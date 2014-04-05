Neura Vault Pro Indicator

NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - Professional RSI Reversal Trading System

Overview

NeuraVault Pro is a professional automated trading system based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) reversals. It is designed to capture reversal opportunities in overbought and oversold zones, equipped with advanced filters and comprehensive risk management features.

Trading Logic

Core Strategy: RSI Reversal

The EA captures reversal opportunities when the market reaches overbought or oversold zones:

BUY Signal:

  • RSI value drops below the defined lower level (default: 40)
  • Indicates the market is oversold with upward reversal potential

SELL Signal:

  • RSI value rises above the defined upper level (default: 60)
  • Indicates the market is overbought with downward reversal potential

Example Trading Scenario

EURUSD M15 - BUY Scenario 1. Market Conditions: - Price: 1.0850 - RSI(14): 35 (Oversold zone) - MACD: Positive crossover - Trend: Bullish bias 2. EA Decision: ✅ RSI < 40 (Buy signal) ✅ MACD filter confirmed ✅ Maximum position limit not reached 3. Trade Execution: - Position: BUY 0.01 lot - Entry: 1.0850 - Stop Loss: 1.0820 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Take Profit: 1.0895 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Risk: $10 (adjustable) 4. Position Management: - Trailing Stop active (ATR multiplier: 1.0) - SL automatically rises as price moves into profit - Position closes at TP or TSL 5. Second Position (Lot Multiplication): - If signal continues and max position limit not reached - New position: 0.01 × 2.0 = 0.02 lot opened - Position grows when trend is strong

Advanced Features

1️⃣ Multi-Filter System (Optional)

RSI Filter: (Mandatory)

  • Detects overbought/oversold zones
  • Min/Max RSI tracking for dynamic levels
  • Adjustable period and levels

Moving Average Filter:

  • Fast MA (10) and Slow MA (20) crossovers
  • Trend direction confirmation
  • EMA/SMA option

MACD Filter:

  • MACD line and Signal line crossovers
  • Momentum confirmation
  • Adjustable periods (12/26/9)

ADX Filter:

  • Trend strength measurement
  • Prevents trading in weak trends
  • Threshold setting (default: 25)

ATR Filter:

  • Volatility control
  • Prevents trading in low volatility
  • Pip-based minimum ATR value

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filter:

  • Trend confirmation from higher timeframe
  • Support from H1, H4, D1 timeframes
  • Adjustable MA period (50)

2️⃣ Progressive Lot Multiplication System

Position 1: 0.01 lot (initial) Position 2: 0.01 × 1.5 = 0.015 lot Position 3: 0.015 × 1.5 = 0.0225 lot

How It Works:

  • Lot size increases with each new position by a multiplier
  • Controlled by Lot Increase Multiplier (default: 2.0)
  • Limited by Max Trade Lot (default: 1.0)
  • Position count controlled by Max Open Positions (default: 3)

Advantages:

  • Increases profit potential in strong trends
  • Stays under risk management control
  • Separate SL/TP for each position

Important: This is an aggressive risk management strategy. Use Multiplier 1.0 for conservative trading.

3️⃣ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

ATR-Based Calculation:

Stop Loss = Entry ± (ATR × SL_Multiplier) Take Profit = Entry ± (ATR × TP_Multiplier) Default: SL_Multiplier = 1.5 TP_Multiplier = 3.0 Risk/Reward Ratio = 1:2

Fixed SL/TP Option:

  • Set Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false for fixed pip values
  • FixedStopLossPips = 30 pips
  • FixedTakeProfitPips = 50 pips

4️⃣ Trailing Stop (Profit Lock)

ATR-Based Trailing Stop:

Trailing Distance = ATR × ATR_TS_Multiplier Example: ATR = 0.0020 (20 pips) Multiplier = 1.0 Trailing Distance = 20 pips When BUY position is +20 pips in profit: → SL automatically moves to Entry price → SL rises as price rises → Profit is protected

Security Controls:

  • Complies with broker's minimum stop level
  • Freeze level control
  • Prevents invalid stops errors

5️⃣ Risk Management

Risk Per Position:

  • MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = $20 (default)
  • Automatic lot calculation based on Stop Loss distance
  • Prevents excessive account balance risk

Maximum Position Control:

  • Max_Open_Positions = 3
  • Open position limit per symbol
  • Prevents excessive lot loading

Margin Control:

  • Margin calculation before each trade
  • Does not open trade if insufficient margin
  • Minimizes margin call risk

Visual HUD Panel

Real-Time Information:

┌─────────────────────────────────┐ │ NeuraVault Pro V1.0 │ │ EURUSD / M15 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┤ │ PRICE: BID 1.08500 / ASK 1.08520│ │ │ │ AUTO TRADING: │ │ Mode: ON | Pos: 2/3 | Lot: 0.01│ │ TS: ON | ATR Mult: 1.0 │ │ │ │ FILTERS: │ │ RSI(14): ON | 35.2 | BUY Zone │ │ Min RSI (1h): 32.1 | Max: 68.5 │ │ MA Cross: ON | BULLISH │ │ MACD: ON | 0.0015 | BULLISH │ │ ADX(14): ON | 28.5 | TRENDING │ │ ATR(14): ON | 18.5 pips │ │ MTF(H1): ON | UPTREND │ └─────────────────────────────────┘

