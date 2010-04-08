Aurelia Forge – Master the Gold Market with Precision Grid Intelligence

Forge golden opportunities from volatility.

LIVE SIGNAL

Aurelia Forge is a premium Expert Advisor designed for disciplined, professional trading — with a strong focus on XAUUSD (Gold) and other volatile instruments. It leverages proven technical signals to enter trends and intelligently manages positions through structured averaging, delivering consistent performance in dynamic markets.

Elegant in design and robust in execution, Aurelia Forge combines precision entry timing with sophisticated position management, global basket exits, and comprehensive risk controls — all in clean, optimized MQL5 code.

Why Traders Trust Aurelia Forge

Excels at capturing and riding Gold's characteristic deep pullbacks.

Strict rule-based logic minimizes emotional decisions.

Highly adaptable: suits aggressive or conservative styles via simple parameter toggles.

Built-in safeguards for capital protection and controlled exposure.

Ideal For

Gold trend and grid traders

Hands-off portfolio enhancers

Anyone seeking a reliable, high-quality volatility system

Parameter Overview Aurelia Forge offers full customization through intuitive inputs covering risk management, timeframe selection, core strategy settings, exit rules, session filters, and behavioral modes. Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD, but the EA adapts easily to your preferred style.

🔐 Core Settings

Magic Number

Unique ID used to manage Aurelia Forge trades only.

(Do not change unless running multiple EAs)

Trade Comment

Text shown on every trade (e.g. Aurelia Forge).

Useful for account tracking and statements.

📊 Lot & Risk Management

Use Risk Management (MM)

Automatically calculates lot size based on account risk.

Risk Percentage

Percentage of balance risked per initial trade.

Fixed Lot Size

Lot size used when risk management is disabled.

Maximum Lot Size

Absolute cap on lot size growth (safety limiter).

📈 Indicator Configuration

Indicator Timeframe

Timeframe used for Bollinger Bands signal detection.

(Can be different from chart timeframe)

ATR Timeframe

Timeframe used to calculate grid spacing via ATR.

Bollinger Period

Number of candles used in Bollinger Band calculation.

Bollinger Deviation

Band width sensitivity. Higher = fewer but stronger signals.

ATR Period

Number of candles used for ATR volatility measurement.

🧱 Grid System

ATR Grid Multiplier

Controls distance between grid entries.

Higher value = wider, safer grid.

Grid Coefficient

Controls lot size growth per grid level.

(Progressive scaling, not martingale)

Maximum Buy Orders

Maximum number of grid positions allowed.

Grid On Bar Close Only

Grid entries only placed after candle closes (recommended).

🎯 Profit & Protection

Take Profit (Points)

Global take-profit applied to the entire basket.

Use Stop Loss

Enables or disables global basket stop-loss.

Stop Loss (Points)

Distance of global stop-loss from weighted average price.

⏰ Time & Market Filters

Use Time Filter

Restricts trading to selected session hours.

Trade Start Time / End Time

Defines allowed trading window (broker time).

Maximum Spread (Points)

Prevents entries during high-spread conditions.

Avoid Signal If Closed This Bar

Prevents immediate re-entry after a basket closes.





Ready to elevate your trading?

Aurelia Forge delivers professional-grade results with minimal fuss. For detailed setup instructions, optimized set files, recommended parameters, and personal guidance — please contact me directly.

Forge your edge with Aurelia Forge. 🛡️✨





Disclaimer & Risk Notice

Please be aware that this EA is based on a grid trading strategy, which carries inherent risk. While grid systems can be effective under certain market conditions, they may also experience periods of increased drawdown. It is important to fully understand how this type of strategy works before using it on a live account.

I have been using this strategy successfully on my own live account for an extended period of time. However, please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and market conditions can change at any time.

You should never trade or invest funds that you cannot afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account and to adjust the settings according to your own risk tolerance before going live.

The EA includes a hard stop protection mechanism for risk control. That said, my personal live trading setup does not use a fixed stop loss, as backtests with stop losses did not produce satisfactory results. Users are free to configure this according to their own preferences and risk management rules.

Please note that the seller does not guarantee any return on investment (ROI) and accepts no responsibility for trading losses. By using this EA, you acknowledge and accept all associated risks and take full responsibility for your trading decisions.