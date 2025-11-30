BTCUltra Scalp Pro

BTC Ultra Scalp Pro – Professional Bitcoin Trading Solution

BTC Ultra Scalp Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the high-volatility Bitcoin (BTCUSD) market. Unlike risky martingale or grid systems, this EA utilizes a logic-based trend-following strategy protected by advanced volatility filters.

The system identifies high-probability breakout and trend-continuation setups using a combination of Moving Averages, SuperTrend, and Momentum indicators. Crucially, it employs an ADX Filter to avoid trading during sideways (choppy) market conditions.

📩 CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SETUP

After purchasing, please send me a private message! I will provide personal guidance on the ideal trading environment (low spread ECN) to match the backtest results shown in the screenshots. Proper setup is the key to scalping performance.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: TRADING CONDITIONS

Please read before purchasing: This algorithm is a high-frequency scalper and is extremely sensitive to spreads and execution speed. To achieve results similar to the screenshots, you MUST use a broker with very low spreads (Raw/ECN account type) and fast execution. Using standard accounts with high spreads will significantly degrade performance or result in losses.

Key Features

Smart Trend Detection: Combines multiple indicators to filter out market noise and trade only in the direction of strong trends.

ADX Volatility Filter: The robot monitors market strength. If the market is flat or ranging (low ADX), the EA stays out. It only activates when momentum is present.

NEW: Weekend Control: Includes a Saturday Filter to avoid low-liquidity weekend traps. You decide whether to trade 24/7 or focus on high-volume weekdays.

Smart Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Calculation based on your account balance and Stop Loss distance.

Advanced Trailing Stop: Protects your profits by moving the Stop Loss to break-even and trailing the price as the trend develops.

No Dangerous Methods: No Martingale, no Grid, no Arbitrage. Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin).

Timeframe: M5 (Recommended) or M15.

Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Zero Spread account is MANDATORY. (Contact me for recommendations).

Minimum Deposit: $100 (using 0.01 lot) or $500+ for professional risk management.

VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 operation and minimal slippage.

Input Parameters

useDynamicLots: Set to true to enable percentage-based risk (Recommended).

riskPercent: Percentage of balance at risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1%).

allowSaturdayTrading: If false , the robot will not open new positions on Saturdays (Recommended for risk control).

MaxOpenPositions: Maximum number of trades allowed at the same time.

scoreThreshold: The sensitivity of the entry signal (Default 0.50).

HTF_Timeframe: Set the Higher Timeframe filter (Default: H1).

MaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points to avoid expensive trades during slippage.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always backtest the EA on your specific broker's data before trading with real money.