Color Status Indicators:

  • Green: Bullish/Active/Trending
  • Red: Bearish/Off/Ranging
  • Yellow: Neutral/Warning
  • Gray: Disabled

Chart Signals:

  • Green Arrow (↑): BUY signal
  • Red Arrow (↓): SELL signal
  • Historical signals also displayed on chart

Installation and Usage

Step 1: Installation

  1. Load the EA into MetaTrader 5
  2. Drag it onto your desired symbol's chart
  3. Enable AutoTrading (green "AutoTrading" button)

Step 2: Basic Settings

=== MANDATORY SETTINGS === ✓ TradeLotSize = 0.01 (initial lot) ✓ MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = 20 (risk per trade) ✓ Max_Open_Positions = 3 (maximum positions) ✓ RSI_Period = 14 ✓ RSI_BuyLevel = 40 ✓ RSI_SellLevel = 60 === OPTIONAL FILTERS === □ Use_MA_Filter = false (initially off) □ Use_MACD_Filter = true (recommended) □ Use_ADX_Filter = false □ Use_ATR_Filter = false □ Use_MTF_Filter = false

Step 3: Optimization (VERY IMPORTANT!)

⚠️ WARNING: You MUST optimize for each symbol and timeframe!

Why Optimization is Required:

  • EURUSD volatility differs from GOLD volatility
  • RSI levels on M5 behave differently than on H1
  • Each market has its own unique dynamics
  • Non-optimized settings can lead to losses

Optimization Parameters:

1. Core Parameters (Mandatory):

RSI_Period: 10-20 (step: 2) RSI_BuyLevel: 30-45 (step: 5) RSI_SellLevel: 55-70 (step: 5)

2. Risk Management:

TradeLotSize: 0.01-0.10 (step: 0.01) LotIncreaseMultiplier: 1.0-2.5 (step: 0.5) Max_Open_Positions: 1-5 (step: 1) SL_ATR_Multiplier: 1.0-3.0 (step: 0.5) TP_ATR_Multiplier: 2.0-5.0 (step: 0.5)

3. Filters (Optional):

FastMA_Period: 5-20 (step: 5) SlowMA_Period: 15-50 (step: 5) ADX_Threshold: 20-30 (step: 5) Min_ATR_Value_Pips: 10-30 (step: 5)

Optimization Steps:

  1. Open Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)
  2. Select the EA
  3. Choose symbol and timeframe (e.g., EURUSD, M15)
  4. Period: Use minimum 6 months of data
  5. Go to Optimization tab
  6. Add the parameters above
  7. Press Start button
  8. Select best results (Profit Factor, Drawdown, Winrate)
  9. Verify these settings with forward testing

Optimization Criteria:

✓ Profit Factor > 1.5 ✓ Win Rate > 50% ✓ Max Drawdown < 20% ✓ Total Trades > 50 (for statistical significance) ✓ Recovery Factor > 3.0

Step 4: Demo Account Testing

⚠️ DEMO FIRST, THEN REAL!

Demo Testing Process (Minimum 1 Month):

  1. Open a demo account
  2. Apply optimized settings
  3. Run for minimum 1 month
  4. Monitor daily performance
  5. Review trade logs
  6. Check drawdown levels
  7. Move to Real account if results are satisfactory

Metrics to Monitor in Demo:

  • Daily/Weekly profit/loss
  • Maximum drawdown
  • Win rate
  • Average trade duration
  • Lot multiplication performance
  • Trailing stop effectiveness

Recommended Symbols and Timeframes

Best Performance:

✓ EURUSD - M15, M30 ✓ GBPUSD - M15, M30 ✓ XAUUSD (GOLD) - M15, M30, H1 ✓ USDJPY - M15, M30

Medium Performance:

○ AUDUSD - M15 ○ USDCAD - M15 ○ NZDUSD - M15

Recommendation: Optimize separately for each symbol and use different magic numbers.

⚠️ Risk Warning and Liability

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  1. Forex and CFD trading involves high risk. You can lose all your capital.

  2. This EA is not a profit guarantee. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  3. Optimization is mandatory. Do not use without optimization. Each symbol and timeframe requires different settings.

  4. Test on demo account. Do not use on real account without minimum 1 month demo testing.

  5. Lot multiplication risk: LotIncreaseMultiplier > 1.0 values represent aggressive strategy. Use 1.0 for conservative trading.

