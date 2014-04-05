Signal panel

Overview

The Multi-Indicator Signal Panel is a comprehensive technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines signals from 9 different technical indicators into a single, easy-to-read visual interface. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple indicators, this tool analyzes them all and presents the combined results through intuitive vertical bar graphs and clear recommendations.


🎯 Visual Interface:

  • Two Vertical Bar Graphs (Green = Buy, Red = Sell)

  • Real-time signal strength display (0-100%)

  • Clean, minimalist design - no indicator clutter

  • Color-coded recommendations

  • Time, price, and spread display

  • Indicator consensus count

⚙️ Customization Options:

  • Adjustable panel position and size

  • Customizable bar colors, width, and height

  • Configurable indicator parameters

  • Adjustable signal thresholds

  • Option to show/hide percentage values

How It Works

Signal Calculation:

  1. Each of the 9 indicators generates a signal from -100% to +100%

  2. Positive values = Bullish signals

  3. Negative values = Bearish signals

  4. Absolute value = Signal strength

Bar Graph Display:

  • Buy Bar (Green): Shows combined bullish signal strength

  • Sell Bar (Red): Shows combined bearish signal strength

  • Bar Height: Proportional to signal strength (0-100%)

  • Grows Upward: From bottom to top

Recommendation System:

  • STRONG BUY SIGNAL: Buy bar > 70%, total signal > 60%

  • BUY SIGNAL: Buy bar 40-70%, total signal > 30

  • MILD BUY: Buy bar > sell bar, both < 40%

  • NEUTRAL / WAIT: Both bars low, mixed signals

  • MILD SELL: Sell bar > buy bar, both < 40%

  • SELL SIGNAL: Sell bar 40-70%, total signal < -30

  • STRONG SELL SIGNAL: Sell bar > 70%, total signal < -60

Trading Applications

For Trend Traders:

  • Identify strong trending markets

  • Get confirmation from multiple indicators

  • Avoid false breakouts with consensus signals

📉 For Range Traders:

  • Identify ranging/consolidating markets (both bars short)

  • Spot breakout opportunities when one bar starts growing

  • Use Bollinger Bands and ATR for volatility insights

⚡ For Day Traders:

  • Real-time updates every second

  • Quick visual assessment of market bias

  • Volume analysis for momentum confirmation

📊 For Position Traders:

  • Use with higher timeframes (H4, D1)

  • Combined trend and momentum analysis

  • Multiple confirmation sources for higher accuracy

Interpretation Guidelines

Visual Reading:

  1. Compare Bar Heights:

    • Green bar taller = Bullish bias

    • Red bar taller = Bearish bias

    • Similar heights = Mixed/uncertain market

  2. Check Percentages:

    • < 30% = Weak signal

    • 30-70% = Moderate signal

    • 70% = Strong signal

  3. Read the Numbers:

    • Percentage values on bars

    • Indicator count (e.g., "5 Buy / 2 Sell / 2 Neutral")

    • Total combined signal

Trading Signals:

  • Enter Long: Strong buy signal, green bar > 70%, multiple indicators agree

  • Enter Short: Strong sell signal, red bar > 70%, multiple indicators agree

  • Exit/Reduce: Opposite bar starts growing, signal weakens

  • Stay Out: Both bars low, recommendation says "WAIT"


Risk Management:

  1. Start Conservative: Use default settings first

  2. Adjust Thresholds: Change Buy/Sell Thresholds based on your risk tolerance

  3. Combine with Fundamentals: Use for technical timing, not sole decision-making

  4. Backtest: Test with historical data on your preferred pairs/timeframes

Benefits

✅ Advantages:

  • Time-saving: No need to analyze 9 indicators separately

  • Clear Visualization: Instant market bias assessment

  • Reduced Analysis Paralysis: Clear buy/sell/hold signals

  • Customizable: Adjust to your trading style

  • Real-time: Updates every second

  • Professional: Clean, trader-friendly interface

⚠️ Limitations:

