 8 crosses (GBPJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY…) - Higher volatility

8 crosses (GBPJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY…) - Higher volatility EXOTIC_PAIRS: 4 exotic currencies (USDMXN, USDZAR…) - Experts only

4 exotic currencies (USDMXN, USDZAR…) - Experts only PRESET_CUSTOM: Configure your own symbols manually

3. Define the Risk per Operation

Range: 0.5% - 3.0%

Recommended: 1.0% of the balance by trade

Ready to operate! Everything else is automatically optimized.





📈 TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

Multi-Layer Analysis

✅ 5 Professional Technical Indicators - Adaptive RSI - Optimized MACD - Dynamic Bollinger Bands - Multiple Moving Averages - ADX for trend strength

✅ Volume and Liquidity Analysis - Detection of high-volume areas - Identification of institutional levels

✅ Wyckoff Methodology - Market phase recognition - Accumulation/distribution detection

Intelligent Position Management

✅ Automatic Breakeven - Move the stop loss to the breakeven point when the price is profitable

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop - Track price to maximize profits - Adjustable by trading profile

✅ Dynamic Take Profit - Adapts to market volatility - Maximizes profits during strong trends

✅ Cluster Management - Maximum number of positions per cluster (1-3 depending on profile) - Prevents excessive correlation

Session Optimization

✅ Automatic Multipliers per Session - London (08:00-17:00 GMT): Strengthens EUR/GBP signals +20% - New York (13:00-22:00 GMT): Prioritize USD/CAD +15% - Asia (00:00-09:00 GMT): Optimize JPY/AUD/NZD +10% - Off session: Reduces signals by 30% (avoids low liquidity)





🔧 INPUT PARAMETERS

⚙️ Essential Settings (Required)

Trading Profile (Trading Profile) - Options: CONSERVATIVE / MODERATE / AGGRESSIVE - Default: MODERATE - Automatically adjusts +50 internal parameters

Market Preset (Market Preset) - Options: FOREX_MAJORS / FOREX_CROSSES / EXOTIC_PAIRS / PRESET_CUSTOM - Default: FOREX_MAJORS - Defines which pairs the EA will trade

Risk Per Trade (%) (Risk per Trade) - Range: 0.5 - 3.0 - Default: 1.0 - Percentage of balance risked per trade





🤖 Artificial Intelligence System

AI Mode (AI Mode) - Options: DISABLED / ADVISORY_ONLY / ACTIVE - Default: ACTIVE - DISABLED: Technical analysis only - ADVISORY_ONLY: AI learns but does not make decisions (first 2-4 weeks) - ACTIVE: AI contributes 20% to decisions (recommended)





🛡️ Risk Management

Custom Max Drawdown (%) (Custom Maximum Drawdown) - Range: 3.0 - 20.0 - Default: 0.0 (uses profile value) - If reached, Circuit Breaker stops the EA

Risk Reward Ratio (Risk/Reward Ratio) - Range: 1.0 - 3.0 - Default: 0.0 (uses profile value) - Minimum TP/SL ratio required

Maximum Simultaneous Positions (Maximum Simultaneous Positions) - Range: 1 - 50 - Default: 0 (calculated automatically) - Total limit of open trades

Daily Risk Limit (%) (Daily Risk Limit) - Range: 1.0 - 10.0 - Default: 5.0 - Maximum loss allowed per day





📊 Custom Configuration (PRESET_CUSTOM)

Active Symbols Count (Number of Active Symbols) - Range: 1 - 16 - Default: 8 - Only applies if Market Preset = PRESET_CUSTOM

Symbol 1 to Symbol 16 (Symbols 1 to 16) - Type: Text - Default: “” (empty) - Enter the EXACT symbol name as it appears in your broker - Include suffixes if applicable (.pro, .raw, m, etc.) - Symbols are automatically assigned to 4 clusters





🔔 Filters and Optimization

News Filter (News Filter) - Options: true / false - Default: true - Blocks trades during high-impact economic events - Windows: 45 min before / 60 min after (depending on profile)

Session Optimization (Session Optimization) - Options: true / false - Default: true - Applies multipliers based on active market session - Improves win rate 3-8%

Seconds Wait After Candle (Seconds to Wait After New Candle) - Range: 30 - 300 - Default: 60 - Waiting time after a new candle before evaluating signals - Reduces initial volatility noise





🎯 Advanced Parameters

Custom Signal Threshold (Custom Signal Threshold) - Range: 0.0 - 0.50 - Default: 0.0 (uses profile value) - Minimum value to open a trade - Higher values = fewer trades, higher quality

Enable Breakeven (Activate Breakeven) - Options: true / false - Default: true - Moves SL to entry point when there is profit