  6. Risk management is your responsibility:

    • Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose
    • Keep maximum position count low (1-3)
    • Never disable stop losses
    • Do not risk more than 1-2% of your account balance

  7. Market conditions change: Performance may vary in trending vs ranging markets.

  8. Broker selection matters: Use a broker with low spreads and good execution.

  9. VPS recommended: VPS usage recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation.

  10. All risks are yours. You are solely responsible for profits/losses from trades made using this EA.

Support and Contact

Have Questions?

  • Send a message from our MQL5 profile page: www.mql5.com/en/users/barissan/seller
  • Contact us for EA issues, optimization suggestions, or feature requests
  • You can share backtest results and ask about your experiences

Topics We Support: ✓ Installation and setup support ✓ Optimization guidance ✓ Bug reports ✓ Broker compatibility issues ✓ Strategic suggestions

Topics We Don't Support: ✗ Personal trading advisory ✗ Profit guarantee requests ✗ Loss compensation ✗ Account management

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Language: MQL5 Version: 1.0 Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lot) Recommended Deposit: $500+ CPU Usage: Low Memory Usage: Medium Tick Speed: Every tick Backtest Supported: Yes (every tick model) Multi-Currency: Yes Hedge Supported: No (for netting accounts)

Demo Version

14-Day Free Trial

You can test the EA risk-free by downloading the demo version:

Demo Version Features: ✓ 14 days full-featured usage ✓ All filters adjustable ✓ Can perform real trading ✗ Trading parameters locked (lot, position count, etc.)

Full Version Features: ✓ Unlimited usage ✓ All parameters adjustable ✓ Lifetime updates ✓ Priority support

Tips for Success

1. Be Patient

  • Give the EA time to work
  • Don't focus on daily results, look at monthly performance

2. Risk Management

  • Never risk more than 10% of your account balance
  • Take maximum 1-2% risk per trade

3. Diversify

  • Run on multiple symbols
  • Test on different timeframes

4. Monitor

  • Check daily trade logs
  • Analyze losing trades
  • Note successful settings

5. Learn

  • Understand the EA's logic
  • Learn RSI strategy
  • Follow market dynamics

Conclusion

NeuraVault Pro is a professional RSI reversal trading system. With proper optimization, risk management, and patient usage, it can provide consistent performance in forex markets.

Remember:

  • Optimization is mandatory
  • Demo testing is essential
  • Risk management is vital
  • All risks are yours

Wishing you successful trading!

By purchasing this EA, you declare that you have read and accept all the above risk warnings.