  • Lagging Indicators: All technical indicators lag to some degree

  • No Guarantees: Signals are probabilistic, not certain

  • Market Conditions: Works best in trending markets, less in choppy ranges

  • Not Standalone: Should be used with risk management and other analysis

Ideal For

👤 Trader Types:

  • Beginner Traders: Simple visual interface, clear signals

  • Intermediate Traders: Customizable, multiple timeframes

  • Advanced Traders: Can adjust parameters for specific strategies

  • Algorithmic Traders: Use signals for EA development

⏰ Timeframes:

  • All Timeframes: From M1 to Monthly

  • Best Results: H1, H4, D1 for reliable signals

  • Scalping: M5-M15 with adjusted parameters

💹 Market Conditions:

  • Trending Markets: Excellent signal clarity

  • Breakouts: Good for identifying momentum shifts

  • Ranging Markets: Identifies low-volatility periods

🎮 Quick Start:

  1. Apply to your preferred chart and timeframe

  2. Watch the bars - they update every second

  3. Follow color-coded recommendations

  4. Adjust parameters after observing performance

  5. Combine with your strategy - don't rely 100% on any indicator

🔧 Customization:

  • Move panel by changing PanelX, PanelY

  • Change bar colors to match your chart theme

  • Adjust indicator parameters for your trading style

  • Modify signal thresholds based on risk tolerance

Performance Tips

🎯 For Better Accuracy:

  1. Use Higher Timeframes: Signals are more reliable on H4/D1

  2. Wait for Confirmation: Don't trade on the first signal

  3. Combine with Support/Resistance: Use horizontal levels for better entries

  4. Consider Market Hours: Major sessions often provide clearer signals

  5. Avoid News Events: High volatility can generate false signals

📊 Backtesting:

  • Test on at least 100 trades

  • Use different market conditions

  • Adjust parameters based on results

  • Consider drawdown and win rate

Conclusion

The Multi-Indicator Signal Panel is a powerful technical analysis tool that simplifies complex market analysis by combining multiple indicators into an intuitive visual interface. Whether you're a beginner looking for clear trading signals or an experienced trader wanting to save time on analysis, this indicator provides valuable insights into market sentiment and momentum.

Remember: No indicator is perfect. Use this tool as part of a comprehensive trading plan that includes risk management, fundamental analysis (where applicable), and sound trading psychology.