Enable Trailer Stop (Activate Trailing Stop) - Options: true / false - Default: true - Follows the price to maximize profits

Enable Dynamic TP (Activate Dynamic TP) - Options: true / false - Default: true - Adjusts Take Profit according to market volatility





📝 Log System

Log Verbosity Level (Log Verbosity Level) - Options: LOG_ERROR / LOG_WARNING / LOG_INFO / LOG_DEBUG - Default: LOG_INFO - ERROR: Critical errors only - WARNING: Errors + warnings - INFO: Full information (recommended) - DEBUG: All details (development only)

Expert Magic Number (Expert Magic Number) - Range: 1000 - 999999 - Default: 123456 - Unique identifier for EA operations - Use a different one if running multiple configurations





🎁 WHAT'S INCLUDED?

✅ Complete Expert Advisor (file .ex5)

✅ User Manual complete

✅ 3 Optimized Presets (Majors, Crosses, Exotic)

✅ Technical support professional





📞 TECHNICAL SUPPORT

E-mail: lauechsa@gmail.com

Schedule: Monday to Friday, 13:00-20:00 GMT

Answer: 24-48 hours





⚠️ IMPORTANT RECOMMENDATIONS

Before Trading in Real:

✅ Try the DEMO first (minimum 2-4 weeks) ✅ Use ADVISORY_ONLY mode the first few weeks (AI learns your account) ✅ Activate the News Filter (protects against extreme volatility) ✅ Start with MODERATE (balanced profile) ✅ Keep risk at 1% per operation

Minimum Requirements:

✅ MetaTrader 5 (any broker)

✅ Minimum recommended capital: $500 (demo and real) - The EA works from $100. We recommend a minimum of $500.

✅ Recommended VPS (optional but ideal for 24/7)

✅ Stable internet connection

Recommended Timeframe:

⭐ H1 (1 hour): Optimal balance between trades and quality

Optimal balance between trades and quality H4: Fewer trades, higher quality

M30: More active, requires more capital





🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

Feature Apex Precision Traditional EAs Artificial intelligence 5 AI modules No AI / Basic AI Adaptive System Learn and improve Static Multi-Symbol Up to 16 pairs 1-4 pairs Intelligent Clustering Automatic by correlation Manual or non-existent Circuit Breaker Total protection Stop loss only Configuration 3 parameters (5 min) Dozens of parameters Session Optimization Automatic Manual or without News Filter Integrated External or without







🎯 IDEAL FOR:

✅ Traders looking automate without losing control

✅ Those who want diversification professional multi-symbol

✅ Investors who value capital protection above all

✅ Traders of all levels (Easy for beginners, powerful for experts)

✅ Those looking for an EA that Learn and improve over time





📊 EXPECTED STATISTICS (According to Profile)

Conservative profile:

Trades/week: 5-10

Win Rate: 58-62%

Maximum drawdown: 6%

Average R:R ratio: 1:1.8

MODERATE profile:

Trades/week: 10-20

Win Rate: 55-58%

Maximum drawdown: 8%

Average R:R ratio: 1:1.5

AGGRESSIVE profile:

Trades/week: 20-40

Win Rate: 52-55%

Maximum drawdown: 10%

Average R:R ratio: 1:1.3

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk.





💬 TESTIMONIALS

“The 5-minute setup surprised me. With other EAs, it took me hours to understand all the parameters.” - MQL5 User

“The Circuit Breaker saved me from a severe drawdown during the NFP. The EA stopped exactly when it should have.” - Professional trader

“It’s impressive how the AI system learns. After 3 weeks, the signals improved remarkably.” - Investor





⚡ START TODAY

Download Apex Precision Install in MetaTrader 5 (2 minutes) Configure 3 parameters (3 minutes) Try the Demo (2-4 weeks recommended) Trade in Real with confidence





🔒 GUARANTEE AND SECURITY

✅ No external DLLs (safe)

✅ No connections to external servers

✅ All processing is local

✅ Your information is protected

✅ Professional technical support included

APEX PRECISION - Where Artificial Intelligence meets Professional Trading 🚀

The future of algorithmic trading, today.





User manual available at:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ygRxC7ZwDDS0E3WzbHQIw07Dz_G9CRnA/edit?usp=sharing& (Spanish)

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1olWw9U_LRfiCiEMjITY7hcauFdH_cJoZ/edit?usp=sharing& (English)





📋 LEGAL INFORMATION

Risk Warning: Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade Forex, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance. There is a possibility that you could lose some or all of your investment. Therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Past Performance: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Apex Precision EA is an algorithmic trading tool that does NOT guarantee profits.

Responsibility: Use of this EA is at your own risk. Always perform thorough testing on a demo account before trading with real money.

Version 2.0 | Compatible with MT5 |