© 2025 NeuraVault Pro | Professional Trading Solutions


推荐产品
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
指标
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
指标
描述 ：  我们很高兴推出基于外汇市场 (PSAR) 中专业和流行指标之一的新免费指标 该指标是对原始抛物线 SAR 指标的新修改，在专业 SAR 指标中，您可以看到点和价格图表之间的交叉，这交叉不是信号，而是谈论运动结束的可能性，您可以从新的蓝点开始买入，并在第一个蓝点之前设置止损，最后您可以在点交叉价格图表时退出。 如何打开买入或卖出信号？ 通过第一个蓝点打开买入交易并通过第一个红点打开卖出交易 正确的止损在哪里？ 安全止损可以在第一个点上，（在第一个蓝点的买入情况下和在第一个红点的卖出情况下） 正确的止盈在哪里？ 止盈可以根据止损距离和RR进行调整，所以我的建议是2 RR，是止损的2倍 如果我们盈利但仍未达到 tp，那么退出点在哪里？ 第一个退出警报可以在点和价格图表之间交叉。 该指标何时释放警报？ 一旦新的点出现在新的方向，指标就会释放警报 我们如何根据这个指标构建 EA 以及它的成本是多少？ 我们已准备好通过一些强大的完整功能基于此免费指标构建指标，例如基于点的追踪止损和基于权益百分比的资金管理，您可以通过填写下表来订购 https://www.mql
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
指标
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
指标
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
专家
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (3)
指标
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
指标
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
GEN RSI hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom. Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and val
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (4)
指标
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
指标
SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
指标
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
指标
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Intraday Momentum Index IMI
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
指标
Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
指标
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
指标
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
指标
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
指标
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
指标
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
指标
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT5) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC) , FX , indices , and metals . Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes : Day , Week , or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
指标
交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 顺势指标又叫CCI指标，CCI指标是 美国 股市 技术分析   家唐纳德·蓝伯特(Donald Lambert)于20世纪80年代提出的，专门测量股价、外汇或者贵 金属 交易是否已超出常态分布范围。属于超买超卖类指标中较特殊的一种。波动于正无穷大和负无穷大之间。但是，又不需要以0为中轴线，这一点也和波动于正无穷大和负无穷大的指标不同。 相对强弱指标RSI是根据一定时期内上涨点数和下跌点数之和的比率制作出的一种技术曲线。能够反映出市场在一定时期内的景气程度。由威尔斯.威尔德（Welles Wilder)最早应用于期货买卖，后来人们发现在众多的图表技术分析中，
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
指标
THE MAGICIAN - 专业供需区指标 将市场混乱转化为黄金15分钟图表上清晰的交易机会 您在黄金交易中遇到困难吗? 厌倦了猜测在XAU/USD上何处入场交易? 不确定应该买入、卖出还是观望? 错过15分钟时间周期上的高概率设置? "THE MAGICIAN"揭示了推动市场的供需无形力量! 是什么让THE MAGICIAN独一无二? 多时间框架分析 同时分析H4、日线和周线时间框架 识别多个时间框架对齐的汇合区域 显示高时间框架确认的区域,提供最高概率交易 自动消除低质量信号 仅显示新鲜(未突破)区域 从不显示已突破区域 - 仅显示原始、未测试的水平 每个区域标有新鲜指示器 50%穿透阈值确保质量检测 跟踪区域触碰而不突破 智能交易指导 指标准确告诉您为什么交易或等待: 当出现买入信号时: 下方有强大的高时间框架需求区保护下行 价格位于需求区(预期反弹) 确认看涨势头和市场结构 当出现卖出信号时: 上方有强大的高时间框架供应区限制上行 价格位于供应区(预期回落) 确认看跌势头和市场结构 当市场不明朗时: 信号冲突 - 等待明朗 没有提供结构的强高时间框架区域 价
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
指标
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
PZ The Zone MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
指标