추천 제품
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
지표
Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
FREE
VisualVol
Maxim Kuznetsov
지표
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. The indicator displays: T
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Arrow Micro Scalper 는 스캘핑 및 단기 거래용으로 설계된 지표로 모든 차트 및 금융 상품(통화, 암호화폐, 주식, 금속)에 통합되어 있습니다. 그녀는 작업에서 파동 분석과 추세 방향 필터를 사용합니다. M1부터 H4까지의 시간대에 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 표시기로 작업하는 방법. 표시기에는 설정 변경을 위한 2개의 외부 매개변수가 포함되어 있으며 나머지는 기본적으로 이미 구성되어 있습니다. 큰 화살표는 추세 방향의 변화를 나타내고 파란색 화살표는 하락 추세의 시작을 나타내며 분홍색 화살표는 상승 추세의 시작을 나타냅니다. " Only trending direction " 매개변수는 내부 트렌드를 사용하는 모드를 켜고 끄며 자신만의 트렌드를 사용하거나 트렌드 방향 없이 작업할 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. 또한 트렌드에서만 트렌드 화살표 및 신호 화살표 표시를 켜거나 끕니다. . 지표의 가장 중요한 개체인 작은 신호 화살표는 "매수" 거래의 경우 분홍색, "매도" 거
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
지표
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
지표
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
MACD Intraday Trend PRO
JETINVEST
5 (4)
지표
MACD Intraday Trend PRO는 1960년대 Gerald Appel이 만든 원본 MACD를 개조하여 개발한 지표입니다. 수년간의 거래를 통해 MACD의 매개변수를 피보나치 비율로 변경함으로써 추세 움직임의 연속성을 더 잘 표현함으로써 가격 추세의 시작과 끝을 보다 효율적으로 감지할 수 있다는 것이 관찰되었습니다. 가격 추세를 감지하는 효율성으로 인해 상단과 하단의 차이를 매우 명확하게 식별하여 거래 기회를 더 잘 활용할 수도 있습니다. 특징 표시기 MACD Intraday Trend PRO는 모든 통화 쌍, 모든 시간대 및 Renko 차트에서 작동합니다. 5가지 모드를 선택하여 추세 감지 속도를 설정할 수 있습니다. 가장 빠른 빠른 정상 느린 가장 느림 자원 6개의 구성 가능한 경고가 있습니다. MACD는 신호 라인에서 후퇴 MACD가 신호선을 넘다 MACD는 레벨 0을 교차 신호선이 레벨 0을 넘습니다. MACD 변경 트렌드 색상 신호선 변경 TREND 색상
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
SMT Divergence Pro MT5
Suvashish Halder
지표
SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT4 Version -  https:/
DYJ TradingView
Daying Cao
5 (1)
지표
DYJ TRADINGVIEW는 등급 신호 카운트 및 분석 도구를 사용하여 글로벌 시장에서 진입 기회를 찾는 다중 지표 등급 시스템입니다. DYJ TRADINGVIEW에는 시장 분석을 위한 10가지 내장 지표가 있습니다. 지표 기반 분석은 많은 거래자가 수행할 거래와 거래를 시작하고 종료할 위치에 대한 결정을 내리는 데 사용합니다. 우리는 서로를 잘 보완할 수 있는 몇 가지 다른 유형을 사용합니다. 귀하의 시장을 추적하기 위해 저희를 사용하십시오. 더 정확한 거래를 찾을 수 있습니다. 등급에 참여하는 추세 지표에는 DYJ POWERSIGNAL, ADX, SMA, 볼린저 밴드가 있습니다. 등급에 참여하는 오실레이터에는 MACD, RSI, Stochastic, Alligator가 있습니다. 시그널의 개수가 3개 이상일 때 시그널을 매수 또는 매도하는 동일한 방향을 나타내는 3개의 지표가 있을 때 시장 거래에 진입하기 시작합니다. 입력 [일반] ViewName = "DYJ
Trade easy control panel
Thabang John Wotsa
지표
TradeEasy Panel - Professional Trading Control Panel Overview TradeEasy Panel is a comprehensive, professional-grade trading control panel designed for MetaTrader 5. This powerful indicator provides traders with an all-in-one solution for executing trades, managing positions, and monitoring market activity directly from the chart window. With its intuitive interface and advanced features, it streamlines the trading process for both novice and experienced traders. Key Features  Real-Time Market M
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
지표
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
N'da Lemissa Kouame
지표
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders) Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Version: 4.0 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type: Chart / Visual Trading Signals Overview The ETE Detector v4.0 is a technical indicator designed to automatically detect classic and inverse Head & Shoulders patterns (H&S) on MT5 charts. These patterns are widely used to anticipate trend reversals. With this tool, traders can: Detect sell signals (classic H&S) and buy signals (inverse H&S) with accuracy. Easily visualize patterns
TriParity AfterShock Catcher NonArbitrage Logic
Kazutaka Yamamoto
지표
TriParity AfterShock Catcher TriParity AfterShock Catcher is the execution-side tool of the TriParity workflow. It helps you turn a selected “aftershock regime” into a repeatable trading decision with defined Entry / TP / SL and baseline stats—without relying on predictions or “guaranteed mean reversion.” Important: This is NOT triangular arbitrage execution . TriParity AfterShock Catcher trades the aftershock (time-lag / overshoot → convergence) that can appear after interbank parity correcti
