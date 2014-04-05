Neura Vault Pro Indicator
Overview
NeuraVault Pro is a professional automated trading system based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) reversals. It is designed to capture reversal opportunities in overbought and oversold zones, equipped with advanced filters and comprehensive risk management features.
Trading Logic
Core Strategy: RSI Reversal
The EA captures reversal opportunities when the market reaches overbought or oversold zones:
BUY Signal:
- RSI value drops below the defined lower level (default: 40)
- Indicates the market is oversold with upward reversal potential
SELL Signal:
- RSI value rises above the defined upper level (default: 60)
- Indicates the market is overbought with downward reversal potential
Example Trading Scenario
EURUSD M15 - BUY Scenario 1. Market Conditions: - Price: 1.0850 - RSI(14): 35 (Oversold zone) - MACD: Positive crossover - Trend: Bullish bias 2. EA Decision: ✅ RSI < 40 (Buy signal) ✅ MACD filter confirmed ✅ Maximum position limit not reached 3. Trade Execution: - Position: BUY 0.01 lot - Entry: 1.0850 - Stop Loss: 1.0820 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Take Profit: 1.0895 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Risk: $10 (adjustable) 4. Position Management: - Trailing Stop active (ATR multiplier: 1.0) - SL automatically rises as price moves into profit - Position closes at TP or TSL 5. Second Position (Lot Multiplication): - If signal continues and max position limit not reached - New position: 0.01 × 2.0 = 0.02 lot opened - Position grows when trend is strong
Advanced Features
1️⃣ Multi-Filter System (Optional)
RSI Filter: (Mandatory)
- Detects overbought/oversold zones
- Min/Max RSI tracking for dynamic levels
- Adjustable period and levels
Moving Average Filter:
- Fast MA (10) and Slow MA (20) crossovers
- Trend direction confirmation
- EMA/SMA option
MACD Filter:
- MACD line and Signal line crossovers
- Momentum confirmation
- Adjustable periods (12/26/9)
ADX Filter:
- Trend strength measurement
- Prevents trading in weak trends
- Threshold setting (default: 25)
ATR Filter:
- Volatility control
- Prevents trading in low volatility
- Pip-based minimum ATR value
Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filter:
- Trend confirmation from higher timeframe
- Support from H1, H4, D1 timeframes
- Adjustable MA period (50)
2️⃣ Progressive Lot Multiplication System
Position 1: 0.01 lot (initial) Position 2: 0.01 × 1.5 = 0.015 lot Position 3: 0.015 × 1.5 = 0.0225 lot
How It Works:
- Lot size increases with each new position by a multiplier
- Controlled by Lot Increase Multiplier (default: 2.0)
- Limited by Max Trade Lot (default: 1.0)
- Position count controlled by Max Open Positions (default: 3)
Advantages:
- Increases profit potential in strong trends
- Stays under risk management control
- Separate SL/TP for each position
Important: This is an aggressive risk management strategy. Use Multiplier 1.0 for conservative trading.