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps t
FREE
Ratio Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (2)
指标
Ratio Indicator - User Guide Special Deal! Leave a review and get the indicator  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer for free — just send me a message! This Ratio indicator between assets allows you to monitor and trade the price relationship between two assets selected by the user. It calculates the ratio between the prices of two assets, referred to as Asset1 and Asset2 (e.g., "GBPUSD" and "EURUSD"), and plots a moving average of the ratio along with Bollinger Bands . These bands are used to
FREE
Daily High Low Danilo Monteiro
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
指标
# Indicador Daily High - Danilo Monteiro - MT5 ## Descrição O Daily High/Low Labels é um indicador personalizado para MetaTrader 5 que exibe automaticamente as máximas e mínimas diárias no gráfico, facilitando a identificação rápida dos níveis importantes de preço. O indicador marca os preços com etiquetas e linhas horizontais, permitindo uma visualização clara dos níveis críticos do dia atual e anterior. ## Principais Características ### 1. Marcação Automática - Exibe automaticamente as máxi
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
指标
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
指标
Build your professional trading suite for less: I believe in providing high-quality tools for the community. If you find value in this free indicator, please consider leaving a 5-star review to support my work. You can also explore my full catalog of professional EAs and specialized indicators on my profile to find the perfect 'trigger' for your strategy. What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
指标
Power Candles – 适用于所有市场的基于强度的入场信号 Power Candles 将 Stein Investments 经过验证的强度分析直接带入价格图表。与仅对价格作出反应不同，每一根蜡烛都基于真实的市场强度进行着色，使交易者能够立即识别动能累积、强度加速以及清晰的趋势转换。 一套逻辑，适用于所有市场 Power Candles 可自动适用于 所有交易品种 。该指标会检测当前品种是否为外汇货币对或非外汇市场，并在内部自动应用相应的强度模型。 外汇与黄金 使用 FX Power Delta 数值（绝对范围最高至 100） 指数、加密货币和 CFD 使用 IX Power 强度数值（绝对范围最高至 50） 所需的强度计算已直接嵌入 Power Candles。本指标在蜡烛着色和信号逻辑方面无需额外安装任何其他指标。 以强度状态替代价格噪音 每根蜡烛都会被归类为九种清晰定义的强度状态之一： 中性 轻度、中度、强烈、极端空头 轻度、中度、强烈、极端多头 这种基于状态的方法能够过滤随机的价格波动，专注于有意义的市场参与行为。它帮助交易者识别新的方向性阶段正在形成，而不是对单根蜡
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 New Indicator  
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.64 (11)
指标
Game Changer 是一款革命性的趋势指标，适用于任何金融工具，可将您的 MetaTrader 平台升级为强大的趋势分析工具。该指标不会重绘，也不会出现滞后。它适用于任何时间范围，有助于识别趋势，发出潜在反转信号，可用作追踪止损机制，并提供实时警报，以便您快速做出市场反应。无论您是经验丰富的交易员、专业人士，还是寻求优势的初学者，这款工具都能帮助您自信、自律地进行交易，并清晰地了解潜在的趋势动态。 购买后立即联系我，即可获得个人奖励！您可以免费获得我们的强力支撑和趋势扫描指标，请私信我！ 请注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它们仅适用于 MQL5，我的套件文件也仅在我的博客上提供。 请小心诈骗者 ，不要从其他人那里购买任何套件！ 设置 启用趋势变化警报 - 真/假 - 趋势变化时在图表上显示警报 发送推送通知 - 真/假 - 启用手机推送警报通知 发送邮件通知 - 真/假 - 发送趋势变化的邮件通知到电子邮件
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 高级多重过滤剥头皮指标系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款高级剥头皮指标系统，将经典 Supertrend 与多重智能确认过滤器相结合。该指标在 M1 到 H4 的所有时间框架上均运行良好，尤其适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 及主要外汇货币对。可作为独立系统使用，也可灵活整合到现有交易策略中。 指标集成超过 11 个过滤器，包括快慢 EMA、用于趋势判断的三条 EMA、EMA 斜率 (EMA slope)、RSI、ADX、成交量、VWAP、布林带突破（Bollinger Bands Breakout）以及 MACD 背离过滤器。智能蜡烛过滤器用于确认蜡烛收盘并剔除弱信号，而以三条 EMA 结合 MACD 背离的趋势识别机制则有助于筛选出更高胜率的交易信号。 SuperScalp Pro 基于 ATR 自动计算进场（Entry）、止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平。所有重要价格水平均直接显示在图表上，方便用户管理风险并做出更精准的交易决策。 系统在超过 5,000 根蜡烛上进行模拟与性能分析，展示完整指标如胜率、总交