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
지표
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
PD Universal Oscillator
Denis Povtorenko
지표
Технический индикатор Universal Oscillator является комбинацией торговых сигналов самых популярных и широко используемых осцилляторов. Индикатор представлен гистограммами, а также линиями fast и slow MA, что позволяет расширить список получаемых торговых рекомендаций и работать как по тренду, так и в боковом движении рынка. Таким образом, гистограммы позволяют определить момент пробоя ценовых значений и движение в новой фазе рынка, а линии указывают на зоны перекупленности и перепроданности.  Ос
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
Basic Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
지표
이 대시보드는 선택한 기호에 대한 거래 전략에 따라 스캘핑 모드와 장기 모드 모두에서 차트의 공급 및 수요 영역을 검색하고 표시합니다. 또한 대시보드의 스캐너 모드를 통해 원하는 모든 기호를 한눈에 확인하고 적합한 위치를 놓치지 않도록 도와줍니다 / MT4 버전 . 무료 보조지표:   Basic Supply Demand 특징 여러 통화쌍에 대한 거래 기회를 볼 수 있으며, 공급 및 수요 영역에 대한 근접성에 따라 순위가 매겨진 모든 쌍을 명확하고 간결하게 볼 수 있습니다. 색상부터 감지 매개변수까지 특정 요구에 맞게 사용자 지정 설정 가능 주요 입력 Indicator mode :   표시기 모드 또는 새로운 기능이 포함된 패널 모드 중에서 선택 가능 Symbols :   "28개 주요 통화쌍" 또는 "선택한 심볼" 중에서 선택 Selected Symbols :   쉼표로 구분하여 모니터링하려는 원하는 심볼("EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD")을 선택합니다. 브로
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
지표
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
ATR Scanner Pro MT5
Amir Atif
지표
40% off. Original price: $50 ATR Scanner Pro is a multi symbol multi timeframe volatility scanner that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes in 3 modes : ATR value:   As a volatility dashboard it shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio:  It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detect
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
지표
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
News Tracker Trend Bands
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming —without loading a single extra window. This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance. Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar. Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold
TradeAssistant Pro
Black Panther AI
지표
TRADE ASSISTANT PRO – Your Ultimate Manual Trading Companion TRADE ASSISTANT PRO is a powerful all-in-one trading utility designed for manual traders who value precision, control, and efficiency. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you everything you need at your fingertips to make faster, smarter trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Symbol Display Monitor multiple pairs and timeframes from a single chart. Get real-time info across
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
지표
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
지표
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
PipFinite Impulse PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (16)
지표
Are You Tired Of Getting Hunted By Spikes And Whipsaws? Don't become a victim of the market's erratic moves.. Do Something About It! Instantly make smarter decisions with Impulse Pro's precise balance of filters and accurate statistics. Timing Is Everything In Trading To learn more, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718212 Anticipate the next big move before it unfolds in 3 Simple Steps! Advantages You Get Early impulse detection algorithm. Flexible combination to different trading s
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
지표
SimSim Arrow Momentum은 표준 "Momentum" 지표이지만 화살표 버전이 있습니다. MetaTrader 4 버전 지표 매개변수는 표준 매개변수와 비슷하지만, 델타라는 매개변수가 하나 더 추가되었습니다. 델타 = 0 - 100 100 값을 기준으로 한 편차입니다. 100 지표의 수준을 변경하면 플러스 마이너스가 가능합니다. 이 지표는 가격이 레벨 라인인 100 +- 델타를 교차할 때 신호를 생성합니다. "CONTROL DEAL"을 활성화하면 지표 신호에 따라 거래가 자동으로 시작됩니다. 이 표시기는 신뢰할 수 있는 신호 장치로서 본래 목적대로 사용할 수 있습니다. 그러나 이의 2차 목적은 " CONTROL DEAL " 유틸리티에 대한 신호 제공자 역할을 하는 것입니다. 지표와 유틸리티의 공생을 통해 신호를 볼 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 신호에 따라 거래를 할 수도 있습니다. 이러한 신호를 효과적으로 활용하려면 무료 유틸리티인 SimSim Control Deal MT5
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
