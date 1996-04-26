Double Price Tap

Double Price Tap — an MT4 indicator that reliably shows large players' limit levels, reversal points, and likely breakout zones.

Short summary


Double Price Tap detects real price holding: when two consecutive bars hit the exact same price pip‑to‑pip and fail to break it, that forms a real price boundary. The indicator marks these spots on the chart and highlights where a bounce or an imminent breakout is likely.

How to read the signals

Up arrow — two consecutive bars touched the same high (pip‑to‑pip) and did not break it. This is a real resistance level — sellers defended it — and a potential setup for a strong move up if the level is later broken.

Down arrow — two consecutive bars touched the same low (pip‑to‑pip) and did not break it. This is a real support level and a possible setup for a move down if the level is broken.

How it works (simple and clear)

Double‑tap detection: the indicator analyzes bar sequences and identifies pairs that match price pip‑to‑pip.

Marking: levels are marked on the chart (arrows and visual tags).

Trade hint: the signal is strengthened on a confirmed breakout of the marked level; it also works as a bounce indicator.

Who it suits

Scalpers and intraday traders (M1–M5) looking for quick, clear entries.

Traders on higher timeframes (H1+) who want to identify key limit zones and structure-break levels.

Traders using level strategies, order‑flow approaches, or combining indicators with market structure analysis.

Beginners — due to simple rules and clear visualization.

Benefits

Focus on real market behavior — finds actual price holds, not hypothetical lines.

Clear signals: arrows and marks right at the level.

Less noise: pip‑to‑pip filtering produces higher‑quality entries than basic patterns.

Customizable: sensitivity, timeframe, colors, and notifications (sound/push).

Versatile: use as a standalone entry tool or as a filter for your system.

Practical tips

Wait for confirmation: a breakout candle through the level or a bounce pattern plus volume/price action confirmation.

Place stop‑loss beyond the level (beyond the last high/low); take profit by R:R targets or nearby structure.

Combine with trend, order blocks, or volume to increase signal quality.

Test on demo and adjust sensitivity for your style and timeframe.

Installation and compatibility

Works in MetaTrader 4, easy to install and configure; supports mobile/desktop notifications.

Ready to see real levels and trade with confidence?

Install Double Price Tap in MT4, test on demo, and start capturing quality reversal and potential breakout points.