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
指标
使用趋势筛选指标释放趋势交易的力量：由模糊逻辑和多货币系统提供支持的终极趋势交易解决方案！ 使用趋势筛选器（由模糊逻辑提供支持的革命性趋势指标）提升您的趋势交易。 它是一个强大的趋势跟踪指标，结合了超过 13 种高级工具和功能以及 3 种交易策略，使其成为使您的 Metatrader 成为趋势分析器的多功能选择。 限时优惠：趋势筛选指标终身仅需 50 美元。 ( 原价 250$ ) (优惠延长) 体验趋势筛选器 100% 无需重新绘制的准确性，确保您的交易决策不受过去价格变化的影响。 释放多时间框架和多货币功能的多功能性，使您能够以无与伦比的信心在外汇、商品、加密货币和指数领域进行交易。 利用 Trend Screener 的综合策略套件增强您的交易： - 趋势跟踪策略和趋势延续策略 ：趋势筛选器的趋势跟踪策略提供清晰的趋势延续信号，让您有效捕捉趋势走势并管理风险。 - 反转策略和早期入场点策略 ：趋势筛选器的反转策略可检测市场方向的潜在变化，使您能够预测趋势反转并利用疲弱的市场趋势。通过早期入场点，您可以在潜在的趋势变化之前定位自己 获取可观的利润。 - 倒卖策略： 趋势筛选器的倒卖
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前100位买家特惠价 299 美元。最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波动率）和动
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 所有數據皆採用「嚴格回測標準」——每筆交易訊號在觸發後的 60 根 K 線內， EURUSD 與 USDJPY
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
指标
Swing Trading 是第一个旨在检测趋势方向的波动和可能的反转波动的指标。它使用在交易文献中广泛描述的基准摆动交易方法。该指标研究多个价格和时间向量，以追踪总体趋势方向，并检测市场超卖或超买并准备好进行修正的情况。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 市场波动的利润不会被窃取 指示器始终显示趋势方向 彩色价格带代表机会基准 彩色虚线表示可能的反转波动 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 可定制的趋势和波动周期 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为非重涂或重涂 什么是摇摆交易 摇摆交易是一种尝试在一天到一周内从证券中获得收益的交易方式，尽管某些交易最终可以保持更长的寿命。摇摆交易者使用技术分析来买入弱点和卖出力量，并有耐心等待这些机会的发生，因为在发生一波抛售浪潮之后购买证券而不是陷入抛售更有意义。 机会基准 关于历史数据的大量研究证明，适合于波动交易的市场倾向于在基线价格带上下交易，基线价格带由图表显示，使用平均真实区间计算得出。波动交易者使用基线，该策略是购买常态和卖出躁狂，或做空常态并掩盖沮丧。在没有疲
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
指标
获取 免费 AUX 指标和 EA 支持   直接下载 — 点击这里 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment 是一款专为使用艾略特波浪理论并结合混沌交易技术的交易者设计的 MT5 专用工具。它识别价格行为中的隐藏和常规背离，并与比尔·威廉姆斯所描述的混沌市场环境同步。 主要特征 艾略特波浪背离检测：检测符合波浪结构的看涨和看跌背离，以提高波浪计数精度。 混沌技术集成：与混沌交易策略相结合，确保信号与 AO 指标和市场结构一致。 多时间框架扫描：跨不同时间框架分析背离以确认动能变化和趋势耗尽。 可视化警报和对象：图表中清晰的箭头、线条和标记，便于快速识别。 自适应市场读取：自动适应混沌市场条件，过滤噪音并保留有效信号。 突破回调入场技术：使用简单的斐波那契回撤和枢轴点的常见交易方法。 优势 结合背离信号与波浪进程，提高入场精度。 利用 AO 混沌背离逻辑确认可能的第 3–5 波完成。 提前识别反转或延续区域，降低风险。 实时自动发现修正区，低风险高回报。 通过清晰的视觉确认增强交易信心。
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Smart Stop Indicator – 智能化止损逻辑，直接呈现在您的图表上 概述 Smart Stop Indicator 是为希望以清晰、系统、非情绪化方式设置止损的交易者量身打造的工具。它将经典的价格结构逻辑（更高的高点、更低的低点）与现代突破识别技术相结合，精准标记真正合理的止损位置。无论是趋势、盘整还是快速突破行情，指标都会在图表上直接显示最佳 SL 区域及其状态（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）并且现在新增 SL 与 %ADR 的距离显示。 亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损识别 • 根据市场结构与实时价格行为自动识别关键止损位置。 智能突破适应能力 • 能适应突破与快速方向变化，不会强迫过早调整止损。 SL %ADR 显示 • 显示止损距离占平均日波动范围 ADR 的百分比与 Smart Stop Scanner 完全一致帮助交易者即时识别紧密机会或已延伸的行情。 内置警报逻辑 • 当止损水平变为“new”、“valid”或“broken”时触发警报包含准确的状态切换与冷却逻辑。 破损级别的淡化显示 • 对于“broken”状态的方向、价格、S
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
指标
MetaForecast能够根据价格数据中的谐波来预测和可视化任何市场的未来走势。虽然市场不总是可预测的，但如果价格中存在模式，MetaForecast可以尽可能准确地预测未来。与其他类似产品相比，MetaForecast通过分析市场趋势可以生成更精确的结果。 输入参数 Past size (过去的尺寸) 指定MetaForecast用于创建生成未来预测模型的柱数量。该模型以一条黄色线绘制在所选柱上。 Future size (未来的尺寸) 指定应预测的未来柱数量。预测的未来以粉色线表示，并在其上绘制了蓝色回归线。 Degree (程度) 此输入确定了MetaForecast将在市场上进行的分析级别。 Degree 描述  0 对于程度0，建议使用较大的值来设置“过去的尺寸”输入，以覆盖价格中的所有高峰、低谷和细节。  1 (建议的) 对于程度1，MetaForecast可以理解趋势，并通过较小的“过去的尺寸”生成更好的结果。  2 对于程度2，除了趋势，MetaForecast还可以识别反转点。对于大于1的程度，必须使用较高的“细节”和“噪音减少”输入值。  大于2 不建议使用大于