지표
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO 는 시장의 방향을 표시하는 리페인트 없는(Non-Repainting) 지표입니다. 추세 전환뿐만 아니라 주요 시장 참여자의 최초 및 반복 진입을 식별합니다. 차트의 BOS 표시는 실제 추세 전환과 상위 타임프레임의 핵심 레벨을 나타냅니다. 데이터는 리페인트되지 않으며 각 캔들 종료 후에도 차트에 그대로 남아 있습니다. 개인 메시지를 통해 전략 예제가 포함된 자세한 PDF 가이드 를 요청하고 받아보세요. 지표의 주요 구성 요소: BOS FLOW – 추세 파동과 실제 추세 전환을 나타냅니다. 이는 대형 시장 참여자의 진입과 그 존재에 대한 확인을 의미하며, 숫자로 표시됩니다. BOS FILL – 추세 방향에 따라 캔들을 색칠합니다. “대형 플레이어”가 시장에 진입하는 구간과 추세가 전환되는 지점을 표시합니다. 신호 레벨: BOS – 강도가 명확하지 않은 참여자의 진입(대개 메인 추세 내 조정 구간). Move SL – 대형 참여자가
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
지표
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
지표
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
지표
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Kill sessions
Thabang John Wotsa
지표
The Sessions Indicator visually highlights the major trading sessions (Asian, London, and New York) directly on the chart by drawing shaded rectangles. It helps traders quickly identify market activity zones, overlaps, and session-specific behaviors. Key Features:- Session Highlighting: Asian, London, and New York sessions are displayed using shaded rectangles with customizable colors.- Custom Session Times: Start and end times for each session can be adjusted to match broker server time.- Sessi
Smart Arrows
Thabang John Wotsa
지표
Overview The Reverse No Repair indicator is a trend-reversal detection tool that identifies potential turning points in the market with high accuracy. It is designed to provide non-repainting BUY/SELL signals based on candle body strength, volatility filtering, and future confirmation logic. The indicator marks reversal points on the chart using arrows: Red arrow (Down Signal) – Possible bearish reversal (sell opportunity). - Blue arrow (Up Signal) – Possible bullish reversal (buy opportunity).
Entry Pointz Pro
Thabang John Wotsa
지표
This custom MT5 indicator automatically draws trading levels based on the previous H4 candlestick. It is designed to help traders quickly identify potential entry and take profit (TP) points according to a simple breakout strategy. What it does:- Draws Buy Entry line at the previous H4 High.- Draws Sell Entry line at the previous H4 Low.- Calculates the 50% range of the previous H4 candle and plots: • Buy TP line above the High. • Sell TP line below the Low.- Adds text labels directly on the cha
Trade easy control panel
Thabang John Wotsa
지표
TradeEasy Panel - Professional Trading Control Panel Overview TradeEasy Panel is a comprehensive, professional-grade trading control panel designed for MetaTrader 5. This powerful indicator provides traders with an all-in-one solution for executing trades, managing positions, and monitoring market activity directly from the chart window. With its intuitive interface and advanced features, it streamlines the trading process for both novice and experienced traders. Key Features  Real-Time Market M
Volume contour
Thabang John Wotsa
지표
Overview This is a   Volume Profile   indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays volume distribution across price levels in a   vertical panel on the left side   of the chart window. It provides a comprehensive view of where trading activity has occurred over a specified period, helping traders identify significant price levels, support/resistance zones, and market sentiment. Key Features 1. Vertical Panel Layout Left-side positioning   - Occupies the full left side of the chart window Vertical or
Buyers and sellers
Thabang John Wotsa
지표
Overview Advanced Pressure Pro is a professional-grade MQL5 indicator that visually displays real-time market sentiment by showing the number of active buyers and sellers in the market. It uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze price action, volume, and market dynamics to estimate trader participation on both sides of the market. Core Concept The indicator converts market activity into simulated trader counts, showing how many traders are currently active in buying versus selling positions. It
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변