3️⃣ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit
ATR-Based Calculation:
Stop Loss = Entry ± (ATR × SL_Multiplier) Take Profit = Entry ± (ATR × TP_Multiplier) Default: SL_Multiplier = 1.5 TP_Multiplier = 3.0 Risk/Reward Ratio = 1:2
Fixed SL/TP Option:
- Set Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false for fixed pip values
- FixedStopLossPips = 30 pips
- FixedTakeProfitPips = 50 pips
4️⃣ Trailing Stop (Profit Lock)
ATR-Based Trailing Stop:
Trailing Distance = ATR × ATR_TS_Multiplier Example: ATR = 0.0020 (20 pips) Multiplier = 1.0 Trailing Distance = 20 pips When BUY position is +20 pips in profit: → SL automatically moves to Entry price → SL rises as price rises → Profit is protected
Security Controls:
- Complies with broker's minimum stop level
- Freeze level control
- Prevents invalid stops errors
5️⃣ Risk Management
Risk Per Position:
- MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = $20 (default)
- Automatic lot calculation based on Stop Loss distance
- Prevents excessive account balance risk
Maximum Position Control:
- Max_Open_Positions = 3
- Open position limit per symbol
- Prevents excessive lot loading
Margin Control:
- Margin calculation before each trade
- Does not open trade if insufficient margin
- Minimizes margin call risk
Visual HUD Panel
Real-Time Information:
┌─────────────────────────────────┐ │ NeuraVault Pro V1.0 │ │ EURUSD / M15 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┤ │ PRICE: BID 1.08500 / ASK 1.08520│ │ │ │ AUTO TRADING: │ │ Mode: ON | Pos: 2/3 | Lot: 0.01│ │ TS: ON | ATR Mult: 1.0 │ │ │ │ FILTERS: │ │ RSI(14): ON | 35.2 | BUY Zone │ │ Min RSI (1h): 32.1 | Max: 68.5 │ │ MA Cross: ON | BULLISH │ │ MACD: ON | 0.0015 | BULLISH │ │ ADX(14): ON | 28.5 | TRENDING │ │ ATR(14): ON | 18.5 pips │ │ MTF(H1): ON | UPTREND │ └─────────────────────────────────┘
Color Status Indicators:
- Green: Bullish/Active/Trending
- Red: Bearish/Off/Ranging
- Yellow: Neutral/Warning
- Gray: Disabled
Chart Signals:
- Green Arrow (↑): BUY signal
- Red Arrow (↓): SELL signal
- Historical signals also displayed on chart
Installation and Usage
Step 1: Installation
- Load the EA into MetaTrader 5
- Drag it onto your desired symbol's chart
- Enable AutoTrading (green "AutoTrading" button)
Step 2: Basic Settings
=== MANDATORY SETTINGS === ✓ TradeLotSize = 0.01 (initial lot) ✓ MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = 20 (risk per trade) ✓ Max_Open_Positions = 3 (maximum positions) ✓ RSI_Period = 14 ✓ RSI_BuyLevel = 40 ✓ RSI_SellLevel = 60 === OPTIONAL FILTERS === □ Use_MA_Filter = false (initially off) □ Use_MACD_Filter = true (recommended) □ Use_ADX_Filter = false □ Use_ATR_Filter = false □ Use_MTF_Filter = false
Step 3: Optimization (VERY IMPORTANT!)
⚠️ WARNING: You MUST optimize for each symbol and timeframe!
Why Optimization is Required:
- EURUSD volatility differs from GOLD volatility
- RSI levels on M5 behave differently than on H1
- Each market has its own unique dynamics
- Non-optimized settings can lead to losses
Optimization Parameters:
1. Core Parameters (Mandatory):
RSI_Period: 10-20 (step: 2) RSI_BuyLevel: 30-45 (step: 5) RSI_SellLevel: 55-70 (step: 5)
2. Risk Management:
TradeLotSize: 0.01-0.10 (step: 0.01) LotIncreaseMultiplier: 1.0-2.5 (step: 0.5) Max_Open_Positions: 1-5 (step: 1) SL_ATR_Multiplier: 1.0-3.0 (step: 0.5) TP_ATR_Multiplier: 2.0-5.0 (step: 0.5)
3. Filters (Optional):
FastMA_Period: 5-20 (step: 5) SlowMA_Period: 15-50 (step: 5) ADX_Threshold: 20-30 (step: 5) Min_ATR_Value_Pips: 10-30 (step: 5)
Optimization Steps:
- Open Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)
- Select the EA
- Choose symbol and timeframe (e.g., EURUSD, M15)
- Period: Use minimum 6 months of data
- Go to Optimization tab
- Add the parameters above
- Press Start button
- Select best results (Profit Factor, Drawdown, Winrate)
- Verify these settings with forward testing
Optimization Criteria:
✓ Profit Factor > 1.5 ✓ Win Rate > 50% ✓ Max Drawdown < 20% ✓ Total Trades > 50 (for statistical significance) ✓ Recovery Factor > 3.0
Step 4: Demo Account Testing
⚠️ DEMO FIRST, THEN REAL!