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
指标
当然可以！以下是您提供的文本的中文翻译： 引入   MT4 / MT5 天文指标：您的终极天体交易伙伴 您准备好将交易体验提升到天文高度了吗？不用再寻找，就在我们的革命性 MT4 天文指标中。这个创新工具超越了传统的交易指标，利用复杂的算法提供无与伦比的天文洞察力和精确计算。 指尖上的宇宙信息：   瞻仰一个详尽的面板，展示了一宝藏般的天文数据。了解行星的地理/太阳心坐标，太阳/地球距离，亮度，伸长度，星座，黄道和赤道坐标，甚至是水平坐标——每个细节都经过精心计算并呈现得美轮美奂。指标生成的垂直线对应于时间值，为您的交易旅程提供了宇宙的视角。 行星线条与关系：   在您的图表上欣赏行星线条的魔力，具有可自定义的比例和角度。通过直观的控制面板轻松切换每个行星线条的可见性。通过连结、六分、四分、三分、对冲和逆行等指标，发现行星关系的艺术。在您选择的时间范围内探索这些宇宙构造，使您能够识别重要的交易机会。 揭示甘恩的智慧：   通过受甘恩启发的平方垂直线揭示潜在的反转时机。这种创新修改将甘恩历经考验的原则带入现实，帮助您提前了解市场的转向和趋势。 月亮引导：   在您的图表上优雅地导航月相，
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
指标
FX Levels：适用于所有市场的高精度支撑与阻力 快速概览 想要精准确定适用于任何市场（外汇、指数、股票或大宗商品）的支撑与阻力吗？ FX Levels 将传统的“Lighthouse”方法与前沿的动态分析相结合，实现近乎通用的准确性。依托真实经纪商经验和自动化的每日与实时更新， FX Levels 帮助您捕捉价格反转点、设置合理的盈利目标，并自信地管理交易。立即使用，体验更准确的支撑/阻力分析如何助力您的交易更上层楼！ 1. 为什么 FX Levels 对交易者非常有利 极度精准的支撑 & 阻力区 • FX Levels 专为不同经纪商提供的行情源和时间设置而设计，可生成几乎相同的价位区，解决数据不一致的常见问题。 • 这意味着无论您在哪里交易，都能获得稳定一致的水平线，为策略打下更加牢固的基础。 结合传统与先进技术 • 通过将久经考验的“Lighthouse”方法与动态分析相融合， FX Levels 不仅限于每日刷新，还可针对新的价格波动进行即时更新。 • 您可以选择经典的静态方式，或实时捕捉新出现的水平，以贴近最新的市场行为。 识别清晰的反转点 • FX Lev
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标,旨在帮助交易者有效识别入场点并管理风险。 该指标提供全面的分析工具套件,包括信号检测系统、自动 Entry/SL/TP 管理、成交量分析和实时绩效统计。 系统使用指南   |   其他语言使用指南 主要功能 信号检测系统 指标基于 price action 分析和市场结构自动检测潜在入场点。当检测到交易机会时: - 图表上出现 BUY(绿色)或 SELL(红色)箭头 - K线被高亮显示以识别信号区域 - Entry/SL/TP 水平自动计算 信号仅在价格触及 Entry 水平时激活,有助于过滤未经市场确认的信号。 智能 Entry/SL/TP 管理 - Entry:价格触及入场水平时自动检测 - StopLoss:基于 ATR(Average True Range)动态计算 - Take Profit:基于 R-Multiple 的 4 个 TP 水平(TP1: 0.5R, TP2: 1R, TP3: 1.5R, TP4: 2R) - Trading Lines:在图表上显示带标签的 E
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
指标
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
作者的更多信息
Signal Hunter Basic
Befe Ltd
专家
Signal Hunter：专业信号捕捉与自动交易专家 Signal Hunter 是一款功能强大的智能交易顾问 (EA)，专为外汇市场的高效信号检测和自动交易而设计。借助人工智能技术，该工具将基于 RSI 的信号与多个过滤器（MA、MACD、ADX、ATR 和 MTF）相结合，根据市场情况提供可靠的交易机会。无论您是想捕捉信号进行手动交易，还是完全自动化运行，Signal Hunter 都能满足各级交易者的需求。Lite 版本提供免费试用，而 Pro 版本解锁全部功能并提供无限灵活性。 Signal Hunter 的工作原理 Signal Hunter 的核心逻辑是识别市场的超买/超卖状态。其主要信号来源是 RSI（相对强弱指数），它会检测在用户设定的回溯周期内（例如最近 1 小时）RSI 最低点或最高点的突破。与传统的 RSI 阈值（买入水平：40，卖出水平：60）不同，这种方法会根据市场的最新表现动态调整。例如，当 RSI 在回溯周期内触及最低点时，就会触发买入信号。 这些信号会通过多个过滤器进行验证： MA 过滤器：   检查快/慢均线的交叉（如 MA 10 和 EMA 20）
FREE
Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
Befe Ltd
专家
动态RSI卫士 – 精准交易与全面风险管理 动态RSI卫士是一款专为重视稳定性能、严格风险控制和灵活性的交易者设计的专业算法交易系统。基于先进的点差计算和智能RSI驱动的过滤器，它确保每笔交易遵循严格的规则，以最小化风险，同时最大化机会。 主要功能 ： 智能入场系统 • 基于RSI的多重过滤器确认 • 检测高概率信号并在图表上以箭头可视化 全面风险管理 • 基于风险百分比的动态手数计算 • 最大持仓量和交易检查（防止过度交易） • 无效止损水平保护 高级退出策略 • 基于ATR或固定点差的追踪止损 • 可调止损和止盈（基于点差） • 自动调整止损以适应经纪商限制 可视化HUD仪表板 • 实时状态（买入、卖出、阻止） • 市场条件显示 • 信号跟踪和分隔线 支持回测与优化 • 专为剥头皮和日内交易设计 • 适用于多个交易对和时间框架 • 易于优化以适应不同策略 策略与使用 ： 动态RSI卫士在低延迟环境（ECN/STP经纪商）中表现最佳。 推荐使用： 交易对 ：EURUSD、GBPUSD、XAUUSD（黄金）、US30 时间框架 ：M1 – M15 低点差经纪商以获
FREE
Neura Vault Basic
Befe Ltd
专家
NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - 专业RSI反转交易系统 概述 NeuraVault Pro 是一个基于RSI(相对强弱指数)反转的专业自动化交易系统。它专为捕捉超买和超卖区域的反转机会而设计,配备先进的过滤器和全面的风险管理功能。 交易逻辑 核心策略:RSI反转 EA在市场达到超买或超卖区域时捕捉反转机会: 买入信号: RSI值跌破定义的下限水平(默认:40) 表明市场超卖,有向上反转潜力 卖出信号: RSI值升破定义的上限水平(默认:60) 表明市场超买,有向下反转潜力 交易场景示例 欧美 M15 - 买入场景 市场条件: 价格: 1.0850 RSI(14): 35 (超卖区域) MACD: 正向交叉 趋势: 看涨倾向 EA决策: RSI < 40 (买入信号) MACD过滤器确认 未达到最大仓位限制 交易执行: 仓位: 买入 0.01 手 入场: 1.0850 止损: 1.0820 (基于ATR,动态) 止盈: 1.0895 (基于ATR,动态) 风险: $10 (可调整) 仓位管理: 追踪止损激活 (ATR倍数: 1.0) SL随价格盈利自动上移 仓位在
FREE
RSI AutoTrader Pro Smart Multi Symbol ATR Basic
Befe Ltd
1.5 (2)
专家
RSI AutoTrader Pro – Smart Multi-Symbol ATR Engine Introduction RSI AutoTrader Pro   is not another simple RSI bot — it’s a complete, intelligent trading system built for   multi-symbol automation   and   dynamic risk control . Attach it to   any chart , and it automatically scans   every symbol in your Market Watch , identifies RSI signals, manages trades with   ATR-based stop levels , and optimizes each position size according to your selected   risk percentage . It’s more than an indicator
FREE
Dynamic RSI Guardian
Befe Ltd
专家
动态RSI卫士 – 精准交易与全面风险管理 动态RSI卫士是一款专为重视稳定性能、严格风险控制和灵活性的交易者设计的专业算法交易系统。基于先进的点差计算和智能RSI驱动的过滤器，它确保每笔交易遵循严格的规则，以最小化风险，同时最大化机会。   主要功能 ： 智能入场系统 • 基于RSI的多重过滤器确认 • 检测高概率信号并在图表上以箭头可视化 全面风险管理 • 基于风险百分比的动态手数计算 • 最大持仓量和交易检查（防止过度交易） • 无效止损水平保护 高级退出策略 • 基于ATR或固定点差的追踪止损 • 可调止损和止盈（基于点差） • 自动调整止损以适应经纪商限制 可视化HUD仪表板 • 实时状态（买入、卖出、阻止） • 市场条件显示 • 信号跟踪和分隔线 支持回测与优化 • 专为剥头皮和日内交易设计 • 适用于多个交易对和时间框架 • 易于优化以适应不同策略   策略与使用 ： 动态RSI卫士在低延迟环境（ECN/STP经纪商）中表现最佳。 推荐使用： 交易对 ：EURUSD、GBPUSD、XAUUSD（黄金）、US30 时间框架 ：M1 – M15 低点差经
Signal Hunter Advanced
Befe Ltd
专家
Signal Hunter：专业信号捕捉与自动交易专家 Signal Hunter 是一款功能强大的智能交易顾问 (EA)，专为外汇市场的高效信号检测和自动交易而设计。借助人工智能技术，该工具将基于 RSI 的信号与多个过滤器（MA、MACD、ADX、ATR 和 MTF）相结合，根据市场情况提供可靠的交易机会。无论您是想捕捉信号进行手动交易，还是完全自动化运行，Signal Hunter 都能满足各级交易者的需求。Lite 版本提供免费试用，而 Pro 版本解锁全部功能并提供无限灵活性。 Signal Hunter 的工作原理 Signal Hunter 的核心逻辑是识别市场的超买/超卖状态。其主要信号来源是 RSI（相对强弱指数），它会检测在用户设定的回溯周期内（例如最近 1 小时）RSI 最低点或最高点的突破。与传统的 RSI 阈值（买入水平：40，卖出水平：60）不同，这种方法会根据市场的最新表现动态调整。例如，当 RSI 在回溯周期内触及最低点时，就会触发买入信号。 这些信号会通过多个过滤器进行验证： MA 过滤器： 检查快/慢均线的交叉（如 MA 10 和 EMA 20），以
Neura Vault Pro
Befe Ltd
专家
NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - 专业RSI反转交易系统 概述 NeuraVault Pro 是一个基于RSI(相对强弱指数)反转的专业自动化交易系统。它专为捕捉超买和超卖区域的反转机会而设计,配备先进的过滤器和全面的风险管理功能。 交易逻辑 核心策略:RSI反转 EA在市场达到超买或超卖区域时捕捉反转机会: 买入信号: RSI值跌破定义的下限水平(默认:40) 表明市场超卖,有向上反转潜力 卖出信号: RSI值升破定义的上限水平(默认:60) 表明市场超买,有向下反转潜力 交易场景示例 欧美 M15 - 买入场景 市场条件: 价格: 1.0850 RSI(14): 35 (超卖区域) MACD: 正向交叉 趋势: 看涨倾向 EA决策: RSI < 40 (买入信号) MACD过滤器确认 未达到最大仓位限制 交易执行: 仓位: 买入 0.01 手 入场: 1.0850 止损: 1.0820 (基于ATR,动态) 止盈: 1.0895 (基于ATR,动态) 风险: $10 (可调整) 仓位管理: 追踪止损激活 (ATR倍数: 1.0) SL随价格盈利自动上移 仓位在
RSI AutoTrader Pro Smart Multi Symbol ATR Engine
Befe Ltd
专家
RSI AutoTrader Pro – Smart Multi-Symbol ATR Engine Introduction RSI AutoTrader Pro is not another simple RSI bot — it’s a complete, intelligent trading system built for multi-symbol automation and dynamic risk control . Attach it to any chart , and it automatically scans every symbol in your Market Watch , identifies RSI signals, manages trades with ATR-based stop levels , and optimizes each position size according to your selected risk percentage . It’s more than an indicator-based bot. It’s
筛选:
无评论
回复评论