Demo Testing Process (Minimum 1 Month):
- Open a demo account
- Apply optimized settings
- Run for minimum 1 month
- Monitor daily performance
- Review trade logs
- Check drawdown levels
- Move to Real account if results are satisfactory
Metrics to Monitor in Demo:
- Daily/Weekly profit/loss
- Maximum drawdown
- Win rate
- Average trade duration
- Lot multiplication performance
- Trailing stop effectiveness
Recommended Symbols and Timeframes
Best Performance:
✓ EURUSD - M15, M30 ✓ GBPUSD - M15, M30 ✓ XAUUSD (GOLD) - M15, M30, H1 ✓ USDJPY - M15, M30
Medium Performance:
○ AUDUSD - M15 ○ USDCAD - M15 ○ NZDUSD - M15
Recommendation: Optimize separately for each symbol and use different magic numbers.
⚠️ Risk Warning and Liability
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
-
Forex and CFD trading involves high risk. You can lose all your capital.
-
This EA is not a profit guarantee. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Optimization is mandatory. Do not use without optimization. Each symbol and timeframe requires different settings.
-
Test on demo account. Do not use on real account without minimum 1 month demo testing.
-
Lot multiplication risk: LotIncreaseMultiplier > 1.0 values represent aggressive strategy. Use 1.0 for conservative trading.
-
Risk management is your responsibility:
- Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose
- Keep maximum position count low (1-3)
- Never disable stop losses
- Do not risk more than 1-2% of your account balance
-
Market conditions change: Performance may vary in trending vs ranging markets.
-
Broker selection matters: Use a broker with low spreads and good execution.
-
VPS recommended: VPS usage recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation.
-
All risks are yours. You are solely responsible for profits/losses from trades made using this EA.
Support and Contact
Have Questions?
- Send a message from our MQL5 profile page: www.mql5.com/en/users/barissan/seller
- Contact us for EA issues, optimization suggestions, or feature requests
- You can share backtest results and ask about your experiences
Topics We Support: ✓ Installation and setup support ✓ Optimization guidance ✓ Bug reports ✓ Broker compatibility issues ✓ Strategic suggestions
Topics We Don't Support: ✗ Personal trading advisory ✗ Profit guarantee requests ✗ Loss compensation ✗ Account management
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 Language: MQL5 Version: 1.0 Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lot) Recommended Deposit: $500+ CPU Usage: Low Memory Usage: Medium Tick Speed: Every tick Backtest Supported: Yes (every tick model) Multi-Currency: Yes Hedge Supported: No (for netting accounts)
Demo Version
14-Day Free Trial
You can test the EA risk-free by downloading the demo version:
Demo Version Features: ✓ 14 days full-featured usage ✓ All filters adjustable ✓ Can perform real trading ✗ Trading parameters locked (lot, position count, etc.)
Full Version Features: ✓ Unlimited usage ✓ All parameters adjustable ✓ Lifetime updates ✓ Priority support
Tips for Success
1. Be Patient
- Give the EA time to work
- Don't focus on daily results, look at monthly performance
2. Risk Management
- Never risk more than 10% of your account balance
- Take maximum 1-2% risk per trade
3. Diversify
- Run on multiple symbols
- Test on different timeframes
4. Monitor
- Check daily trade logs
- Analyze losing trades
- Note successful settings
5. Learn
- Understand the EA's logic
- Learn RSI strategy
- Follow market dynamics
Conclusion
NeuraVault Pro is a professional RSI reversal trading system. With proper optimization, risk management, and patient usage, it can provide consistent performance in forex markets.
Remember:
- Optimization is mandatory
- Demo testing is essential
- Risk management is vital
- All risks are yours
Wishing you successful trading!
By purchasing this EA, you declare that you have read and accept all the above risk warnings.
